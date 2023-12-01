Project Runway Season 19: Where are the Designers Now?

In the captivating saga that unfolded in ‘Project Runway’ season 19, released on October 14, 2021, the runway became a battlefield of creativity, where designers armed with needles and dreams collided to craft sartorial wonders. With judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, the contestants were refined to have a better real-life trajectory.

Now the burning question lingers: What lies beyond the runway for these talented designers? From launching independent labels to influencing fashion’s sustainable shift, the narratives of these runway virtuosos are poised to continue weaving through the fabric of the industry. Let us unravel the post-show chapters of these design trailblazers, discovering the twists and turns that await them beyond the ‘Project Runway’ spotlight.

Shantall Lacayo Now Gracefully Manages The Balance of Family Life

Shantall Lacayo, a formidable force in the fashion world, celebrates a triumphant year as the winner of season 19, Before this, she is already established as the first-ever victor of ‘Project Runway Latin America.’ Her meteoric rise catapulted her onto the international stage, earning her an exclusive invitation to Fashion Week Latin America, where she showcased her groundbreaking designs. The global acclaim surrounding her eponymous brand, Shantall, attests to her unparalleled talent and creativity. Beyond the runway, Shantall is not just a designer but a passionate advocate, dedicating herself to supporting Xtra Ordinary Women through her involvement with the NGO.

Shantall’s designs, recognized for their ingenuity, have found a muse in Miss Universe Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios. Her influence extends to prestigious events, as evidenced by her attendance at The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards. Her collections have embarked on a Biloho tour, captivating audiences worldwide with their unique aesthetic. In the media spotlight, Shantall’s remarkable journey has been featured in renowned publications such as Elle USA and Fashion Week Magazine.

Amidst her professional accomplishments, Shantall gracefully manages the delicate balance of family life, as glimpsed through her Instagram posts capturing the moments of working while nurturing her two children. With an incredible year behind her, Shantall stands as a beacon of inspiration, seamlessly blending her artistic prowess, advocacy efforts, and devotion to family.

Kristina Kharlashkina’s Designs are Adorned by Influential Figures

Kristina Kharlashkina, the finalist from ‘Project Runway’ season 19, weaves a tale of elegance and artistry through her designs. Imagine flipping through the glossy pages of Vogue, Elle, and Glamour Bulgaria, where her creations are not just featured but celebrated. Kristina’s artistic journey extends beyond the runway, leaving an indelible mark at fashion weeks in Latin America and Paris.

Her designs are more than garments; they’re wearable art, adorned by influential figures such as First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Picture the VMAs and Cannes, where Kristina’s creations don’t just make an appearance – they make a bold statement, a testament to her impact in the world of high fashion.

Coral Castillo’s Designs Have Found a Global Audience

Coral Castillo’s journey post ‘Project Runway’ has been one of continuous innovation and artistic expression. As the Designer and Owner at Coral Castillo, her designs have found a global audience, featured in top publications like HLA Magazine, Vogue, Elle, and WWD. Beyond her fashion prowess, Coral’s expertise extends to macramé artistry, winning accolades on Hulu’s ‘Stitched.’ Collaborating with Cheetos for a special collection showcases a playful side, solidifying her status as a versatile designer pushing the boundaries of conventional fashion.

Chasity Sereal Owns the Industry With Her Eponymous Brand

Chasity Sereal, a dynamic force in the fashion industry, not only owns the industry with her eponymous brand but also adds a touch of social responsibility to her creations. From gracing the runway at New York Fashion Week to participating in fundraisers like the ‘Runway Revolution,’ Chasity’s brand specializes in luxury streetwear, formalwear, and wedding gowns. A mother of two and married to Tirrel Jenkins, Chasity weaves her personal experiences into her designs, creating a narrative that goes beyond the aesthetic, resonating with diversity and social consciousness.

Bones Jones Recently Got Into a Controversy

In the enigmatic world of ‘House of Bones,’ every design is a rebellion against the mundane. Navigate through the digital tapestry of Bones Jones’ creations on her dedicated website, where each click is an invitation into a realm where fashion is art and individuality is celebrated.

