Pluie Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

One of the most difficult and worrisome things in a parent’s life is to find the optimal solutions for the well-being of their child. Most diaper-changing stations at public restrooms are filled with germs and bacteria from the previous changing, which makes the changing tables filled with germs causing your baby to fall sick. As a way to combat this problem, entrepreneurs Addie Gundry and Brittany Hizer appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ season 14 episode 16 with Pluie.

Pluie is a company that produces diaper-changing tables using cutting-edge technology and contemporary designs that are the cleanest and most comfortable for newborns. The self-sanitizing Pluie Diaper Changing Station from this company offers a hygienic and comfortable option for changing a baby’s diaper. Now that we’ve caught your attention with such a useful product on display, let’s delve in and trace the company’s growth, shall we?

Pluie: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Pluie is the brainchild of the founder, Addie Gundry, who was faced with a difficult situation back in 2018. While she was out with her husband and 10-month-old baby, there was a diaper situation that needed immediate attention. When she went to the washroom, she realized the restroom, as well as the changing station, was quite dirty. That’s when it hit her that she needed something different for her baby and all the babies out there. Jointly with Brittany Hizer, Gundry founded Pluie in February 2020.

Entrepreneur Addie Gundry has quite the educational qualifications that make her stand out. She received her degree in English Language and Literature/Letters from Connecticut College. Later she joined Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts to receive her degree in Master of Culinary Arts, Culinary Arts/Chef Training. In 2011, Addie attented the New York University for her Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Behavior Studies. While attending Culinary School Addie worked as the Line Cook at Redfish Bar and Grill.

She also held reputable positions in different food companies including Christian Etienne and Daniel Boulud. She further worked as the Manager at Thomas Keller Restaurant Group and later in 2012, she joined Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia as the Editorial Assistant and later the Executive Assistant. She has also held positions in gravity tank where she co-founded Food Experience Design (FxD). She was also a part-time faculty at The Food Business School for a year in 2015.

She has worked on a contract basis as on-air talent for several companies, including QVC, Hallmark Cards, and more. For four years, she also worked as an executive producer and cookbook author at Prime Publishing LLC. Along with dealing with her own company, Pluie, she is also the Member at The Female Founder Collective.

Brittany Hizer attended DePauw University as a Track & Field Student. She went to the Northwestern University-Kellogg School of Management where she received her Masters of Business Administration. For over fourteen years and six months, Brittany worked for Life Fitness where she started off as a Global Assistant Product Manager and earned the position of Director, Fitness Solutions. She was also the President of Crestliner Boat before engaging full-time with Pluie as the co-founder and COO.

This startup’s idea emerged in 2018, and it was officially launched in 2020. Two mothers founded this business to offer a convenient diaper change technique. The company has developed the first self-sanitizing diaper-changing table in the world with a cutting-edge, sanitary design. The Child Welfare Organization of Chicago’s Angel Harvey Family Health Center received the first changing table of this type on February 20, 2021.

Where is Pluie Now?

Founded in 2020, Pluie is upgrading the outdated public washroom changing table experience by introducing the world’s first and only self-sanitizing table powered by proprietary UV-C light technology. By ensuring that all parents and caregivers on the road have a clean, secure, and comfortable choice in every public toilet, Pluie is dedicated to Changing the Table®. A proprietary UV-C light system used in Pluie’s diaper changing tables is believed to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, including coronavirus, e., Coli and influenza.

When the table is closed, the UV-C light system turns on and sanitizes the changing surface in just 60 seconds. Pluie has revolutionized the diaper-changing experience for families in public and has done so in order to receive recognition for this critically important solution from publications like Time Magazine, Fast Business, Inc., etc. The Chicago-based company was also included in TIME Magazine’s Top Inventions of 2021 and Fast Company’s list of 2021 World-Changing Inventions.

Pluie diaper changing stations will be accessible in 20 states nationally in 2023 in public toilets of restaurants, theme parks, airports, and stadiums. There are two products sold by the company, Pluie Diaper Changing Table with UV-C Light System, which retails at $2899 and Pluie Diaper Changing Table without UV-C Light System, which is priced at $1699. Pluie Pret Changing Mat is a new product that this company introduced in 2023. This item costs $44.99 and comes in blue and cream colors. The estimated current value of Pluie is $1.3 million. The company is growing steadily with an excellent profit margin, and we are excited to see what new products the brand launches.

