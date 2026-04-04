Where is Team Polly From Extracted Now?

When season 2 of Fox’s ‘Extracted’ introduced Team Polly, viewers were immediately drawn to their mix of resilience, loyalty, and determination. At the center was survivalist, Polly Pearson, her sister, Molly McClelland, and her niece, Bailey Lynn Combs. From the beginning, Bailey and Molly made a conscious decision to approach the competition with kindness. They expressed that they didn’t want to manipulate or hurt others and approached the competition with kindness and integrity. Yet, their unshakeable resolve to ensure Polly had every possible advantage in the field led them to make tough calls and form smart alliances. Ultimately, the trio defied expectations, rising to become one of the Top three teams left standing in the competition.

Polly Pearson Maintains Her Own Farm Besides Being a Math Teacher

Long before stepping into the spotlight, Polly Pearson has been building an impressive path defined by discipline and resilience. Her academic journey began at the University of Michigan, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Biology in 1988. It was followed by the completion of a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2002. In August 1998, Polly began her professional journey as a High School Math Teacher at the Holdrege Public Schools. For nearly three decades, she has taught a wide range of topics, including algebra, geometry, and calculus, shaping countless young minds. However, Polly’s life took a huge turn when she was diagnosed with uterine cancer.

What followed was a path marked by unwavering support from Polly’s twin sister, Molly, and her niece, Bailey. As Polly has proudly shared publicly, after 3 years of chemotherapy, the contestant reached a powerful milestone in January 2026 by emerging as a survivor. Today, Polly and Molly continue to inspire others by candidly sharing their journey and advocating for cancer awareness. The former has also found a creative outlet on Instagram through the series Polly’s Baskets, where she shares the baskets she crafted during her time on the show with her followers. When she is not sharing her journey online, she embraces a quieter life on her farm in Holdrege, Nebraska. On the farm, Polly spends her time surrounded by her beloved calves, chickens, and horses.

Molly McClelland Cherishes Every Moment Spent With Her Loved Ones

Molly McClelland earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1988 and became a Registered Nurse (RN). She continued to push herself academically. By 1993, she had completed a Master of Science in Nursing at Wayne State University. In 1997, she achieved a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) with a research focus in Asthma, Linguistics, Qualitative Research, and Metaphorical Analysis from the same university. Even before completing her doctoral studies, Molly had already stepped into her career. From June 1993 to February 1997, she served as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at the University of Michigan Health System. In August 2009, she embraced a new chapter as a Professor at the University of Detroit Mercy — a role she continues to hold, mentoring the next generation.

While in that position, Molly became an Editor for the MedSurg Matters Newsletter at the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nursing. Beyond her professional achievements, she and her identical twin sister, Polly, frequently share episode recaps of ‘Extracted,’ offering their followers a glimpse into their bond. In her personal life, Molly’s world revolves around her soulmate, Steven Craig McClelland. She also maintains a unique bond with her daughter, Bailey, and her sons, Bryce and Ryan. Furthermore, her adorable grandchildren remain at the center of her world. Whenever Molly gets the opportunity, she expresses her gratitude toward her family. In their free time, she and Steven often go on memorable dates together. The pair further celebrated 35 years of togetherness in December 2025.

Bailey Lynn Combs Juggles Her Baking Business With Her Role as a Physician Assistant

Bailey Lynn Combs represents the next generation of strength and ambition in her family. She completed a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and a minor in Psychology at Xavier University in May 2022, a milestone that marked the beginning of her journey into healthcare. Driven by a desire to help others, Bailey earned a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies at the University of Detroit Mercy. Moreover, she currently has a rich background in urgent care and internal medicine. Bailey began her professional trajectory as an NCCPA Board Certified Physician Assistant.

As of writing, Bailey assists Dr. Allen Prince in the Viscosupplementation Clinic at the Center for Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. Besides her medical career, she has also been tapping into her creative and entrepreneurial side as she is currently the owner of her own baking business, B’s Bakehouse. In January 2026, she and her mother, Molly, had the chance to speak about their experience on ‘Extracted’ on FOX 2 Detroit. Two months later, Bailey started her own Instagram series, ‘Baking Through the Bible,’ in which she turns the essence of the Garden of Eden into a cake.

On the personal front, Bailey has been leading a fulfilling life. In September 2023, she got engaged to the love of her life, Matthew Combs. The couple took the next step in their relationship when they finally exchanged vows on March 30, 2024. Through everything, Bailey receives the immense love and support of her husband. She is also one of the biggest cheerleaders for her aunt, Polly, and her mother, Molly. She shares an incredible relationship with her devoted father, Steven, and her supportive brothers, Ryan and Bryce. A woman of faith, Bailey loves spending time in nature, staying active whenever she gets the opportunity.

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