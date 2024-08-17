11 Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on Hulu (August 2024)

In post-apocalyptic settings, viewers are often treated to a bleak scenario where things have gone awfully wrong, with most of the world lying in tatters. There is a perverse joy that comes from diving into films that depict how life moves on after a harrowing annihilation event that wipes out civilization as we know it. For generations, these movies have inspired some of the most exciting and thrilling narratives, dripping with high-stakes scenarios about life and death. Therefore, if you enjoy watching such stories where hope and morality are secondary to survival in a stark and desolate world, here is a list of the best post-apocalyptic movies to watch on Hulu.

11. Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

In ‘Vanishing on 7th Street,’ a strange power cut shrouds Detroit in darkness. The following morning, a group of people discovers that the city’s inhabitants have gone entirely missing, with only clothes and belongings left behind. The survivors flock together in a bar, where their small provision of light keeps whatever is outside at bay.

Directed by Brad Anderson, ‘Vanishing on 7th Street’ combines a unique post-apocalyptic premise with a story that delves into people’s fears and anxieties, mainly related to darkness. Its central mystery pulls viewers into the experience of what it would be like if a city were to lose its residents overnight, which everyone has imagined at some point or another. If you are intrigued, give it a watch here.

10. Last Survivors (2021)

Directed by Drew Mylrea, ‘Last Survivors’ tells the story of a father and son, Troy (Stephen Moyer) and Jake (Drew Van Acker), who live in an isolated part of the wilderness. From birth, Troy has taught his son never to venture outside and interact with strangers, as most of humanity perished a long time ago during an apocalyptic event. However, when the boy comes across a girl named Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone), who tells him about the outside world, he wonders if his father has been truthful thus far.

‘Last Survivors’ is one of those rare entries that plays with its own premise, injecting doubt in the protagonist as he wonders whether the reality that has been presented to him is indeed as authentic as he first imagined. As the narrative progresses, he pieces together the mystery at the film’s heart, resulting in several revelations that change his worldview. To experience it yourself, check it out here.

9. Rubikon (2022)

Not every world-ending scenario takes place at the heart of civilization. ‘Rubikon’ follows a group of astronauts stuck on a space station named Rubikon, who learn that Earth has been engulfed in a toxic fog, making it uninhabitable. The crew, led by Hannah (Julia Franz Richter), Gavin (George Blagden), and Dimitri (Mark Ivanir), are faced with the moral and ethical quandary of whether they should join the rest of the humans on the surface or stay in orbit and keep themselves safe.

Director Magdalena Lauritsch crafts a fascinating drama with several conflicting agendas at play as each crew member tries to negotiate their position in a precarious situation. It poses the question of responsibility in a thrilling post-apocalyptic narrative, where the isolated existence of space is the unwitting solution to everybody’s survival. You can watch the film here.

8. Mortal Engines (2018)

Adapted from the 2001 eponymous novel by Philip Reeve, ‘Mortal Engines‘ delves into a future where cities have been transformed into mobile cities that devour other cities on their path. The film centers on Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), a masked assassin who hides a scar given to her by her tormentor, Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving). Hester means to assassinate him in a revenge quest that centers around her mother’s death.

In this Christian Rivers directorial, a combination of steampunk and post-apocalyptic themes drive a story where mechanical constructions of enormous proportions determine humanity’s precarious existence. The film’s fantasy setting may not be entirely grounded like the others on this list, but it presents an innovative and fun narrative that is essentially about survival in an entirely new context. You can stream the film here.

7. Vesper (2022)

‘Vesper’ revolves around a young girl named Vesper, who uses her bio-hacking skills to survive in a post-apocalyptic future where the elites live in citadels while the rest are relegated to the wilderness. Her life is upended when a member of the ruling class crash-lands near her home, seeking her help to return back to her people. On their precarious journey, Vesper learns the reality behind her world and how it came to exist.

