Preston Viltz: Where is the Temptation Island Season 2 Star Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island,’ the singles who stay in the villa with the separated couples play an important role. Apart from making friendships, they often make sure to be a friend while also bringing a lot of fun and excitement to the villa. In season 2, Preston Viltz started off the season coming across as very charming and caught a few eyes, but as time passed, he proved that he could be more and made one particular castmate see their true worth. He was always encouraging and kind and that is what made him stand out.

Preston Viltz Always Made Sure to be a Good Friend to Shyanne Blankenship

Preston Viltz was one of the singles to join the four women, and he introduced himself very pleasantly. He did not strike up many strong connections, but the one person he was interested in was Shyanne Blankenship. She was quite closed off at the beginning of the experiment, but when she saw her former boyfriend, Jack, getting cozy and comfortable with the single ladies in his villa, she decided to open up to Preston. The two of them had a lot of deep conversations, and they had real chemistry. Apart from the fun and jokes, Preston was very considerate and genuine when Shyanne leaned on him as she went through some tough romantic stages.

He always lent an ear, and she appreciated how he was constantly there for her. She even invited him to spend time with her in the Temptation Haven tent. At the end of the season, Preston was hopeful that she might choose him to become her new partner, but Shyanne chose to leave the season alone. She appreciated how Preston had made her see her worth and had given her the consideration to see herself outside of her relationship with Jack. Preston was not too disappointed and remained very considerate, glad that he had been a good friend to her when it was needed.

Preston Viltz is Helping Other Atheletes With Their Professional Journey Today

Preston Viltz began his collegiate career at Lower Columbia College in 2018, where he pursued an Associate of Arts while playing baseball, before transferring to the University of Washington in 2019. There, he continued as a student-athlete with the Huskies baseball team through 2022, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Real Estate while also becoming a three-year letter winner. Following his graduation in 2022, Preston stepped into the professional world with Brown Retail Group in Seattle, where he worked in investment sales, specializing in single and multi-tenant deals as well as sale/leaseback advisory services.

In 2023, he expanded his experience by taking on dual roles in Seattle. He served as a General Manager at Big Iron Gym and worked part-time as a Professional Baseball Instructor with EL1 Sports, where he developed training programs for young athletes and collaborated with the Seattle Mariners on instructional camps. Later in 2023, he moved to Los Angeles, California, to join ADP as an Associate District Manager. In early 2024, he became an Account Executive at Industrious, where he spearheaded West Coast sales strategies for flexible office spaces across key markets.

Since April 2025, Preston has been serving as the Head of Growth at NextCommit.AI in Los Angeles, California. In this role, he plays a key part in scaling a technology-driven platform that streamlines the college recruitment process for student-athletes. By leveraging AI-powered communication, he helps athletes connect with college coaches more efficiently through outreach and real-time engagement insights. He helps in improving their visibility, response rates, and overall recruiting success and has found something that connects him to his true passion.

Preston Viltz is Always Ready for an Adventure

Preston Viltz spends equal amounts of time in Phoenix, Arizona, and Los Angeles, California. He is no stranger to reality TV and was even seen on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge,’ season 1, as Player 158. During his time on the show, he formed an alliance of 10 people, which helped him get further in the competition, though he was eventually eliminated during the dorm test. Still, he remained positive and said that making it to the top 30 was not “too shabby.”

Beyond television, Preston has also pushed himself physically by competing in the NPC’s Triple O Dynasty bodybuilding competition, where he placed second overall and finished first in his class in April 2026. He credited his coaches and emphasized that his progress came through consistent, natural work over a period of 14 weeks. With a strong background in athletics, he continues to prioritize his fitness and overall well-being. In March 2026, he also spent time at the Arizona Snowbowl, which shows his love for sports and trying out new things. With this mindset, Preston continues to explore different avenues and has high hopes for 2026, especially when it comes to his professional aspirations.

Read More: Are Shyanne and Jack From Temptation Island Season 2 Still Together?