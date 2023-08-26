Preachers’ Daughters: Where Are They Now?

Reveling in rebellion, ‘Preachers’ Daughters’ is a docusoap series that follows the lives of young girls as they navigate the issues within their families. The Lifetime show focuses on the family of pastors and their daughters. As some deal with pregnancy, and others assuage their parents to ease the rules, the series deals with the drama and mayhem of a chaotic household. While families try to bring back the harmony, things always fly out of proportion in the end. Released in 2013, fans have been curious to know how the lives of the young girls have taken shape. So, if you’re also wondering the same, look no further because we’ve got all the information right here!

Where is Olivia Perry Now?

Overcoming the travails of drugs and underage drinking, 18-year-old Olivia was trying to turn her life around for her daughter Eden. Since then, the reality television star has managed to turn a new leaf. Olivia enrolled in community college and decided to get a job to secure her and her daughter’s future. On the personal front, Olivia was also able to find love. The television personality married Caleb Marmolejo on January 10, 2015. Caleb is the Creative producer for Bethel Music and the owner of Rhema Creative. The couple lives in California with their two children – Eden and River. In addition to taking care of her family, Olivia is also a CFC Certified Emotional Health Coach and continues to share her struggles and triumphs with fans on social media.

Where is Mark Perry Now?

Aiding his daughter on her path to becoming a better version of herself, Mark Perry continued to lend support to his family throughout the show. The television personality is still a Pastor at Everyday Church. Mark is also the Founder and Director of Iris Leaders School and serves as the Executive Director for Everyday Global. When the public speaker isn’t engaged with work commitments, he unwinds with his wife, Cheryl Perry, and his daughters and grandchildren. The loving grandfather is also an author and has penned ‘Building Kingdom Churches.’ Based in California, the television personality regularly takes to social media to post messages of inspiration and enthusiasm for fans.

Where is Cheryl Perry Now?

Ensuring that her children find the right path, Cheryl continuously instilled the right values in her children and even helped Olivia get through hard times. Years later, Cheryl has remained the loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her children. In addition to the familial bliss she shares with her loved ones, Cheryl is also an accomplished woman. The television personality has become a Real Estate Agent and is currently working with Douglas Elliman in California. Readers and fans can find the listed luxurious properties she represents in California on her social media.

Where is Emily Perry Now?

Helping her sister see tough times through, Emily became a close confidante and a relying force for her sister Olivia. Almost a decade later, Emily has branched out as well. The television personality manages and runs the Greenhouse Coffee Company along with her father in the heart of the Central Coast in Los Angeles. With extensive experience and knowledge in the restaurant scene of Los Angeles, Emily has continued to accelerate her company’s growth. On the personal front, Emily likes to keep things under wraps. Moroever, the absence of a partner on social media leads us to believe that she is currently single and focusing on her career.

Where is Audrey Perry Now?

Like her sisters, Audrey has also found happiness and success in her life. The mother of three married Josh Chastain in August 2015 and has since explored new heights with her family. The television personality continues to balance work and the upbringing of her three children – Eliana, Navah, and Aidan. Audrey is still close to her siblings and parents and regularly shares moments of family trips and getaways.

Where is Taylor Coleman Now?

Finding herself tied between the expectations of her parents and the excitement of youth, Taylor’s rebellion became a pivotal storyline in the docusoap series. Years later, Taylor has found her footing and no longer knocks head with her parents. Based in Chicago, Taylor explored success in acting and singing. Aside from starring in the Lifetime series, she has acted in ‘Voiceless,’ ‘Call Center,’ ‘Ignite Your Love,’ and ‘A Promise That Was Broken.’ Taylor is also a musician and has released two singles, titled ‘Love In The Making,’ and ‘Feels.’ The dog mom tied the knot with Bryan Bartee in 2019. When the couple is not busy with work commitments, they like to unwind together and spend time with their family.

Where is Marie Coleman Now?

Ensuring that the peace of the household wasn’t broken, Marie tried to assuage the dynamics of her family all the time. The mother of two still occupies a monumental role in the life of her husband and daughters. Marie is still based in Illinois with her husband, Ken, and the couple regularly takes to Instagram to post their latest adventures with their church.

Where is Ken Coleman Now?