The film is directed by Kristina Buožytė and Bruno Samper and explores the uneasy alliance between people of different backgrounds trying to survive in their own way amidst a backdrop of exciting science fiction conceits. It dives into the complexities of class and societal fractures, which ultimately circle back on the choices made by humans to serve selfish goals. It is available for streaming here.

6. Biosphere (2022)

After most of humanity perishes in an apocalypse event, childhood friends Billy (Mark Duplass) and Ray (Sterling K. Brown) must find ways to keep their species alive. Helmed by Mel Eslyn, ‘Biosphere’ combines absurdity, humor, and poignancy in equal measure in a narrative that is unpredictable and full of original ideas. Unlike most post-apocalyptic stories, it is a subversive take on the genre that also has a lot of heart and interesting concepts of body transformation at its center. You can watch the movie here.

5. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

The second installment of the ‘Zombieland’ film franchise continues the story of zombie slayers Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg ), Wichita (Emma Stone), and her younger sister, Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). After discovering the presence of new strains of zombies among the populations, the group has to combine its efforts to survive the onslaught of more advanced enemies that refuse to die. Like its predecessor, the Ruben Fleischer directorial jumps into a high-octane action film where zombies are just as expendable as the next laugh. If you are tired of watching bleak post-apocalyptic narratives, then jumping into ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ feels like a breath of fresh air. You can check out the movie here.

4. 28 Weeks Later (2007)

The sequel to ’28 Days Later’ picks up just months after the original pandemic that devastated the inhabitants of Britain. The US military has established a form of stability on the Isles as they look to contain the virus and rebuild the ravaged country. However, the release of the virus through an unwitting civilian causes further chaos among the ranks as the outbreak starts to spiral out of control.

Director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo depicts the complex interaction of human failings on separate levels of society, from the individual to the military. As the consequences of people’s decisions take their toll through the Rage virus, the film draws attention to the horror of unintended consequences and how damaging they can be under the cover of ignorance. You can watch the suspense of the narrative unfold here.

3. The Creator (2023)

In ‘The Creator,‘ a war between humanity and AI has led to several nuclear events that have wiped away significant pockets of the human population. Years later, an ex-special forces agent named Sergeant Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) is tasked with orders to kill the Creator, the primary entity behind the AI forces. However, Joshua learns that the Creator has developed a highly advanced weapon, which actually turns out to be a young child.

Under the direction of Gareth Edwards, ‘The Creator’ dives into a world where technology and people’s humdrum existence have meshed together in a symbiotic vision of a torn future. While the war rages on, the film’s central perspective never wavers from the humanity at its heart, whether it be through a robot’s movements or a full-fledged human. You can stream ‘The Creator’ here.

2. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

‘War for the Planet of the Apes‘ is the third installment in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot franchise. Directed by Matt Reeves, the film picks up as Caesar, the sentient chimpanzee leader of a group of apes, prepares for war against a ruthless human colonel and his forces. With both humans and apes threatening his leadership, the fate of his species falls in his hands as he has to find a way to ensure everyone’s survival.

After years of toiling for his principled beliefs, ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ forces Caeser into a corner, as he takes the cudgel of war with tensions finally at breaking point. The masterfully constructed narrative revolves around sociological themes of unity, betrayal, morality, and ethics, as the film explores the deeper aspects of post-apocalyptic narration that often gets sidelined for action. However, here, there is a sprinkling of everything. You can stream the movie here.

1. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

While ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is a culmination of all the events in the ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot franchise, ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ is where the series took on a darker and serious tone that reflected the profound themes at its core. Set years after the events of its previous film, Matt Reeves tells the story of Caeser as a fledgling leader who has to navigate the fragile relationship between his ape colony and the neighboring humans who fear them.

Both species look at each other with distrusting eyes while Caesar tries to foster a stronger bond, believing it is the only way to have peace between humans and apes. Amid his political efforts, Caesar must also deal with the prospect of betrayal and the nuances of his relationships. Andy Serkis delivers an incredibly convincing performance as the protagonist, who tries to balance all his affairs with the prospect of war on the horizon. ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ can be watched here.

Read More: Best Post-Apocalyptic Movies on HBO Max