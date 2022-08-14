Power Book III Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Sascha Penn, ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ is the second spin-off to the crime-drama series ‘Power.’ It also serves as the prequel to the entire franchise, revolving around Kanan Stark, the ruthless antagonist and later anti-villain from the original series. The Starz show chronicles how Kanan, a young man full of kindness and promise, became a vicious criminal mastermind and drug lord. In season 1, Kanan (Mekai Curtis) shoots Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps) on his mother’s instructions, not realizing that Howard is actually his biological father. Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller) clearly wants to send Howard a message, even if he is set to die immediately after receiving it.

However, Howard somehow survives. Meanwhile, Lou Lou (Malcolm Mays) realizes that he might never be able to leave the drug trade for good. Just as Raq has planned, Unique gets arrested for attempting to kill Howard. In season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Back in the Day,’ Kanan returns to New York after spending three months in Virginia Beach and discovers that things have drastically changed in South Jamaica. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ season 2 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

As season 2 begins, Kanan is in Virginia Beach, and he is quite happy there, away from all the violence and blood of New York City. And then, his mother comes to take him back, and the dream of peace and normalcy ends abruptly. In New York City, Howard has spent the past three months in hospital, recuperating. Although he claims he doesn’t remember who shot him, his partner, Shannon Burke, is skeptical. However, one of Howard’s doctors tells her that while Howard’s amnesia is surprising, it’s not unexpected. He calls Howard’s case a miracle. We learn that after Howard got shot, the doctors found a police officer whose bone marrow was a perfect match for Howard. And now, he is in remission.

After Shannon drives Howard to his home, he tells her that he believes that he has gotten a second chance and wants to make the best of it. Elsewhere, as Kanan returns to South Jamaica, he realizes that his mother now runs the neighborhood. She has taken over an entire floor of the apartment building they live in, moving the entire operation off the street.

As Marvin was arrested on the night Howard was shot, he is forced to attend anger management meetings. His relationship with his daughter Jukebox has become nearly irreparable, and with good reasons. As for Lou-Lou, he is frustrated with Famous’ unprofessional behavior. Raq has begun to pressure him to focus more on the drug trade, the business that is actually making money. It is then that Lou-Lou meets Zisa, a young woman with a great voice, and recruits her for his studio. Later in the episode, it is revealed that Jessica, Lou-Lou’s girlfriend, is cheating on him with music producer Crown Camacho. She also intends to move to Los Angeles.

With witnesses placing him elsewhere from where Howard was shot, Unique is released from police custody. While he is resourceful and ruthless as ever, Unique now faces an uphill battle against a competitor who may be even more resourceful and ruthless than him.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 1: Why Does Howard Meet with Raq?

Just as the episode ends, Raq waits at Baisley Park, the very location where Howard was shot. The latter arrives, and the credits start rolling. It is not yet entirely clear whether Howard is being truthful about his amnesia. Throughout the episode, his actions seem to indicate he does remember what happened. If that’s true, it makes meeting Raq, the woman whose plans nearly killed him the last time alone in the same park, seems like a bad idea. Even Howard can’t be that arrogant.

Another possibility is that he genuinely doesn’t remember, and this is part of his attempts to become a better person. He wants to be involved in Kanan’s life; perhaps this time, he is just seeking Raq’s permission without any transactional aspects involved. However, that seems a bit too idealistic for the “bleak” world of ‘Power.’ We know the man that Kanan turns into, and it is now pretty easy to discern who nourished his viciousness. But as things stand now, we can’t completely dismiss Howard’s part in it.

