Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Okina Baba and illustrated by Tsukasa Kiryu, Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ or ‘So I’m a Spider, So What?’ is a fantasy isekai anime. It revolves around a nameless protagonist (fandom names her Kumoko), who gets reincarnated in an alternate world as a dungeon spider. From the moment she is born, she is forced to fight monsters who are bigger and stronger. She realizes that this new world functions like a video game, and she has to level up to survive. The anime premiered on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 23 Release Date

‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ episode 23, titled ‘My Old Friend, Why……?’, is set to premiere on June 18, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Millepensee Studios developed the anime. Jōtarō Ishigami produced it, with Shin Itagaki serving as the director and Okina Baba and Yūichirō Momose as the writers. Shūji Katayama composed the music, and Kii Tanaka handled the character designs. The first 12 episodes have Riko Azuna’s “Keep Weaving Your Spider Way” as the opening theme and Aoi Yūki’s “Do Your Best! Kumoko-san’s Theme” as the ending theme. The other 12 episodes have Konomi Suzuki’s “Bursty Greedy Spider” as the opening theme and Watashi / Kumoko’s (Aoi Yuuki) “Genjitsu Totsugeki Hierarchy” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day of their airing in Japan. ‘Kumo desu ga, Nani ka?’ is available for viewers in Southeast Asia on Medialink’s Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel and Bilibili. Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are also available on Crunchyroll. In Japan, the episodes can be watched on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. On February 19, 2021, English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian dubbed versions started streaming on Crunchyroll.

Kumo desu ga, Nani ka Episode 23 Spoilers

In episode 22, the Kingdom of Sariella and Ohts Alliance go to war. Meanwhile, Ariel fights Gakia and eventually kills the mightiest earth dragon in the Great Elroe Labyrinth. But Ariel notices that her own personality is rapidly changing. Güliedistodiez arrives and reveals to her that one of Kumoko’s parallel minds is devouring her mind. He offers Ariel to teleport her to where Kumoko is to make amends for the troubles that Gakia caused.

After arriving at the battlefield, Ariel mercilessly begins attacking Kumoko, not caring that she is killing hundreds of people with each attack. A much younger Julius, who has already acquired the Hero status, musters his courage and confronts both Ariel and Kumoko. Despite the sheer difference of power between him and the Demon Lord, his status as the hero is enough to make Ariel wary of him. The moment he becomes distracted, Ariel attacks Kumoko, seemingly obliterating her.

In the present time, Hugo and Shun start to have a one-on-one duel against each other. In episode 23, Wrath might make his first appearance in the present time. In the past, realizing that they can’t kill each other, Kumoko and Ariel might enter into an alliance.

