‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ or ‘Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Danjon ~Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyō~,’ is a classic Shonen fantasy anime with mature themes. It has been developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Meguru Seto and illustrated by Note Takehana. The story follows Noir Starga, the third son of a minor noble, who finds the eponymous dungeon, and his life forever changes because of it. The series premiered on January 9, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ episode 10, titled ‘Let’s Go to the Hot Springs,’ is set to premiere on March 13, 2021, on the Animeism block on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS) and AT-X. On May 8, 2020, Kodansha, the publishing company through which the light novels are published, revealed that an anime based on Seto and Takehana’s work was being made. Okuruto Noboru Studios produced the anime, with Kenta Ōnishi serving as the director and Kenta Ihara as the main scriptwriter. Kanako Hara provided the music, and Yuya Uetake handled the character designs. Spira Spica performed the opening theme song “Pyramid Great Reversal,” and COALAMODE. performed the ending theme track “Nemophila.” Season 1 of the anime is slated to be comprised of 12 episodes.

Where to Watch The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Season 1 Online?

Viewers can watch episodes of ‘The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish subtitles. The series is available on Bilibili for Southeast Asian viewers. On February 26, 2021, Crunchyroll began streaming English dubbed versions of the episodes. Spanish, French, Portuguese, and German dubbed versions are also available on the platform.

The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Emma seems to be distracted and cryptically asks Noir how he would react if she were taken away from him. She invites him to accompany her to a gala. Noir is reluctant because it will be mostly attended by upper-tier nobles but eventually agrees. At the gala, Noir wins a dancing competition against a young noble who is also interested in Emma and wants to court her. Suddenly, the infamous Phantom Thieves, siblings Phan and Tom Bertholda, crash the party. Phan abducts an unconscious Emma while Tom steals the Mermaid’s Tear, a jewel belonging to the host, Earl Bourne. Noir and Leila of the Lahmu guild pursues Phan. They work together to defeat the woman and the phoenix she has summoned. Tom shows up, disguised as Leila’s team leader, and immobilizes both Noir and Leila.

Tom reveals that he plans to marry Emma. This is when Emma regains consciousness and hits Tom with a powerful wind spell. Noir subsequently punches him and knocks him out. Emma is distraught, thinking that Noir now might think that she is “dirty.” He assures her by kissing her. The episode ends as the Starga family finally gets a building to set up their shop due to the grateful Earl’s intervention. As the title suggests, episode 10 might be about Noir and his friends’ visit to the hot springs.

