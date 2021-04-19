Created by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a proud celebration of grungy, retro animation. The story takes place in Japan in the not-so-distant future. It follows Joe, a boxer who garners fame by fighting without any gear in a sport in which everybody now uses metal enhancements. In season 2, all the time he has spent in the ring has finally caught up with Joe. But for some inexplicable reasons, he continues to fight, now under a new name, Nomad.

Season 1 of the anime aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 4 is set to release on April 25, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions of the episodes will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. The episodes are available on Hulu. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions of the episodes can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Ani-One Asia is streaming the episodes on their YouTube channel in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Taiwan. The episodes can also be watched on Ani-one-affiliated VoD platforms Bahamut/Gamer, Catchplay, Chunghwa Telecom (MOD&Hami Video), Friday, KKTV, Line TV, and myVideo in Taiwan and Sushiroll and Catchplay in Indonesia. Viewers in certain parts of Asia can also catch the episodes on non-Ani-One streaming site Bilibili,

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Joe begins training Chief but soon starts hallucinating that Nanbu, his former trainer, is taunting him. in a flashback scene, Nanbu’s death is shown. Sachio, who was also there, asked Joe where he was all this time before declaring that he would never forgive him. At present, Joe endures a terrible bout of drug withdrawal syndrome.

Meanwhile, Mio continues to be involved with the local delinquents, despite their blatant racism towards the immigrants. After Chief wins two consecutive fights, he draws the ire of Hikawa, the local developer and mobster. Hikawa sends Tatsu and Mio’s friends to set the homes of the immigrants on fire. Mio sees them but is unable to stop Tatsu before he throws a Molotov cocktail. As Chief’s home burns, he rushes inside to retrieve his belongings, especially those tied to his son. The episode ends with an explosion, leaving Chief’s fate uncertain.

In episode 4, Joe might have to fight in Chief’s stead to protect the community. Mio might finally start to change for the better. Joe’s past demons might continue to hunt him, his last exchange with Sachio in particular. Hikawa might try to force Joe to fight for him in the future.

Read More: Best Sports Anime of All Time