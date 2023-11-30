Project Runway Season 18: Where Are The Designers Now?

‘Project Runway’ season 18, which unfolded in 2019, was a tapestry of sartorial innovation, weaving through the challenges set forth for a group of gifted designers. Against the backdrop of New York City’s fashion scene, the contestants faced intense creative trials, all under the watchful eyes of mentor Christian Siriano. As the threads of time continue to weave, let’s uncover the current whereabouts and endeavors of the season 18 designers. How have their journeys unfolded since the ‘Project Runway’ spotlight dimmed? Join us in unraveling the post-show stories, and discovering the unique twists and turns that have shaped the journey of these talented designers.

Geoffrey Mac’s Collection Made Waves at The New York Fashion Week

Geoffrey Mac, the triumphant winner of ‘Project Runway’ season 18, was already a luminary in the fashion world before the show. Renowned for his edgy designs, Mac’s creations have graced the pages of illustrious publications such as Vogue and Nylon Mag. His “Midnight Rider” collection made waves at the 2021 New York Fashion Week, solidifying his position as a trendsetter. Beyond the runway, Mac’s creative touch extended to the costume department, contributing to the short film ‘Lullaby’ and Sharon Needles’ “Call Me on the Ouija Board” music video.

With collaborations featuring the likes of Zaldy, a three-time Emmy-winning costume designer, Geoffrey Mac’s work has adorned musical icons such as Madonna, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Björk, and Lil’ Kim. In 2012, he launched his debut ready-to-wear line at NYFW, leaving the industry eagerly anticipating his future projects. Mac’s journey is a testament to his unyielding passion for pushing boundaries in fashion.

Nancy Volpe-Beringer Has Received The 2022 Fashion Group International Rising Star Award

Nancy Volpe Beringer, the visionary founder of The Vault By Volpe Beringer, emerged as a trailblazer on ‘Project Runway.’ Post-show, she has expanded her brand significantly, establishing herself as a red carpet-designer and motivational speaker. Making history as the oldest designer on the show, Volpe Beringer received the 2022 Fashion Group International (FGI) Rising Star for New Retail Concept.

Her remarkable contributions extend to the global stage, where she was recognized by The Fashion Impact Fund for shaping the fashion industry. Invited to a round table discussion at the United Nations as part of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, Volpe Beringer continues to champion sustainable and conscious fashion. As the founder of Age Fifty-Nine and a key figure in Austin Fashion Week, she wears her accolades with grace, proving that age is no barrier to success in the ever-evolving world of fashion.

Sergio Guadarrama is Now the Co-Founder of Celestino Couture and Made X Hudson

Sergio Guadarrama, co-founder of Celestino Couture and Made X Hudson, has embarked on a journey of design with purpose. His commitment to upcycled, sustainable fashion has earned him accolades, including being part of a major grant for New York State’s New Fashion Innovation Center. Notably, Guadarrama designed Billy Porter’s ensemble for the Tony Awards in 2019, showcasing his artistic flair on a prestigious stage.

Featured in the Basic Mag and contributing to impactful initiatives like the Conscious Fashion Campaign, Guadarrama’s designs reflect a dedication to creating with a conscience. His journey illustrates that fashion can be a powerful force for positive change, marrying style with sustainability and purpose.

Victoria Cocieru is Now an Enterpreneur

Victoria Cocieru has solidified her position as a prominent figure in the fashion industry. Serving as the Fashion Designer at Kheops since 2012, her designs have graced the pages of Elle USA, Vogue Italia, and People. Beyond her role in Kheops, Cocieru has ventured into entrepreneurship, owning Kiki Textiles, a Fabric Store, and a clothing brand named Iris and Hers. Her online store stands as a testament to her versatile ventures, while her thriving family life adds a personal touch to her journey. With a husband and two kids, Cocieru’s journey showcases that success in the fashion industry can seamlessly coexist with a fulfilling personal life.

Brittany Allen is a Ph.D. Today

Brittany Allen, the CEO and Creative Director at Brittany Allen, has woven a path of creativity since her time on the show. With her online store and a role as an adjunct professor at the Art Institute of Texas, Allen navigates the realms of fashion and education with finesse. Having completed her Ph.D. from Iowa State University, she stands as a testament to the marriage of scholarly pursuits and creative expression.

