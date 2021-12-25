The countless genre and subgenres of anime cover a plethora of subjects that are made for different age groups. While there is no dearth of shows that are appropriate kids for like ‘Doraemon’ and ‘Pokemon,’ but over the years, manga artists and anime creators also have not shied away from making shows that touch upon sensitive subjects or even feature erotic imagery. If you are also looking for a sexy anime that is more suitable for a mature 18+ audience and has a ton of sexually provocative scenes, then we have a few recommendations for you. Please keep in mind that these are not hentai anime; these are the top adult anime with sex. Most of these anime are available on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

20. Kanokon (2018)

Kouta, a young boy for some inexplicable reason, appears to draw the attention of supernatural beings. While he has learned to somehow live with the unexplained phenomenon but when he attends high school Chizuru and Nozomu, a fox and a wolf spirit, turn his life upside down. Based on Katsumi Nishino’s light novel series, ‘Kanokon: The Girl Who Cried Fox’ or simply ‘Kanokon’ features a number of hot semi-nude scenes that can leave viewers wishing for more. If you plan on streaming the show, then you can find all the episodes here.

19. Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!? (2019)

Very few ecchi anime have successfully executed the strange balance between sexual tension and comedy, and ‘Nande Koko ni Sensei ga!?’ is definitely one of them. The series follows Ichirou Satou, a high schooler who accidentally keeps running into raunchy situations with her teacher, which makes the imaginations of the two-run wild. With the duo sharing numerous luscious and titillating moments, a mature audience looking for a sexy adult anime should definitely watch the show. The series is available here.

18. Kiss x Sis (2010)

‘Kiss x Sis’ is a borderline hentai series with harem elements that revolve around Keita Suminoe and his twin stepsisters, who have developed an erotic relationship while growing up together. The show is primarily set in and around the time Keita enrolls in a high school and tries to focus on his exams. Unfortunately, the twins thwart all his efforts as they no longer wish to keep their relationship platonic. The show addresses taboo topics like incest and features a number of sexually provocative scenes.

17. Air Gear (2006)

Strictly speaking, ‘Air Gear’ is a sports show, but it constantly treads the thin line between ecchi and hentai anime. The series primarily revolves around racing competition between Air Trek users, but it has another side. The anime features a number of semi-nude scenes throughout its 25-episode run that can keep fans of the ecchi genre hooked. You can watch the anime here.

16. Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls (2015)

The harem series with a considerable fanbase follows Kimihito Kurusu, an ordinary man with an unremarkable life. After the integration of non-human species is made possible with the help of future technological advancements, he finds himself taking care of a Lamia named Miia, which further attracts countless girls of other species to his small house. Now, faced with the problem of plenty and regular sexual advances from the females around him, Kimihito finds himself in a spot. The sexually explicit interactions, eroticism, and romantic affections make ‘Monster Musume: Everyday Life With Monster Girls’ one of the hottest anime that you could watch. All the episodes of the show are accessible here.

15. Rosario + Vampire (2008)

Based on Akihisa Ikeda’s manga series, ‘Rosario + Vampire’ is an ecchi anime that primarily focuses on the misadventures of a below-average student named Tsukune in a perilous realm. Despite the inherent dangers that the new world poses, he stays just to hold on to his relationship with Moka Akashiya – the prettiest girl he has ever seen – unbeknownst to her sinister side. The series features numerous steamy mild-nude scenes that anime fans looking for adult shows should definitely watch. You can watch the anime here.

14. Highschool of the Dead (2010)

‘Highschool of the Dead‘ recounts the violence and bloodshed that unfolds after a pandemic that turns humans into zombies strikes an unprepared world. While the existential threat looms over humanity, people begin to fight back to preserve the future of the world. While the series has an exciting premise with a lot of drama and action, the hot and curvaceous female characters and with tons of erotic moments and the sexual innuendoes to top it all make ‘Highschool of the Dead’ a roller coaster ride that mature audience will surely enjoy. You can watch the series here.

