Citadel Season 2 Begins Filming in Toronto in September

Production for Season 2 of ‘Citadel’ for Prime Video is set to commence in Toronto in September. In the Season 1 finale of Citadel, Mason Kane’s tumultuous journey takes a dark turn as the truth about his actions unfolds. With the revelation that Dahlia, the leader of Manticore, is Mason’s estranged mother, the story explores his traumatic past and the shocking secrets buried within Citadel. Mason’s quest for justice leads him to expose Citadel’s war crimes, but the consequences are dire as Dahlia uses the information to eliminate Citadel spies. As Mason reconnects with Nadia and confronts the organization’s dark past, the season concludes with a dramatic rescue mission, the revelation of hidden identities, and the unsettling prospect of a manipulated reality. The gripping finale sets the stage for a compelling and mysterious continuation in the upcoming season.

As ‘Citadel‘ Season 2 approaches, the plot remains shrouded in mystery, leaving fans with lingering questions from the dramatic revelations in the first season’s finale. Mason Kane’s journey is poised to delve deeper into his recovered memories and explore the intricate dynamics with his newly revealed mother, Dahlia. The complexity of Mason’s role as a mole and his connection to Citadel will unfold, bringing a heightened sense of suspense and intrigue. The revelation of Mason’s fatherhood to Nadia adds another layer of complexity, amplifying the stakes for their relationship with the presence of their child. While the Season 1 finale provided answers, it also spawned new questions, ensuring a captivating narrative in the upcoming season. The fate of Bernard, last seen in Dahlia’s clutches, promises its own storyline, contributing to the suspenseful narrative awaiting viewers in ‘Citadel’ Season 2.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to return as Nadia Sinh, alongside Richard Madden returning as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy in ‘Citadel‘ Season 2. Stanley Tucci will also make a comeback as Bernard Orlick and Lesley Manville will continue to portray the formidable Manticore leader, Dahlia Archer. While supporting cast details are yet to be revealed, potential returning actors include Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy/Celeste Graham, Caoilinn Springhall as Hendrix Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders/Davik Silje, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Grace, and Moira Kelly as Joe. The upcoming season could also bring in new characters and could see a crossover from the spinoff series.

‘Citadel’ is helmed by an executive production team led by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO. David Weil assumes the role of showrunner and executive producer, while Midnight Radio’s executive producers include Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg. Additionally, Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran contribute as executive producers to the series. The production for season 2 is slated to begin in Toronto in September. The city recently served as the backdrop for productions like ‘Priscilla‘ and ‘Dream Scenario.’

Read More: Is Citadel Based on a True Story?