Notably, Allen made a return to the stage for ‘Project Runway: All Stars’ season 20, showcasing her enduring passion for competition. Her launch of the Peloton x Brittany Allen Apparel Collection marks a new chapter, with her designs worn by a Guinness World Record holder. Worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga and Emma Roberts, Allen’s influence extends far beyond the runway.

Marquise Foster Has Crafted a Path of Hollywood Glamour

Marquise Foster, a Freelance Tailor and founder of his brand since 2020, has crafted a path of Hollywood glamour and tailor-made dreams. His role as a Fashion Specialist for the Harlem Children’s Zone and as a Wardrobe Tailor for HBO reflects his commitment to bringing his expertise to diverse platforms. Being a top 3 finalist for the Out Magazine Vanguard Awards in 2017 further showcases his impact on the industry.

Collaborating with celebrity clientele, including Joey Badass, Mary J. Blige, Megan Fox, and Dua Lipa, and participating in major productions like the 2023 Super Bowl Apple halftime commercial, Foster’s journey embodies the fusion of craftsmanship and star-studded glamour. His versatile contributions to both mainstream and niche fashion platforms mark him as a name to watch in the post-‘Project Runway’ landscape.

Delvin McCray Has Evolved Into a Luxury Brand Maestro

Delvin McCray, once a Costume Designer at 21st Century Fox and HBO, has evolved into a luxury brand maestro with his self-titled brand, Delvin McCray. His online store showcases his artistic quality, with work that has graced the pages of British Vogue, NYFW, and Paris Fashion Week. McCray’s social media presence offers a glimpse into his artistic journey, reflecting a dedication to pushing creative boundaries. As he forges ahead in the world of high fashion, McCray highlights his transition from the world of costumes to creating his sartorial masterpieces.

Chelsey Carter is Associated with The WNDR Museum Today

small but mighty pic.twitter.com/uEcUEeQjVy — Chelsey Carter Sanders (@AlexandreaCarte) April 16, 2023

Chelsey Carter, the creative force behind the Alex Carter brand, has been featured in prestigious publications like Vogue Italia, Elle, and Chicago SunTimes. Carter’s designs have adorned the likes of SZA and Chance the Rapper. Her entrepreneurial spirit shines through as she navigates collaborations with brands such as Lexus RX, Lululemon, Converse, and HBO Max. A notable facet of Carter’s journey is her association with the WNDR Museum, where exhibitions of her sartorial creations are on display.

Beyond her contributions to the fashion world, Carter has co-founded BWAE (Black Women Are Essential), showcasing her commitment to empowering and uplifting underrepresented voices. Now happily married to Eddie Sanders, a lawyer, Carter continues to leave an indelible mark on the industry. Her role as a facilitator for the Social Works fashion course adds a layer of mentorship to her multifaceted career.

Dayoung Kim is Now an Art Director

Despite an early departure from the ‘Project Runway’ stage due to health issues, Dayoung Kim has evolved into a multifaceted artist and designer. As the fashion designer, illustrator, NFT Artist, and art director at Artified Goods, Kim weaves together a tapestry of creativity. Her entrepreneurial journey extends to being the founder of Moirai, showcasing her commitment to crafting unique narratives through her artistic expressions.

Kim’s love for travel, evident from her Instagram, adds a personal touch to her artistic endeavors. Embracing her health journey, Kim’s resilience in the face of challenges speaks volumes about her dedication to her craft. In the evolving landscape of art and fashion, Dayoung Kim continues to carve her niche, turning her passion into a canvas of endless possibilities.

ShaVi Lewis Has Ventured Into Education

ShaVi Lewis, the creator behind the eponymous brand ShaVi Lewis, has transformed after the show with a distinctive style that graces red carpets and special events. Made for occasions like the Daytime Emmys, Mrs. Earth Competitions, and the Cannes Film Festival, his designs have become synonymous with elegance and flair. Beyond fashion, Lewis has ventured into education, offering Sewing With ShaVi Classes and sharing his expertise with aspiring designers.

