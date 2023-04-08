Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Courtney A. Kemp, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is the second entry in the sprawling ‘Power’ franchise. The plot revolves around Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James St. Patrick, the protagonist of the original series. Although Tariq killed his father, his mother took the blame and went to jail in the hopes of giving her son a normal life. But Tariq soon becomes a victim of his father’s legacy as he is forced to sell drugs on his university campus to protect his family.

In season 3 episode 4, titled ‘The Land of Opportunity,’ Diana’s desperation to get back into the family fold leads her to make drastic choices. Monet makes big discoveries about what happened to Zeke. Sullivan introduces her two partners to each other, and it’s a reunion straight out of a nightmare. Meanwhile, Tariq’s meteoric rise continues. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ season 3 episode 4. SPOILERS AHEAD

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Like most episodes in the series, this one, too, gets its name from the experiments the professor holds in the class. The phrase “The Land of Opportunity,” of course, refers to the US, but the question the writers pose here involves whether everyone in the country has an equal opportunity to pursue their goals. Effie’s goal is freedom, while it’s independence for Diana. As for Tariq, all he wants is to get his family back.

Having found out that Lorenzo accidentally killed Zeke, Cane has effectively established himself as the head of the family, and now others have begun to question his authority. Monet, who has been distracted in the recent weeks following Zeke’’s death, is dumbfounded when she sees that Cane is in charge of the family’s decisions. As much as she loves her firstborn, she knows how volatile he can be and has genuine fears about whether his actions will bring down the family. They nearly do in this episode. Unlike some of his other siblings, Cane hasn’t inherited his parents’ ability to use patience and self–restraints as weapons and nearly gets killed during a deal gone bad. Fortunately for Cane, Lorenzo is there to rescue him. Afterward, Cane’s relationship with his father somewhat returns to how it used to be before the younger man found out about Zeke.

As their operation rapidly expands across Wall Street, Tariq, Brayden, and Effie have to hire new people. Meanwhile, RSJ initially refuses to invest in Weston Holdings. Realizing that the multi-billionaire has taken a liking to Tariq, Lucas orders the latter to get RSJ signed with their farm. If he fails, Lucas warns, Tariq will lose the internship. This prompts Tariq to take a risk and invest his estate into Weston Holdings, showing RSJ by his actions that he believes in the Weston family. Eventually, RSJ agrees to invest with Weston as well.

Meanwhile, Noma’s people now want Tariq and the others to move their guns for them. When Tariq tries to object to this, he is reminded that he and his friends wanted to replace Mecca, and one of the things Mecca did was deal in firearms.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 Episode 4 Ending: Is Detective Whitman Dead?

Yes, Detective Kevin Whitman is dead in ‘Power Book II: Ghost.’ He is one of the few law enforcement characters in the ‘Power’ universe with strong moral codes. Even though he has his share of flaws, Whitman is inherently a good man and a straight-laced police officer. However, in the course of the series, he has become increasingly disillusioned with repeated failures in protecting the people he promised that he would and bringing criminals to justice. Desperate, he makes foolish decisions and pays for them with his life.

Whitman trusts Diana when she comes to him and tells him her mother’s secret papers involving the bar. His hopes of convicting Monet of money laundering charges cloud his judgment so much that he forgets that Diana is a Tejada. She will do everything she can to get back into the fold of her family. And that’s what ends up happening. Whitman breaks into the Tejada home, looking for the papers. Soon, Diana starts screaming that there is an intruder in the home. Monet appears and shoots Whitman.

Right before the trap is sprung on him, Whitman realizes what is happening and tries to prevent it by warning Monet of the ramifications of killing him. But she doesn’t care. She even basically admits that she killed Carrie before shooting him.

Does Monet Know that Lorenzo Killed Zeke?

Monet might not be fully convinced yet, but after reading the police reports, where Lorenzo’s fingerprints have been matched with Zeke’s killer, she starts suspecting her husband. She immediately calls Davis, who knows his client well, and urges her not to do anything irrational.

After protecting Cane in this episode, Lorenzo earns his silence on the matter, but the truth hardly remains hidden. And now, Monet has an inclination about what he has done. It’s safe to assume that there will be a reckoning for him before the season is over, and Lorenzo is unlikely to survive that. Monet genuinely loves her children and will go to any length for them. Others, including her own husband, her pawns on a chessboard for her.

