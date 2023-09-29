Pie Wine on Shark Tank: Here’s the Latest Update on Them

Pizza is undeniably one of the most universally beloved foods, enjoyed by people of all ages. However, finding the perfect beverage to complement a delicious slice of pizza can be a challenge. While classics like beer and cola are popular choices, the founders of Pie Wine have come up with an innovative solution to this culinary conundrum. After months of research, they developed their fizzy wine and even fitted it into a business model. They introduced their ultimate pizza beverage on the 15th season of Shark Tank, and here’s what we know about their journey and product. Let’s get started!

Pie Wine: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Kevin Klein and Josh Green’s friendship was built on a foundation of shared experiences and common interests, with a deep love for pizza being one of the defining factors. Over the years, they had savored countless slices together, sipped various beverages, but always felt that there was something missing in the pairing. After months of dedicated exploration, inspiration struck, and the concept for Pie Wine emerged. It was a beverage crafted with precision and passion, designed to harmonize seamlessly with the diverse flavors and textures of pizza. With Pie Wine’s launch in 2022, Kevin and Josh aimed to not only elevate their own pizza nights but also to share their discovery with fellow pizza enthusiasts.

While not much is known about Josh, Kevin Klein’s career has been a colorful blend of radio hosting, comedy writing, and a penchant for innovation. He is well-known as the co-host, alongside Ally Johnson, of the ‘Klein/Ally Show,’ a radio program that airs on 106.7 KROQ in the Los Angeles-Orange County area, spanning the early morning hours from 5 am to 10 am. Kevin’s radio journey extends beyond the West Coast, with previous shows on the East Coast as well.

In addition to his radio presence, Kevin Klein has made his mark as a comedy writer, contributing jokes for notable platforms like ‘Comedy Central Roasts’ and ‘The Howard Stern Show’. Beyond the airwaves and punchlines, Kevin Klein’s creative spirit shines through in his passion for crafting innovative and distinctive products. Through quirky inventions like TOEsters which are coasters for your feet, he has demonstrated a knack for thinking outside the box and bringing unique ideas to life. With its full and flavorful offerings, Pie Wine has carved a niche for itself in the world of wine and cuisine. Born in Italy but truly embraced in the heart of California, it proudly takes the title of the “OG Pizza Wine.”

What makes Pie Wine exceptional is not only its clear and dedicated purpose but also its special formulation. This effervescent delight is crafted using premium grapes sourced from the fertile soils of California. The Pie Wine collection features three distinct blends: red, sweet, and white wines. The white wine harmonizes beautifully with meaty and sauce-rich pizzas, while the red wine complements cheesy and seafood-based pizza creations. Pie Wine’s ability to cater to a variety of pizza flavors, combined with its commitment to quality, has made it a well-received and sought-after choice for pizza lovers and wine enthusiasts alike.

Where is Pie Wine Now?

Since its appearance on Shark Tank, Pie Wine has witnessed a significant surge in popularity and consumer appreciation. People are now discovering the joy of pairing this delightful beverage with their beloved pizza, and the positive feedback has been overwhelming. Pie Wine offers a range of flavors, all conveniently accessible through their website at an attractive price point of $20 for four cans. They are also believe in keeping a transparent conversation with their customers and frequently post behind-the-scenes of their wine-making process with them.

To further connect with their growing fan base, the company has expanded into merchandise, offering T-shirts and caps that can also be purchased on their website. It’s truly inspiring to witness the success of Pie Wine, a product designed specifically to enhance the enjoyment of one of the world’s most loved and consumed foods, pizza. The brand’s ability to create a unique and harmonious pairing with pizza has undoubtedly contributed to its rapidly growing fan base and continued success in the market.