Adding a playful twist to his brand, Lewis is trying to expand into shopping and retail with a new brand called Shit Shavi Says, showcasing a unique perspective on style and fashion. His journey exemplifies a fusion of sophistication, entrepreneurship, and a commitment to sharing the artistry that defines ShaVi Lewis.

Melanie Trygg’s Designs Have Been Featured in People Magazine and the Seattle Times

Melanie Trygg, the owner of KLÄD Apparel, has emerged as a trendsetter in the fashion landscape. Her designs, featured in People Magazine and the Seattle Times, reflect a commitment to creating pieces that resonate with a diverse audience. With a dedicated website, Trygg has embraced the digital realm to showcase her growing body of work. Trygg’s social media growth offers a glimpse into her artistic evolution, connecting with a broader audience and shaping fashion trends. Her foray into the industry showcases a designer who seamlessly blends creativity with a keen understanding of contemporary fashion, making KLÄD Apparel a name to reckon with.

Tyler Neasloney Has Recently Presented First-Ever Runway Collection

Tyler Neasloney, a force to be reckoned with in the realms of bridal and menswear, has continued to captivate audiences since the show. Presenting his first-ever runway collection at Mana Contemporary, Neasloney’s work has graced RuPaul’s Drag Race, Elle Magazine, and many more. He has also been featured on the cover page of Out in Jersey. His ability to seamlessly transition between diverse design realms highlights his versatility and creative prowess. Neasloney’s engagement to Jake in July 2023, adds a personal touch to his journey, marking a new chapter in both his personal and professional life.

Alan Gonzalez is an Emmy Award Winner Today

Alan Gonzalez, the mastermind behind Alantude, has risen to prominence, earning an Emmy Award 2022 for costumes in ‘The Quest.’ Beyond the glitz of the awards, Gonzalez has showcased his designs on numerous runways, from Houston and Dallas to Austin and New York. His client list reads like a who’s who, including HBO, Disney+, WarnerBros, HMNS, and several Broadway Musicals. Featured on the cover of OutSmart magazine, Gonzalez exemplifies a designer who continues to push boundaries and redefine the intersection of fashion and costume design. His contribution to major productions and his ability to seamlessly blend creativity with commercial appeal mark him as a luminary in the industry.

Veronica Sheaffer Specializes in Bridal Collections

Veronica Sheaffer, the creative director at Veronica Sheaffer Apparel Group, has now carved a niche for herself in the world of bridal fashion. Specializing in bridal collections, her designs have graced the pages of ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, and Glamour. With a focus on elegance and sophistication, Sheaffer has become a sought-after name in the bridal fashion circuit. Her collaborations with Lady Sycamore for bridal collections and appearances in prestigious publications underscore her influence in shaping contemporary bridal aesthetics. As a creative director, Sheaffer’s journey continues to evolve, offering brides a blend of timeless elegance and modern allure.

Asma Bibi Now Has a Dedicated Online Store for Her Brand

Asma Bibi, the founder of Hijabi Pop, has championed a mission to raise awareness around the beauty of the hijab while challenging limitations and stereotypes. Featured in Elle USA and Voyage Atlanta Magazine, Bibi’s commitment extends to pop-up events and a dedicated online store. Her attendance at the Muslimah Entrepreneur Brunch underlines her role in fostering a sense of community within the fashion landscape. Navigating the intersection of fashion and cultural empowerment, Bibi’s journey reflects a commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse narrative. Her ventures, both in online retail and community events, showcase a designer who goes beyond aesthetics to inspire change.

Jenn Charkow Has Embraced an Eco-Friendly Luxury Brand

Jenn Charkow, the visionary behind Stone Crow Designs, has embraced an eco-friendly luxury brand. As the owner and designer, Charkow has curated a collection that reflects a commitment to sustainable fashion. With an online store, Charkow has made her mark by offering conscientious consumers a blend of style and environmental responsibility. Despite a short stint on the show, Charkow’s impact extends beyond the runway, making a lasting impression in the fashion industry. Her dedication to eco-friendly practices and the successful establishment of Stone Crow Designs underscore her role in redefining luxury with a conscience.

Read More: Project Runway Season 12: Where are the Designers Now?