13. Maken-Ki! (2011 – 2014)

‘Maken-Ki!’ is an ecchi action anime inspired by Hiromitsu Takeda’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show centers upon the sexual perversions of a high schooler named Takeru Ohyama, who enrolls at the Tenbi Academy just so that he can ogle pretty girls there. The series has often been criticized for its non-existent premise and horrible storytelling. But the anime is easily one of the all-time sexiest anime solely because of all the raunchy and erotic scenes, even though they don’t help the overall narrative in any way and are rightly deemed unnecessary. You can watch the anime here.

12. Tsugumomo (2017-)

Inspired by Yoshikazu Hamada’s manga series, ‘Tsugumomo’ is a fantasy ecchi anime that follows Kazuya Kagami, who is rescued by a mature spirit named Kiriha when a supernatural being attacks him. Kazuya is introduced to an entirely new and magical world of gods and good spirits as he gets to know his new companion. While the series focuses on Japanese folklore and a number of other philosophical subjects, ‘Tsugumomo’ also has its fair share of bold and erotic moments that play a crucial role in strengthing the bond of its deuteragonist. All episodes are available here.

11. Green Green (2003)

An adaptation of the namesake erotic game, ‘Green Green’ is a romantic-comedy anime. When students from two single-sex schools are allowed to stay together before the decision of their merger is finally taken, the one-month window of interaction naturally leads to erotic and sexually charged relations. While the series has no explicit sex scenes, but there are countless sensuous moments that fans that adult anime fans will definitely enjoy.

10. Koihime†Musou (2008 – 2010)

Although ‘Koihime†Musou’ is not as erotic as other anime on the list, its numerous coquettish moments make it a great watch, considering that it has a great premise to go with all the hot scenes. The series follows an orphan named Unchou Kan’u who fights for the powerless ever since her family is brutally butchered by bandits. In one of her adventures, she comes across Chouhi Yokutoku, a young girl with a similar past as hers. Realizing that she can understand her mission, the duo joins hands to start a ruthless struggle against injustice and inequity. The show is accessible for streaming here.

9. Cat Planet Cuties (2010)

‘Cat Planet Cuties’ is an ecchi romantic comedy anime with harem elements. The series revolves around Kio Kakazu, a compassionate young boy who lives a boring and mundane life devoid of any ambitions. However, when he goes to a memorial service for one of his ancestors, he notices a voluptuous girl with cat ears. The following day, he finds her in his bed, half-naked and with no qualms about her present state in front of a complete stranger. Kio later learns her name is Eris, and she is an alien who is studying life on Earth. Unfortunately, several shady organizations are after her, and Kio must protect Eris at all costs. While they learn to live alongside one another, the duo naturally develops feelings and finds themselves in several tantalizing scenarios that include lots of nudity which pushes the sexual tension off the roof. You can stream ‘Cat Planet Cuties’ here.

8. The Future Diary (2011 – 2012)

There is a tiny minority of shows with a complex and psychologically engaging premise that can also claim to be one of the sexiest adult anime of all time; quite surprisingly, ‘The Future Diary’ is one of them. Apart from its complicated and confusing ending, the anime interestingly also has a number of steamy scenes. Unlike some harem or ecchi anime, the semi and fully nude scenes only add to the overall viewing experience and make the anime even more engaging. We recommend watching ‘The Future Diary’ for its masterfully crafted premise because the hot scenes are just an added bonus to an already great show. Curious to watch it? You can watch the anime here.

7. High School DxD (2012-)

It’s tough to come up with a list of adult anime without mentioning ‘High School DxD.’ It is arguably one of the most popular ecchi anime ever made, with tons of sexually provocative scenes that play with viewers’ imagination. The show follows an unremarkable high schooler named Issei Hyoudou, who is brutally murdered by a fallen angel on his first date. Luckily, he gets another chance at life when he is revived by a devil known as Rias Gremory and starts to aid her as a loyal servant. The story takes an interesting turn after that as every day of Issei’s life is filled with an unexpected adventure. You can watch ‘High School DxD’ here.

6. Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory (2020-)

After he is cruelly abandoned by his own father, Koushi Nagumo’s life falls apart, and with nowhere else to go, he ends up collapsing on the streets because of fatigue. Luckily, a college student named Mineru Wachi rescues him and helps him find a job as the dormitory mother. While he is excited to start his new life, Koushi is clueless that his new residence is home to some of the hottest girls he has ever seen who have no qualms about stripping or taking a bath in his presence. While ‘Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory’ does not have an explicit sex scene, the characters get naked in front of Koushi in almost every other episode. You can watch the anime here.

Read More: Best Volleyball Anime

5. Golden Boy (1995- 1996)

Technically, ‘Golden Boy’ is an OVA, but the show still qualifies to be on the list as it is considered a classic even though it released all the way back in the mid-90s. The show follows Kintarou Ooe, an autodidact who believes in learning by experience instead of sticking to textbooks in the classroom. Therefore, he picks up random part-time jobs and travels from one place to another in search of his next adventure. His journey often leads him to women, and his encounters can often take sexual turns. ‘Golden Boy’ is one of the few shows on this list which not only has an interesting premise, but the venereal acts depicted also add value to the overall narrative. You can watch all the episodes here.

Read More: Best Gay Anime

4. Scum’s Wish (2017)

Inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name by Mengo Yokoyari, ‘Scum’s Wish’ is a romantic drama anime. The series follows Hanabi Yasuraoka and Mugi Awaya, the seemingly perfect couple who are hiding their deep-rooted insecurities and heartbreak behind a flawless pubic facade. Although they appear happy, the couple doesn’t love each other, and through their amorous affair, they wish to get over the people they truly desire. The love-hate relationship of Hanabi and Mugi beautifully captures the complexities of romantic experiences and lays bare the multiple sides of love. While the anime does not have a huge cast of sexually charged female characters, the impassionate lovemaking of the deuteragonists certainly makes ‘Scum’s Wish’ one of the sexiest adult anime ever made. You can watch the show here.

Read More: Best Yuri Anime

3. Love To-LIE-Angle (2018)

The ecchi anime follows Hanabi Natsuno, a teenager who returns to Tokyo after several years and enrolls in a local female-only dormitory Tachibanakan. On her first day there, she accidentally encounters an unclothed girl whose beauty mesmerizes her, and Hanabi realizes that she is attracted to girls. But to her surprise, her fellow companions struggle with each other to get her attention, giving the newcomer all the affection that she needs. As the story unfolds, these characters explore each other’s sexuality and have countless hot-blooded encounters that make ‘Love To-LIE-Angle’ an exciting watch. You can stream the series on Crunchyroll.

Read More: Sexiest Anime Girls

2. Ikkitousen (2003-)

Based on Yuji Shiozaki’s manga series of the same name, ‘Ikkitousen’ is a martial arts anime that follows the Hakufu Sonsaku, a high schooler who finds herself in the turf war between seven different high schools. She carries the spirit of a Chinese warlord named Sun Ce and is determined to bring peace between the warring factions on the insistence of his mother. But Hakufu faces formidable enemies known as “The Big Four,” who will go to any lengths to stop her. The show is not only women-centric, but it also features adult content that should only be watched by a mature audience. You can watch the series here.

Read More: Best Anime Sex Scenes

1. Queen’s Blade (2009)

The anime series is set in the medieval time where the queen of the land is chosen by a fierce on-field battle between warriors. The winner who manages to outsmart all her enemies successfully ascends to the throne and rules the world as she deems fit until another tournament is held to choose the next queen. While the action-packed show introduces viewers to a ruthless world of bloodshed and power, the voluptuous characters flaunting their bodies and competing in semi-naked wrestling matches make it a strictly adult series that ecchi fans will probably love.

Read More: Best Ecchi Anime