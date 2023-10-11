Phillip Fuhrman: Where is the Juul Vaper Now?

As an R.J. Cutler-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul’ can only be described as equal parts baffling and shocking. That’s because it carefully incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really shine a light upon the way this titular company forever changed the global nicotine market. Amongst those to thus feature in this original to help navigate the same was actually former teen vaper Phillip Fuhrman — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is Phillip Fuhrman?

It was back when New York native Phillip was merely 14 that he was first introduced to Juul, only to soon grow utterly addicted to it under the false impression e-cigarettes weren’t as dangerous. The truth is his grandfather had COPD and battled lung cancer twice, and he had the image of blackened lungs ingrained in his brain through his health class plus cigarette packaging. However, because Juul was advertised as a lifestyle cum health product from day one – promising to help smokers quit while also giving them the same hit, he genuinely thought it was as safe as it could be.

The fact a mental health specialist even came to his school and essentially promoted Juul during his session also led the then 9th grader Phillip to continue believing in the product. Yet things came crashing down shortly thereafter as reports of teens becoming increasingly addicted as well as the side effects of vaping came into the limelight following the hospitalization of many teens. Though by this point, his mother Dorian, alongside two others, had already launched the Parents Against Vaping E-cigarettes (PAVE) institution for the safety of their kids and to educate them regarding the matter.

“Vaping seemed like a harmless habit, a way to fit in with friends,” Phillip once expressed. “But take it from me – there’s nothing harmless about nicotine addiction. I couldn’t sleep at night, had intense mood swings and became increasingly dehydrated. To buy my favorite mint pods, I wasted my hard-earned money from working three summers as a camp counselor. When my mom found and took away my Juul, it caused tremendous tension and I started to realize how addicted I was.” That’s when he began his journey of recovery and eventually agreed to testify at the New York City Council Committee on Health hearing on banning flavored e-cigarettes as well.

Where is Phillip Fuhrman Now?

From what we can tell, Phillip graduated high school in 2021, following which he has chosen to pursue a degree in Recording and Entertainment from his native state’s renowned Syracuse University. He has ostensibly since chosen to remain well away from the limelight so as to be a relatively normal youngster, but it does appear as if he’s doing his best to move on in life at the moment. He’s a recovering vaper for sure, but it has been hard for him owing to the way Juul plus many other e-cigarettes have been everywhere in the past few years; he’s happy the former had to pull back all its flavors as that’s what had made it easy to use for teens like him, but he’s also happy about the way public perception of the product is changing.

Read More: James Monsees: Where is the Juul Co-Founder Now?