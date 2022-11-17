Private Leroy Dulaney: Found or Missing? Is He Dead or Alive?

Private Leroy Dulaney had a seemingly perfect life. He had a wonderful bond with his family, a loving wife, and a warm home to come back to. However, all his aspirations for the future were dashed to the ground when he suddenly went missing from the Marine Corps Base at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Hulu’s ‘What Happened to Private Dulaney’ chronicles the surprising disappearance and portrays how his family left no stone unturned in getting her son justice. If you are intrigued by the details surrounding this case and want to find out of Leroy Dulaney has been found, we have you covered.

What Happened To Private Leroy Dulaney?

A native of Weirton, West Virginia, Leroy Dulaney was serving as a private in the marines and was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, at the time of his disappearance. People who knew him described him as a kindhearted and generous individual who never hesitated to help others in need and always welcomed everyone with a smile. Besides, Leroy was happily married to his high school sweetheart, Brenda Dulaney, and was close to his family, consisting of his mother and two brothers. Known for his amicable and cheerful nature, Leroy had no idea that his affinity for making friends would lead to a massive tragedy.

Leroy Dulaney disappeared from Camp Lejune on May 23, 1979, much to the surprise of his family. The moment his mother, Carol Dulaney, got to know of Leroy’s disappearance, she took her youngest son, Michael, and set out for the military base. Once in Camp Lejune, Carol and Michael went from one officer to the other in search of Leroy but were met with zero answers. Most of the army officers were confident that Leroy had gone AWOL, and Carol soon realized that the Marines would not be putting a lot of resources into the investigation. Still refusing to give up, she investigated further and found out that Leroy was close friends with two other marines, namely Terry Moore and Mark Christopher. After talking to them and several others in the city of Jacksonville, Carol discovered that her son was last seen in the company of another marine named Mark Fletcher, who was also known as “Four Eyes.”

Surprisingly, Mark Fletcher turned out to be quite elusive, while the show mentioned that he was suspected of being involved in petty crimes. Still, Carol went through numerous sources until Mark decided to meet with her and Michael near his Dorm in Camp Lejune. Once questioned, Mark seemed hesitant to talk about Leroy Dulaney, making his behavior seem suspicious. However, before Carol could push further, Mark somehow broke out of her grasp and made a quick escape.

Is Private Leroy Dulaney Dead or Alive? Has He Been Found?

We are sorry to report that Private Dulaney was never found alive, as a boy discovered his remains buried in a shallow grave in Onslow County. On June 3, 1979, the police were alerted to an unidentified human body buried in Onslow County. An autopsy determined that the person was shot in the head at point-blank range, while law enforcement officials were able to obtain dental records that identified the victim as Leroy Dulaney. Around the same time, a woman in Newport, North Carolina, approached authorities and claimed that she believed her boyfriend, Ben Duval, was involved in a homicide. The woman, identified as BJ Rohweller, further stated that his boyfriend was close with a person named Mark Fletcher, who was allegedly responsible for multiple homicides.

Determined to follow up on this lead, the police apprehended Ben Duval and interrogated him about his role in the incident. It did not take long for officers to break Ben, and he soon confessed that he was with Mark Fletcher when the latter shot and killed Leroy Dulaney. According to Ben, he was driving the vehicle while Leroy and Mark were talking in the backseat when he heard a sudden bang. Turning around, he saw a pistol in Mark’s hand while Leroy had slumped over with a bullet wound to the back of his head. Besides, Ben claimed that even though Mark made him help bury the body, the marine was fearful of the information getting leaked and threatened Ben and BJ Rohweller with death.

With such incriminating evidence on their hand, the police wasted no time in apprehending Mark Fletcher and charging him for his role in Leroy’s death. The show mentioned that Mark was believed to be a part of a satanic cult and even bragged about killing eight people, none of which have been proven as of yet. Nevertheless, when put on trial for Leroy Delaney’s murder, Mark was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 1980. Likewise, Ben Duval pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced accordingly. Reports further claim that Ben had pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the murder of Marine Ronald Ray Jenkins while Mark was facing charges for the same. However, according to prison records, Mark Fletcher has only been convicted of Leroy’s murder and is presently spending his days behind bars at the Hyde Correctional Institute in Fairfield, North Carolina.

