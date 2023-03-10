SweetKiwi Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

All sweet and ice cream lovers would agree to the fact that health and sugar don’t go hand in hand, and though food influencers have been trying to come up with alternatives for tasty foods with health factors, the ice cream industry hasn’t changed much. If you want a gluten-free, flavor-free ice cream, there are plenty of options to choose from. However, truth be told, bland ice cream is good as “no-icecream.”

Therefore, Ehime Eigbe, with her beloved husband, Michael Akindele, presented her unique product SweetKiwi to the Sharks in ‘Shark Tank’s season 14, episode 16. SweetKiwi is an innovative flavored yogurt product that is filled with nutrients, vitamins, and proteins. With such an interesting product on display, we got intrigued to learn more about the company, and here is what we found out!

SweetKiwi: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

SweetKiwi is a frozen yogurt brand that offers a sweet treat whilst taking care of your gut. This premium brand of frozen yogurt is the brainchild of Ehime Eigbe, who, after a health scare, wanted to change her eating habits and opt for a healthier lifestyle. It was difficult for her journey to completely cut off ice cream, but she was desperate for an alternative. She found solace in frozen greek yogurt but during her time in Nigeria in 2011, the entrepreneur realized there was not a single frozen yogurt store to be found; that is when an idea struck her.

Sweetkiwi goes swimming with the Sharks. Find out if we Sink or Swim on 3/10, 8/7 on ABC @sweetkiwiusa pic.twitter.com/ABUgLV1Zul — Ehime (@theehime) March 2, 2023

SweetKiwi was born out of necessity and a perfect alternative to sugary frozen treats. Ehime always had an entrepreneurial spirit in her and was waiting for a window of opportunity to spread her wings. She attended Kaplan Holborn College, where she received A-Levels in Business Foundation. Later she went to London Metropolitan University to pursue her degree in Bachelor of Art, Business Information Technology and International. Recently in 2022, the entrepreneur attended Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth where she studied Building a Successful Diverse Business.

While attending London Metropolitan University, she joined Amnesty International UK as the Executive Assistant to the IT Director. After quiting her former job, she joined Citi as their Bankruptcy Referral Litigation Specialist II. She has also held reputable positions at Chase as the Mortgage Banking CA Operations Manager and Your Way Foods as the Director. SweetKiwi is an incredible brand for anyone who wants to change their diet or simply enjoy yogurts with different flavors.

The products are high in protein, fiber probiotics, and a great blend of immune-boosting superfoods. As the immune system starts from a healthy gut, probiotics are very important for a healthy gut. The products of the brand are made with the best ingredients induced by clinical research and take a holistic approach to bring forth individually made frozen yogurts that help in gut health, nutrient absorption, and overall well-being.

Where is SweetKiwi Now?

Ehime established this company in Nigeria after seeing its potential. From the inception of the company, she has participated in several events where she has given free samples of her yogurt. SweetKiwi reportedly moved to the USA in 2019, and since then, the company has never looked back. With a lot of direct marketing and social media marketing, Ehime was successful in building her brand and providing the right exposure. The talks over the brand went far and wide, and the company even received around $200,000 in donations from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ehime provides 1% of her earnings to Charity as part of her partnership with Black Girl Ventures. On August 22, 2018, Union Kitchen invested $20,000 in this business in a seed round to help her jumpstart her sales. The brand’s products are currently offered at more than 1700 establishments across the nation, including Whole Foods, Walmart, and Kroger. SweetKiwi products can be ordered from the website or from the stores in a case of 4 or 6 pints.

The different flavors of the product include Chocolate Hazelnut, Cookies & Cream, Mango Palm Mint, Rasberry Frose, Hibiscus & Ginger, and Vanilla Bean. Each of the individual flavors ranges from $38.99-$58.99. We are excited to report that Ehime is looking forward to developing and stocking test new products in the near future. It is lovely to witness SweetKiwi rise to the top, and we are confident that the company is headed for further success in the years to come.

Read More: Tandm Surf Shark Tank Update: Where Are They Now?