He also made custom designs for Shannon Beador of Real Housewives of California. However, he faced criticism online when Shannon refused to wear the dress made by him. Bones Jones didn’t lose hope; she architects a revolution in style where every piece tells a story of resilience, uniqueness, and an unyielding passion for defying conventions.

Aaron Michael Has Designed For a Contestant of Miss America

The ethereal realm of bridal couture with Aaron Michael is a place where each gown is a manifestation of timeless elegance. Behind the scenes, Aaron’s studio transforms into an art gallery, a visual feast for those seeking not just dresses but expressions of art. The hushed whispers about Aaron’s bridal masterpieces have transcended the pages of Vows magazine, echoing through the corridors of bridal dreams.

Crafting gowns for the likes of Emma Broyles at Miss America and Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch is not just a professional achievement; it’s a testament to Aaron’s ability to weave dreams in tulle and lace. Maintaining an enigmatic persona, Aaron Michael keeps the layers of mystery that shroud the designer’s personal life.

Caycee Black is Now Associated With Shein

Caycee Black has soared to new heights as the creative director and fashion designer at Caycee Black LLC. Her line has garnered widespread acclaim, featured in elite magazines such as Elle USA, WWD, Lucky Magazine, and Vogue UK. In a pivotal move in 2021, Caycee launched her Couture line, attracting international icons like Haylie Duff, Drew Barrymore, Michelle Williams, Lilly Singh, Regina Spektor, and Solange Knowles. The designer has also associated herself with Shein, adding another dimension to her diverse portfolio.

Meg Ferguson is Today a Specialty Costume Maker for Big Production Companies

Meg Ferguson has transitioned into the role of a specialty costume maker, holding a prominent position at TWU Local 764 IATSE. Currently serving as the lead tailor at MGM and also contributing her expertise at FX Networks, Meg’s career has expanded beyond the confines of the show. Her involvement with Paramount for a brief period adds to her rich professional experience. Notably, Meg has crafted costumes for the show ‘Sheltron’ on Prime and contributed her tailoring skills to the production of ‘Reservation Dogs.’ Her trajectory demonstrates her versatility in the world of costume design.

Kenneth Barlis Specializes in Bridal Wear

Kenneth Barlis has emerged as a prominent figure as the owner and fashion designer at Kenneth Barlis. Specializing in bridal wear, Kenneth has expanded his business significantly since his appearance on the show. His brand has received accolades from esteemed publications such as Marie Claire, Paper Magazine, Cosmopolitan, and Bazaar.

The designer recently collaborated with Disney for the TV show ‘American Born Chinese.’ Global celebrities, including Alicia Keys, Offset, P1 Harmony, and others, have donned his designs. Kenneth Barlis’s remarkable journey also includes being honored with the Designer of the Year Award by Virgelia Production. Not only this but he solidified his place in the fashion industry as a ‘Hall of Famer’ with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Darren Apolonio Has Her Brand

Darren Apolonio, a designer with his eponymous brand, is a dynamic force not only in the fashion world but also in the realm of visual arts. His presence extends beyond the runway, as evidenced by his showcase at New York Fashion Week, where he seamlessly blends his unique fashion perspective with his artistic endeavors. The fusion of fashion and visual art in Darren’s work creates an immersive experience for his audience. In 2022, the latest offerings from Darren Apolonio are available at Patricia Field Art Fashion, providing enthusiasts with an opportunity to engage with his creations that transcend traditional fashion boundaries.

Sabrina Spanta Has Featured in Esteemed Publications

Sabrina Spanta, an Afghani-American designer, weaves a narrative of resilience and creativity that extends beyond the conventional bounds of fashion. Her compelling story, of overcoming juvenile idiopathic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, forms the backdrop of her design journey. Featured in esteemed publications like Elle and Detroit Hour, Sabrina’s innovative X-Pant has become a symbol of her unique design ethos. Beyond her role as a designer, Sabrina leverages the power of blogs to empower and uplift women, turning her challenges into a source of inspiration for others navigating their journeys.

