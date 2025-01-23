Petite Keep Shark Tank Update: High-Quality Storage For Memories

Many of us are used to storing memorable items associated with birthdays and weddings inside a regular plastic keep or container. However, Lindsay Mullenger is making us realize how important it is to store them in equally precious and valuable keepsake trunks. In order to spread this vision to global consumers, she appeared on the ninth episode of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 16 and introduced the Sharks and the world to Petite Keep, a company that provides premium-quality heirloom keepsake trunks.

Petite Keep: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

When Lindsay Mullenger entered motherhood, she was in possession of different kinds of valuable and meaningful items, be it handwritten cards from her friends and family or her daughters’ first-ever preschool artwork. Given the significance of these kinds of keepsakes, she wanted something more than just a simple plastic tub to store them. After spending several hours researching a special keepsake box for these possessions, Lindsay was disappointed not to find anything in the market. Thus, as she noticed a gap in the market, the idea for Petite Keep was conceived.

However, before her brand came into business, the Kirkwood High School and University of Missouri-Columbia graduate had been a corporate employee for several years. Beginning her professional career at Protector & Gamble in June 2010 as a Category Development Manager, she gradually moved up the ranks and served as the Account Executive and then the Shopper Marketing Brand Manager at the company. After working there for nearly six years, she switched to Duracell Inc. in March 2016. Over the course of the next five years or so, she held multiple positions, including Director of Retail Marketing and Insights, Director of Sales, and E-commerce + B2B.

Finally, with over a decade of working in marketing and sales roles, she launched Petite Keep in January 2020. In the initial phases, the company provided its customers with basic keepsake trunks, but as the demand for personalized trunks for weddings, graduations, and other special occasions increased, Petite Keep listened to their requirements and started curating personalized and aesthetic trunks as well. Manufactured in Missouri, these trunks are reportedly hand-assembled by a team of talented artisans. The Petite Keep line of keepsake trunks is also meant to be displayed, serving as a constant reminder of the beautiful memories stored inside it.

During a conversation with Home Business, the founder, Lindsay Mullenger, talked more about her brand. She explained, “Petite Keep is a keepsake brand inspiring memories and cultivating tradition. We are reimagining the keepsake category through modern personalization, curated aesthetic, and intentional design. Our customers are primarily mothers, grandmothers, and aunts gifting to young children and brides purchasing to tuck away keepsakes from their big day.”

Petite Keep: Where Are They Now?

The reason why Petite Keep is likely to make a lasting impression on its customers is that it sticks to certain values. For instance, the company listens to the needs of the customers and acts on them with an optimistic attitude, yielding profitable results. Not only is the brand bold in its approach and designs, but it also strives for excellence with every undertaking. Since the company offers numerous trunk options, thread colors, and embroidery fonts, one has the ability to create a personalized Petite Keep trunk different from the rest.

Over the years, Petite Keep has collaborated with various brands and individuals, including Susan Gordon Pottery, The Little Engine That Could, Neely & Chloe, Pepper Home, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Classic Whimsy, Eloise, and Samanta Varvel. You can purchase the premium keepsake trunks directly from the company’s official website ranging from $175 to $646. Some of the products include the Mini Classic Trunk, The Bridal Bundle, the Petite Birthday Trunk, the Grand Groom Trunk, and the Quick Ship Pre-Customized Grand Baby Trunk. The website also offers several accessories like a Lavender Sachet for $10, Acid-Free Tissue Paper for $10, a Heart Padlock for $35, a Bridal Petite Pouch Set for %69, and more.

Following its collaboration with The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Petite Keep held a Pop-Up at the collaborator’s shop in Houston, Texas, which turned out to be a huge success as many children, mothers, and friends walked in to explore their products. In the last week of November 2024, several Petite Keep products were on Black Friday Sale. Owning to its success, the brand has also been featured in Southern Living, Forbes, and Real Simple. Aiming to keep coming up with new and innovative products, Lindsay Mullenger hopes to break into new markets and keep the tradition of keeping keepsake storage alive by providing high-quality products to customers.

