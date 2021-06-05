‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a fantasy isekai anime developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu. It revolves around a nameless character (fandom named her Kumoko), who gets reincarnated into an alternate world as a dungeon spider after the classroom she is in gets destroyed. Kumoko soon discovers the new world functions like a video game. To survive, one has to level up; and to level up, one must kill. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 22 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 22, titled ‘Be Forever, Me?’, is set to premiere on June 11, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 22 Spoilers

Episode 21 is completely about the events of the present. The reincarnations prepare for the upcoming attack, but the elves believe they don’t need to worry as they think their barrier is impenetrable. Filimøs reveals to Hyrince and Anna that she, Shun, and the others are reincarnations and then goes on to reveal to them all what the elves know about gods or administrators. Katia’s fear of an attack through the teleportation gate is proven true when Sajin, also a reincarnation, teleports inside the village. However, instead of leading an attack, he destroys the gate.

Meanwhile, Shiraori brings down the barrier. With the gate destroyed, the elves have no choice but to fight. Hugo’s army decimates the elves, and Hugo himself attacks Filimøs. Right when he is about to kill her, Shun joins the battle. In the post-credits scene, Wrath is informed of Shun’s involvement. In episode 22, Shun will likely come to know how much more powerful Sophia is than him. The elven village might be massacred, prompting the survivors to escape.

