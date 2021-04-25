Developed by TMS Entertainment in collaboration with its subsidiary 3xCube, ‘Megalo Box’ is a sports drama anime set in a bleak futuristic world where economic disparity has further widened the gap between the poor and the rich. The biggest source of entertainment for people is megalo boxing, in which fighters wear metal frames during the matches. The protagonist, Joe, garners popularity for fighting without such gear, earning the nickname, “Gearless Joe.”

Season 1 of the anime aired between April 6, 2018, and June 29, 2018. Season 2 premiered on April 4, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Megalo Box’ season 2 (also known as ‘Megalo Box 2: Nomad’ or ‘Nomad: Megalo Box 2’) episode 5 is set to release on May 2, 2021, on Tokyo MX and BS11. You Moriyama served as the director of the series, and Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima served as primary scriptwriters. Mabanua created the music, and Ayumi Kurashima designed the characters.

Where to Watch Megalo Box Season 2 Online?

Viewers in North America and the British Isles can watch ‘Megalo Box’ season 2 episodes with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Funimation. on the same day they air in Japan. The Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will also be available on the platform for its Latin American viewers. People in the Scandinavian countries can watch the show with English subtitles on Wakanim. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions can also be viewed on that streaming site. The viewers in Australia and New Zealand can catch the English subtitled versions on AnimeLab.

Megalo Box Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, although Chief’s trailer has burned down, he is still alive. He has managed to save the only thing he went into the fire for, the photo of his family. Realizing the error of his ways and still struggling with all the rage and frustration inside him, Mio lashes out at his mother and Chief before leaving the community. Before the match, Hikawa meets with a government official, who tells him that it doesn’t matter to him who gets the land as long as it’s paid for. This time, Chief’s opponent is one of Hiwaka’s best fighters, Mamiya.

The bout soon turns into a nasty affair as Mamiya keeps hitting Chief on the back of his head. Ultimately, however, Chief wins. Later, as they celebrate along with the rest of the community, Chief reminds Joe of his promise. The latter acknowledges it by saying that he is done running. Mio, who came back during the match, severs his ties with the delinquents. With the money from the tournament and what Chief has saved, the immigrants buy the land.

The following morning, they find Chief dead. Mio gives Joe Chief’s gear. The episode ends as Joe heads back home. In episode 5, Joe might return to where it all started for him and speak to Sachio. Joe might encounter Yuri and his protégé, Liu, the one who defeated him. He will likely reopen Nanbu’s gym.

