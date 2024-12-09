Peter Zazzara: Where is the Son of the Night Stalker’s Victims Now?

During his gruesome murder spree in California around 1985, Richard Ramirez claimed more than a dozen victims. Vincent and Maxine Zazzara were a couple of victims who were brutally murdered in their own house in Los Angeles County in 1985. Apart from exploring the crime, Peacock’s ‘Richard Ramirez: The Night Stalker Tapes’ also features an insightful interview with the son of the Zazzara couple — Peter Zazzara.

The Death of Peter Zazzara’s Parents Took a Toll on Him For Several Years

Vincent and Maxine Zazzara lived in the city of Whittier in LA County when they came face to face with Richard Ramirez, also known as “the Night Stalker.” The serial killer broke into the Zazzara residence around 2 am on March 27, 1985, and shot 64-year-old Vincent to death in his sleep. Awakened by the gunshot, Maxine got her hands on a shotgun, which was not loaded, and pulled the trigger at the intruder. Furious at her, Richard shot her three times and mutilated her body, which included taking her eyes out, before leaving the scene of the crime. Eventually, he was convicted and sentenced to death for killing 13 people. However, before he could be executed, he passed away in prison in 2013.

Peter Zazarra, the son of Vincent and stepson of Maxine Zazzara, was traumatized by the incident and admitted that he would have killed Richard himself if he had gotten his hands on him before the police. Even decades after the murders, Peter found it hard to talk about it. He told The US Sun, “Even if I hear a song about eyes I get pissed off and it drives me crazy and makes me upset, I have to turn it off.” He couldn’t help but think what he could have done differently in the days prior to Richard’s home invasion. He could not bring himself to attend the trial because he was sure that he would have attacked his parents’ killer in court.

The fact that Richard was allowed to get married in prison did not sit well with Peter, who thought “It was a spit in the face to the families.” However, what affected him the most was that he was not executed. He said, “I felt that justice was never really served. It’s really disgusting that they let him get married while he was in prison and didn’t execute him.” The incident also caused him to suffer from major PTSD, as he had flashbacks and nightmares for several years. Moreover, it also affected almost all his relationships in a negative way.

Peter Zazzara is a General Contractor Today

Hailing from Fullerton, California, Peter Zazzara is a proud USMC Veteran who served in the late 1970s. Since the early 1990s, he has been handling the operations of two of his own companies — Zazzara Construction Company and Zazzara Plumbing. In order to gain more knowledge about the field, he also earned a Master’s degree in HVAC from Brownson Technical School. Over the years, he has also earned certifications in international codes. With more than three decades of experience in the industry, Peter and his two companies provide services like kitchen and bathroom renovations, custom rebuilds, and plumbing projects.

He also serves as a home inspector, a certified building inspector, and a roofing contractor. Every other year on his birthday, he raises funds for different non-profit organizations. For his birthday in 2023, he created a fundraiser for Honoring Our Fallen. This year was no different, as he said, “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to Wounded Warrior Project. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.” Residing in Orange, California, and providing his expert services in Orange County, Peter is a dedicated professional who stays focused on his businesses.

Read More: Anastasia Hronas: Where is The Night Stalker Survivor Now?