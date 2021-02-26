‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ or ‘Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World’ is a fantasy isekai anime developed from a Japanese light novel series written and illustrated by Rifujin na Magonote. It revolves around a 34-year-old unnamed NEET from Japan who is reborn in an alternate world as the son of two adventurers. His parents name him Rudeus. As the show progresses, Rudeus continues to acquire new physical and magical abilities. The series premiered on January 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 8 Release Date

‘Mushoku Tensei’ Episode 8, titled ‘Turning Point 1,’ is set to release on March 1, 2021, on Tokyo MX, KBS, BS11, and SUN. Studio Bind produced the series, with Manabu Okamoto serving both as the director and main writer. Yoshiaki Fujisawa provided the music, and Kazutaka Sugiyama handled the character designs. Yuiko Ōhara performed both the opening and ending theme tracks, “The Traveler’s Song” and “Only.”

Where to Watch Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation, AnimeLab (New Zealand and Australia), Wakanim (Scandinavia), and Hulu. French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in Southeast Asia and South Asia can watch the series on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel and iQIYI. ‘Mushoku Tensei’ also used to stream on Bilibili, but the Chinese video-sharing site has temporarily suspended the anime due to what they refer to as morally questionable content.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, the Greyrats of Roa prepare to celebrate Eris’ 10th birthday. Rudeus lets Eris’s dance teacher use some of the time that has been originally allocated to him (Rudeus) to offer extra lessons to Eris. Rudeus subsequently decides to use the free time that he now has in learning different languages.

Rudeus receives help from Roxy and Ghislaine in his lessons. However, Eris struggles with her lessons and even considers quitting, but Rudeus convinces her to keep trying and offers his help. When the day of celebration finally arrives, Eris is still not ready. Her attempt to dance with a nobleman ends in disaster. Rudeus steps in and suggests that Eris should incorporate her fighting moves into dancing. This turns out to be an exceptional idea as the two finish a dance together.

Later, the Greyrat family patriarch Sauros shows Rudeus a floating ball of light in the sky. In episode 8, the mystery of the strange sphere might be revealed.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime of All Time