The seventh episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 revolves around the murder of a plastic surgeon. As the episode unfolds, Malcolm, along with his colleagues, explores the criminal’s motivations, while another subplot gives viewers a glimpse of Martin’s new job. If you missed out on the previous episode for some reason, feel free to go through our comprehensive recap. After a thought-provoking end to episode 7, the series is all set to release its episode 8. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on April 13, 2021, on FOX at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT. Each episode of the show has a runtime of 43-44 minutes each. The show is currently on a month-long hiatus.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

The best way to catch the spring premiere of ‘Prodigal Son’ is as it airs on TV at the aforementioned date and time. If you want to stream it online, then you can do so on the official FOX website. Fans can also watch ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 8 on DirecTV, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 8 is likely to delve deeper into the murder of Nicholas Endicott. Malcolm will probably confront Europol agent Simon Hoxley in order to conceal his sister’s crimes. It won’t be unwise to expect someone as cunning as Hoxley to suspect Ainsley (Malcolm’s sister) at some point. As Nicholas Endicott’s murder mystery becomes even more complex for the investigators, Malcolm and Ainsley need to stay alert, as a single clue may turn their world upside down. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Malcolm and his colleagues investigate the murder of St. Anthony’s head of plastic surgery in ‘Prodigal Son’s’ season 2 episode 7. Upon initial observation, Malcolm concludes that she endured torture and was conscious until her death. Therefore, it is evident that someone is taking revenge for some past wrongs, and the murderer may be one of her patients.

His analysis later turns out to be true when Lana (Summer) confesses her crime when Malcolm catches her as she is about to kill Donahue. Lana explains that she did everything to inflict pain for all that she has gone through. However, Malcolm reasons with her and convinces her that Donahue’s worst punishment will be to leave him in his current state as he will hate himself for the rest of his life.

When Malcolm meets Ainsley, she talks about how no one is better than Whitlys at getting away with murders. Ironically, at the same moment, Europolice Federation’s Simon Hoxley investigates a dead man’s head which turns out to be the head of Nicholas Endicott. Simon decides to leave for New York to get to the bottom of the matter and find out the murderer.

Read More: Is Prodigal Son a True Story?