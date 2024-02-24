Are Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes Still Together?

If there’s one thing nobody can deny, it’s that every relationship faces its fair share of challenges over the years, and what truly matters is how the people involved choose to deal with them. This much has reportedly even been the case for Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly and professional model Francisca “Kika” Cerqueira Gomes, whose love connection has been public since 2022. So now that we’ve actually gotten to see a glimpse of their personal lives together first-hand through Netflix’s ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ season 6, let’s just find out more about them, shall we?

Pierre and Kika Fell Head Over Heels

Although Pierre is a true Frenchman and Kika hails from beautiful Portugal, the truth is they’ve got a lot in common and it goes all the way back to them essentially growing up in the fast lane. After all, while the former has been racing since he was six as the descendant of a family long involved in motorsports, the latter is the daughter of renowned McLaren driver Gonçalo Gomes. It thus comes as no surprise their paths eventually crossed, leading them to fall head over heels in love upon getting to know one another despite their 7-year age gap — Kika was born in 2003.

Neither Pierre nor Kika has shared much about their involvement over the years owing to their preference to keep some aspects on the down low, but they did reportedly start dating in 2022. They actually made their first public appearance together on October 16 to attend a football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille, plus she was at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. However, it wasn’t until January 2023 that this couple became Instagram official, with the driver sharing a post of them kicking off New Year’s in Dubai and the model following suit a few days later.

Pierre’s caption for the same read, “Dear 2023, let’s hope for a year with good health, filled with love, dopamine, adrenaline, and many TROPHIES! I wish you all an incredible year to you and with your loved ones. Let’s make it one to remember 🤍,” whereas her’s was a simple “Pedro of my ❤️.” Though her boyfriend did elevate things by leaving a series of adorable comments on her post, including “Kisses,” “You’re sweet but stop smashing my face, obrigado,” and a string of red heart emojis. In fact, he has even gone as far as to call her his “lucky charm” in the comment section of another one of her posts following the 2023 Miami Grand Prix. He placed fifth overall during qualifying and eighth in this race.

Then comes the fact Pierre’s dream is to establish himself as not just a sportsman but also a brand as well as a public figure, just like his idols, and Kika supports him every step of the way. The fact they got to make their Cannes debut together in 2023 is only proof of their similar ambitions in terms of their public life, genuinely enabling them to spread their wings even further. Hence, of course, they’ve made additional public appearances too, all the while ensuring to spend private quality time together and focus on their respective careers, which they’ve honestly only managed to do thanks to the constant communication and understanding between them.

Pierre and Kika Are Still Happily Involved

Considering everything, of course, Pierre and Kika have managed to maintain their relationship to this day, as made evident through their respective social media platforms. Most recently, the latter made a birthday appreciation post for her boyfriend on Instagram with a carousel of their photos together throughout their relationship, alongside which she wrote, “The one who taught me what real love is ❤️ My life partner and best friend. Bon anniversaire meu Pedro, amo-te sempre sempre sempre.” And he too doesn’t shy away from showing off their relationship by either posting about his “wonderful” partner or showering love on her through his comments on her post. This couple honestly seems perfect for one another, and we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

