Phill Cain: Squid Game Player 451 is Now a Quadball Player

When watching Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,‘ it is hard not to form connections with various contestants who seem to be giving it their all to win the competition and hopefully take home the grand prize of $4.56 million. Given the unpredictable nature of the competition and just how varied the gameplays of the constants can be, it is certainly hard to guess just what might happen in the show that is inspired by ‘Squid Game.’

In any case, we cannot help but admire the resilience and skills showcased by contestants like Phill Cain, AKA Player 451, whose performance helped them become one of the last remaining players in the very first iteration of the reality show. Through a mixture of social connections and sheer determination, the cast members progressed. to an impressive level, leaving many people across the world curious about them. In fact, many are eager to know what they are up to these days.

Where is Phill Cain Now?

Seen in the Netflix show as one of the top competitors, Phill Cain was certainly open to sharing about themself during their time on the Netflix series. “I feel like I’m an introverted extrovert,” they explained. “Growing up in Brazil, when I was younger, I was very extroverted. I had a ton of friends. And when I moved to America, I was actually bullied pretty viciously in middle school, and that sort of, I think, put me into a small shell that I sort of had to stay in for a while.”

“But it also kind of helped me become more comfortable with being myself,” Phill added when reflecting on their past. “And so my motto is to pretty much always avoid conflict and confrontation. I did study psychology in college as well, so I think I have a little bit more of an understanding of how people’s brains work. But at the same time, I basically have no strategy going into this. I’m kind of going in blind. I really just have no idea how this is gonna go. You know, usually, I’m pretty good at reading the room, and I’m definitely a go-with-the-flow kind of guy.”

Previously based in Honolulu, Hawaii, Phill now lives in New Jersey and is both physically and creatively active. Working as a Scuba Instructor, the reality TV star can often be found enjoying their time at the seaside or in the ocean. They are also an active Quadball player who has taken part in many international-level events. Phill is seemingly affiliated with Team Brazil, New York Titans, and New York Slice Quadball. As evidenced by their teams, Phill remains connected with all parts of their past in a way that allows them to be who they truly are.

Preferring to use he/she/they pronouns, Phill is in a very happy relationship with Mac Abraham, having completed a year in May 2023. The two often spend quality time together while exploring the seaside and are huge supporters of each other. Phill is also a part of Six Ways to Saturday, a pop punk/alternative rock band that also includes Morgan Celentano and Tyler. The venture is quite recent in nature and seems to be a project that all three are passionate about. As such, their supporters are eagerly waiting to see what the group will wow the world with.

Read More: Where is Sam Lantz Now?