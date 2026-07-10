Phillip Hans: What Happened to Ella Jackson’s Son?

Phillip Hans shared a very close relationship with his mother, Ella Jackson, and the two were regularly in touch. That is why, in October 2019, when she suddenly stopped responding to his calls and messages, Phillip immediately knew something was wrong. He wasted no time in reporting her missing, setting in motion an investigation that would eventually lead to the arrest of Glenn Jackson. For him, coming to terms with the loss of his mother was incredibly difficult, but the lengthy legal proceedings that followed proved to be another ordeal altogether. NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Bluegrass Mystery’ highlights both the grief Phillip endured and the important role he played in keeping attention focused on the case as the search for justice continued.

Phillip Hans Spoke About the Mysterious Circumstances Around His Mother’s Disappearance

Phillip Hans was welcomed into the world by Ella Diebolt and Jason Hans in the mid-2000s and spent his childhood in Richmond, Kentucky. Raised in a family that valued education, Phillip grew up in an academic environment, with both of his parents working as educators at the University of Kentucky. Around 2010, when his parents decided to separate, Phillip primarily lived with his mother. Despite the changes in their family dynamic, the relationship between mother and son remained exceptionally strong. As he got older and eventually moved out on his own, they continued to stay in close contact, often calling or texting almost every day. Phillip admired his mother deeply and was happy to see her building a life with Glenn Jackson and raising her younger son during the mid-2010s.

The last time Phillip spoke with his mother was on October 20, 2019, at around 1 pm, when Ella had taken her dog to a nearby park. When several days passed without hearing from her, Phillip immediately sensed that something was wrong. On October 22, 2019, he reported her missing to the police. As the search intensified, Phillip also spoke publicly about the case, about how out of character it would have been for his mother to simply disappear. He remarked that the furthest trip Ella usually took by herself was to the grocery store and emphasized how unlikely it was that she would voluntarily leave her young son behind. Phillip also pointed out that many of her personal belongings remained at the house and urged investigators to treat the situation as something far more serious than a routine missing-person case.

Phillip Hans Prefers to Keep a Low Profile These Days

Phillip Hans has largely maintained a low profile since the arrest of Glenn Jackson. While he was featured extensively in local media coverage during the early stages of the investigation, he has since stepped away from the public spotlight. In the years that followed, it was primarily his father, Jason Hans, who spoke publicly about the case and voiced concerns about aspects of the legal process. Phillip is believed to still be living in Kentucky and is thought to share a close relationship with his younger half-brother. It was Phillip’s quick action and awareness that first raised the alarm about Ella Jackson’s disappearance and ultimately helped bring attention to the case. Losing a mother with whom he shared such a close bond would have been incredibly difficult, and it is understandable that he has chosen a more private life in the years since.

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