Occupying the role of a firm and just father, Ken tried to balance his parenting throughout the series and encouraged his daughters to become responsible and own up to their mistakes. The Pastor is now a Bishop and continues to enjoy the fruits of his labor with his family and members of the Church. Even when the television personality had to deal with a rare genetic kidney disorder that left him with zero kidney function, Ken managed to recoup with the blessings of his loved ones. With a major disease, Ken had to step away from his professional and personal duties momentarily. During this time, Ken’s wife Marie took the reins and helmed all the responsibilities of the family. Nevertheless, the Bishop of City of Refuge Pentecostal Church continues to enjoy all the happiness life has to offer.

Where is Kendra Coleman Now?

The eldest child of the Coleman clan, Kendra occupied a pivotal role throughout the series. At 20, Kendra had been banished from her parents’ house because she got pregnant. Kendra’s father, Ken, had advised his daughter to be safe if she was sexually active. Moroever, he had also told her promptly that she’d have to move out of the house if she got pregnant. Since Kendra was already working, Ken gave his daughter a jeep and asked her to leave and find an apartment. Since then, the television personality has decidedly kept her life under wraps. Kendra no longer uses social media and likes to keep her professional and personal information confidential. Instead, she likes to spend time with her loved ones.

Where is Kolby Koloff Now?

At 16, Kolby felt her life spiral in all directions as she divided her time between her divorced parents, Nikita and Victoria. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has managed to overcome the issues that plagued her at the time. In 2015, Kolby kickstarted her journey in music. The television personality found her inspiration in Christian and pop music. She released her debut song in 2015 entitled ‘Grow.’ Through the years, Kolby has grown as a songwriter and musician. She has also become an online creator. Kolby is an Instagram influencer and YouTube creator and has been vocal about her infertility issues online. Along with her husband, Andrew Knell, the television personality has been chronicling her journey as they map the issues arising from an inability to conceive.

Where is Nikita Koloff Now?

Born Nelson Simpson in Minneapolis, Nikita Koloff rose as a prominent wrestler in the 80s after leaving behind a prospective career in football due to injuries. The winner of multiple championships and accolades, Nikita has been listed in the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and National Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame. Retiring from his career in wrestling, Nikita has been working as a traveling Evangelist and regularly conducts events to spread the word of God. Over the years, Nikita has explored work in different fields. The star has authored three books and even appeared in productions like ‘Pastor Greg’s Reboot – Hope for Christmas,’ and ‘Stuck in the Past.’ On the personal front, Nikita is single and has kept his dating life under wraps since his divorce from Victoria Koloff was finalized in 2007.

Where is Victoria Koloff Now?

Originally a friend of Mandy Smithson, Nikia Koloff’s first wife, Victoria, and Nikita didn’t connect till Mandy passed away due to Hodgkin’s disease. Later, the duo hit it off and tied the knot in 1990. Along with her daughters Teryn and Tawni, Victoria established a family with Nikita and later gave birth to Kendra and Kolby. Years later, Victoria continues to be a vital presence in her daughters’ lives.

The television personality has also become a host and worked on reality shows like ‘My House Is Your House,’ ‘Home Suite Home,’ and ‘In Your Corner with Kerry Pharr.’ Victoria has also worked as a radio host and hosts two local radio programs with Mike Carson. The star stepped down from her position as Director of Pregnancy Centers of Middle Tennessee in 2018. She now enjoys her time with her family and friends and likes to keep a life outside social media.

Where is Kendra Koloff Now?

Since her exit from reality television, Kendra has exponentially grown professionally and personally. Based in Hawaii with her husband Brandon and their daughters – Loulou and Linnie, Kendra has worked as an Operations Manager at CDF Engineering LLC. Not just this, Kendra and her husband have also run a traveling and guide business. The television personality is now an Instagram influencer and continues to share snippets of her life on social media.

Where is Tawni Koloff Now?

At 37, Tawni is still a supportive older sister to Kolby. Additionally, the television personality is also the mother of four children. Along with her husband, Matt, Tawni continues to embrace life’s new challenges. Tawni is an Instagram influencer and even worked at the ER. In addition to being vocal about her faith, Tawni also advocates for women’s rights and raises her voice against discrimination.

Where is Teryn Koloff Now?

Aside from starring on HGTV’s ‘My House is Your House’ with her mother, Victoria, Teryn has also experienced equal bliss in her personal life. Along with her husband, Chad, Teryn still enjoys familial bliss as a wife and a mother. The business owner has also appeared in ‘Home Suite Home.’ Based in Nashville with her family, Teryn is currently working as a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Woodmont Realty. She is also the Director of Business Development at Stay Local Nashville Inc.

