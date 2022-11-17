Where Is Leroy’s Mom Carol Dulaney Now?

When Private Leroy Dulaney went missing from Camp Lejune Military Base in Jacksonville, North Carolina, his mother, Carol Dulaney, went against all odds to investigate the strange occurrence. She braved military officials, dangerous drug dens, and even satanic cults in order to get Leroy the justice he deserved. Hulu’s ‘What Happened to Private Dulaney?’ takes the viewer through the strange disappearance and show shows how authorities were finally able to bring the perpetrator to justice. If you want to know more about the case and find out where Carol is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Carol Dulaney?

A resident of Weirton, West Virginia, Carol Dulaney, is known to be a loving mother of three who always prioritized her family over everything else. She brought up her three sons, Greg, Leroy, and Michael, mostly on her own, as their father was often absent from their lives. Besides, people who know her described her as a loving and generous woman who never stood for injustice and was always ready to stand up and fight for what was right.

Leroy disappeared from the Camp Lejune military base on May 23, 1979, and Carol was quite surprised to learn of the incident. She knew that Leroy wasn’t someone who would desert his duties without any notice and was confident that he would have contacted her or his wife, Brenda, in case a problem arose. Hence, determined to get to the bottom of the matter, she asked her son, Michael, to accompany her to the military base. Once in Camp Lejune, Micael and Carol visited several officers, all of whom were confident that Leroy had gone AWOL. Besides, people in the military did not seem to know much about his whereabouts, and Carol soon realized that the US army wasn’t going to investigate the incident thoroughly.

With no other way of gathering information, Carol got in touch with Leroy’s unit and learned that he was pretty close to two other marines named Terry Moore and Mark Christopher. These marines, as well as others in the city of Jacksonville, North Carolina, kept mentioning that Leroy was last seen in the company of a fellow marine who went by the name of Mark Fletcher. Subsequently, Carol got in touch with Fletcher and had him meet her inside Camp Lejune, where she proceeded to interrogate him about Leroy. However, the marine seemed hesitant to answer Carol’s questions and soon broke free before escaping the area.

Where Is Carol Dulaney Today?

Incidentally, on June 3, 1979, the police got information about a human body buried in a shallow grave in Onslow County and identified it as that of a marine named Ronald Ray Jenkins through dental records. At the same time, BJ Rohweller, a woman who resided in Newport, North Carolina, approached authorities and claimed that her boyfriend, Ben Duvall, might be involved in multiple homicides because of his association with a marine named Mark Fletcher.

Sensing a possible breakthrough, the police brought Ben in for questioning, and he confessed to his involvement in Ronald’s murder. He claimed that on the day of the murder, he and Fletcher picked up the marine in a vehicle, and while he drove, the latter took out a gun and shot Ronald in the back of the head. Later, Fletcher forced Ben to help dispose of the body and threatened both him and Rohweller with death if they ever opened their mouths.

Such an incriminating witness statement was enough to get an arrest warrant for Fletcher, who was ultimately convicted of the second-degree murders of Ronald as well as Leroy and was sentenced to life in prison in 1980. Carol Dulaney actively participated in Fletcher’s trial and was delighted when the murderer was sentenced to life in prison. However, even though taking a murderer off the streets is always a happy incident, Carol rued the fact that she would never be able to meet or talk to her son again.

Nevertheless, Carol still seems to be living in West Virginia and has surrounded herself with her family and loved ones. She is now a great-grandmother, and it is heartwarming to witness the love she holds for people close to her. Recovering from the death of a child is never easy, but with Carol fighting the demons of her past, we wish her the very best for the years to come.

