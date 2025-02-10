Where is Fox’s Extracted Filmed?

Fox TV’s ‘Extracted’ is a groundbreaking reality series that thrusts 12 untrained contestants into the unforgiving wilderness, armed with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Isolated from their families, these participants must battle treacherous terrains, harsh weather conditions, and the looming threat of predators. Their survival hinges not only on their resilience but also on decisions made miles away.

In a secluded, high-tech headquarters (HQ), family members monitor their loved ones’ every move through a 24/7 live feed, courtesy of strategically placed cameras throughout the wilderness. This constant surveillance provides an unfiltered view of the contestants’ struggles and triumphs. The families face a heart-wrenching dilemma: they can choose to extract their loved one at any moment, ensuring their safety, but forfeiting the family’s chance at the $250,000 grand prize. Alternatively, they can provide essential supplies to aid their survival, all while grappling with the emotional toll of watching their loved ones endure extreme hardship.

‘Extracted’ intertwines the raw challenges of wilderness survival with the profound emotional dynamics between contestants and their families. The omnipresent cameras in the brutal wilderness and continuous live footage not only heighten the tension but also offer viewers an immersive experience of this unparalleled test of endurance and familial bonds.

Extracted Filming Locations

The reality TV show is primarily filmed at two distinct locations. The wilderness scenes take place in the rugged backcountry of Whistler, British Columbia, providing a remote and challenging setting for the contestants. Meanwhile, the headquarters, where family members monitor the competition, is located at Fox TV’s facilities in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. The filming of the show likely began in mid-2024 and was wrapped up in the same year.

Whistler, British Columbia

The rough wilderness of Whistler, British Columbia, serves as the unforgiving backdrop for ‘Extracted,’ where contestants face nature’s most brutal challenges. Known as Sk̲w̲ix̲s to the indigenous Squamish people, this stunning yet perilous landscape tests every limit of the participants. Located in the Coast Mountains of the Pacific Ranges, just two hours north of Vancouver, the resort town offers diverse terrains — from dense forests and alpine meadows to towering mountain peaks.

One of the contestants Rose Hyak, a registered dietitian and passionate athlete from Denver, reflects on the emotional toll of her experience in the wilderness in an interview: “I didn’t know the impact that being alone would have on me. It brought to light a lot of things from my past.” Rose continues, acknowledging how the isolation affected her: “It’s been a process, and I’m now in therapy. I’ve been able to really work on some things from my childhood and stuff that I just didn’t know was there, so I’m very grateful for this show.”

The solitude and physical strain of Whistler Village’s landscape not only challenge the contestants’ survival skills but also force them to confront deep emotional struggles. The combination of unforgiving, challenging terrains and unpredictable natural elements ensures that Whistler is more than just a filming location; it becomes an integral part of the show, shaping every contestant’s journey and heightening the stakes of the survival challenge.

Midtown Manhattan

The high-tech headquarters of ‘Extracted’ is strategically located at 1211 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. This location serves as the control center for the families of the contestants, allowing them to monitor the intense survival struggles of their loved ones in real-time. The central location in Midtown places the HQ within the epicenter of New York’s vibrant energy, creating a sharp contrast to the remote, untamed wilderness of Whistler.

Laura Foster, the mother of contestant Kelsey Nichols and one of the show’s key figures, recalls the emotional toll of watching the survivalists from the HQ: “We were able to not only see Rose, but all of the survivalists. There were some days where it was extremely emotional because you’re taking on the stress of everybody out there. You want to be supportive but also, it’s a competition.” Laura admits that the experience haunted her: “I still have dreams, or nightmares, about being on the show.” This stark contrast between the high-tech, emotionally charged environment of Midtown Manhattan and the brutal wilderness of the resort town amplifies the tension, making the decisions made within these walls all the more critical for the contestants’ survival.

Read More: Best Reality Shows on HBO Max