Katie Kortman Now Resides With Her Husband and Four Children in Japan

Katie Kortman, a freelance textile designer and the creative mind behind her clothing line, has seamlessly integrated her design prowess with a life enriched by experiences in Japan. Residing with her husband and four children, Katie’s work has not only graced the pages of renowned publications like Elle, Spoonflower, Mollie Makes Magazine, Sew News Mag, and Peppermint Mag but has also transcended traditional fashion realms.

Making appearances on various podcasts and serving as a Bernina ambassador, Katie embodies the spirit of a modern, multifaceted creative. Notably, her foray into the Ironman 70.3 World Championship, where she clinched 2nd place in her age group, adds a layer of athletic achievement to her already impressive portfolio.

Octavio Aguilar’s Design Are Earning Acclaim on Global Fashion Stages

The creation of fashion designer Octavio Aguilar, Dope Tavio, has become synonymous with avant-garde design, earning acclaim on global fashion stages. Featured at New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and various red carpet events, Octavio’s designs have been showcased in elite publications such as Vogue, Elle, Chaos, L’Official, Billboard, Out, XEX, In Black, Lady Gun, and Slimi. His intricate designs tell a story that goes beyond fabric and stitches, capturing the attention of discerning audiences. Now, Dope Tavio is not just a clothing line; it’s an artistic expression available at the Art Fashion Gallery by Patricia Field in New York. This marks a significant step forward for Octavio, showcasing his designs in an artful context that reflects the depth and impact of his artistic vision.

Zayden Skipper Recently Presented His Designs at Atlanta Fashion Week

With a meteoric rise from the ‘Project Runway’ stage to the creative directorship of ‘Zayden,’ Skipper’s journey in fashion is nothing short of a captivating odyssey. Zayden’s avant-garde designs have been splashed across the glossy pages of Vogue, Vogue Italia, Teen Vogue, Elle, Atlanta Magazine, Essence, and WWD, creating ripples in the very fabric of fashion.

Atlanta Fashion Week witnessed a spectacle as Zayden orchestrated a symphony of style, leaving an indelible mark on the runway. The collaboration with Neiman Marcus? It’s not just a partnership; it’s a fusion of two fashion powerhouses, each bringing a unique flair to the canvas of couture. In Zayden’s universe, every stitch tells a story, and the story is one of evolution, innovation, and an unquenchable thirst for pushing fashion boundaries.

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste Recognized For His Evening Gowns

Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste, a prominent figure in the fashion realm, currently assumes the role of creative director at the Prajjé Oscar showroom, a testament to his ongoing impact and ingenuity in the industry. Preceding his current ventures, Prajjé showcased his versatility by serving as a wedding consultant for Macy’s. His showroom serves as a tangible manifestation of his enduring influence. Adding another dimension to his multifaceted presence, PrajjéO, the showroom is not just a professional space; it is owned by him, encapsulating his complete immersion in his creative pursuits.

Prajjé’s expertise extends beyond design; he stands as a staunch advocate for education. This commitment is notably highlighted through his active participation in the Education Fundraiser at Coral Gables and his service on the Host Committee for the Annual Face Africa Wash Gala. These endeavors showcase a designer whose impact goes beyond the runway, contributing to philanthropy and community causes.

Anna Yinan Zhou Expanded Her Business as The founder of ORAZ

Anna Yinan Zhou, renowned as the founder and creative director of ORAZ, has expanded her business since her time on the show. New York Fashion Week became the stage where she boldly showcased her collection, affirming her resilience and commitment to her craft. A significant chapter unfolded as she collaborated with Vogue magazine on the ‘Fearless’ project, underscoring her growing influence in the dynamic landscape of the fashion industry.

Graduating with a BFA in Fashion Design from the Academy of Art University in 2019, her elimination from the show left fans disheartened. The disappointment echoed even louder as critics ignited debates by labeling her designs as replicas of existing ones. Beyond the realm of fashion, Zhou gracefully embraces her role as a mother, finding joy and inspiration in her relationship with her son.

