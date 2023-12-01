Project Runway Season 20: Where are the Designers Now?

In the riveting narrative spun by ‘Project Runway’ season 20, which graced screens on June 15, 2023, on Bravo, the runway transformed into an arena where contestants, most of them from previous seasons, competed once again in the battle of sewing machines. Challenges unfurled like chapters in a fashion novel, pushing designers to redefine the limits of their imagination. The workroom, a cauldron of emotions, witnessed the collision of dreams and needles, birthing a kaleidoscope of sartorial wonders.

As the curtain fell on the grand finale, bidding adieu to the eclectic cast, curiosity ignites about the future of these designers beyond the spotlight. The post-show ventures of these maestros promise to be a mosaic of diversity, mirroring the dynamic tapestry of their designs. From independent label launches to shaping the sustainable narrative of fashion, the tales of these runway virtuosos continue to weave through the fabric of the industry. Join us in unraveling the post-show chapters, where the twists and turns promise to be as captivating as the runway that birthed them.

Bishme Cromartie is Making Waves in the Fashion industry Today

Bishme Cromartie, once a contestant of season 17, is today the triumphant winner of ‘Project Runway’ season 20. He has further expanded his business as the CEO at Bishme Cromartie LLC. Beyond the glitz and glamour of the fashion world, Bishme’s journey is marked by resilience in the face of personal tragedy. Not confined to runways alone, Bishme’s designs have shined the esteemed pages of fashion bibles like Elle, Essence, and Vogue, solidifying his presence as a design powerhouse.

His presence at The Council of Fashion Designers of America awards further cements his status as a beacon in the industry. Rising above challenges, he debuted his collection at the prestigious New York Fashion Week 2023, a poignant moment that underscored not just his design prowess but also his indomitable spirit. His illustrious clientele includes notable names such as Lizzo, Andra Day, and Karrueche Tran, a testament to his undeniable talent and creative vision.

Brittany Allen Now Serves as an Adjunct Professor

Having graced the stage once before in season 18 of ‘Project Runway,’ Brittany Allen, the CEO and creative director at her eponymous brand, continues to carve a unique path in the realms of fashion and education. Weaving her creativity into every endeavor, Allen not only manages an online store but also serves as an adjunct professor at the Art Institute of Texas, seamlessly blending academia with her passion for design.

Allen, a proud Ph.D. graduate from Iowa State University, stands as a living testament to the harmonious union of scholarly pursuits and creative expression. Her latest venture, the Peloton x Brittany Allen Apparel Collection, marks a significant chapter in her career, with her designs adorning the likes of a Guinness World Record holder. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Emma Roberts are among those who proudly wear her designs.

Laurence Basse is the Master of Leather Today

A standout semi-finalist from the memorable season 15, Laurence Basse has not only left an indelible mark but has also evolved into a trailblazing force in the fashion industry once again after season 20. Pushing the boundaries of creativity, she has assumed the role of a costume designer for various projects, collaborating with NBA superstars such as Dwight Howard and Serge Ibaka. The digital landscape has become a permanent showcase for Laurence’s brand, with a dedicated website and online store that echo her commitment to innovation.

Beyond the runway, Laurence’s role as the Costume Designer for productions like ‘Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It’ and ‘Athazagora’ solidifies her position as a versatile artist, showcasing her ability to transcend traditional fashion boundaries. She is known for her mastery of leather and her work has been featured in a wide range of magazines, prominently in Yellow Magazine.

Rami Kashou’s Designs Have Graced The Pages of Top-Tier Publication

Rami Kashou is an already established designer and serves as the creative director at Rami Kashou Inc. Interestingly, his mother was a former Miss Jordan. Having attended Los Angeles Fashion Week, his creations have attracted celebrities like Jessica Alba and Christina Aguilera., Penelope Cruz, Dita Von Teese, Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton, and Kim Kardashian.

Rami’s designs have graced the pages of top-tier publications like New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Women’s Wear Daily, Interview, Elle, In Style, and Flaunt. Beyond his design endeavors, Rami has been invited by the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to critique and oversee the AAS fashion design graduating class. Notably, he also expresses support for the Palestinian cause through his Instagram posts.

Prajjé Oscar Jean-Baptiste is Now The Creative Director at Prajjé Oscar

Prajjé Oscar Jean Baptiste, a notable figure in the fashion industry, currently holds the position of creative director at Prajjé Oscar showroom. His showroom, established in 2022, is a testament to his continued influence and innovation in the field. In addition to his role as a designer, PrajjéO is owned by him, adding a layer to his multifaceted presence.

Before his current endeavors, Prajjé served as a wedding consultant for Macy’s, showcasing his versatility in the fashion world. Recognized for his mastery in creating exquisite evening gowns, he not only focuses on fashion but also stands strong for education. His active involvement in the Education Fundraiser at Coral Gables and service on the Host Committee for the Annual Face Africa Wash Gala underscores his commitment to philanthropy and community causes.

Korto Momolu’s Brand Has Flourished Since The Show

Korto Momolu, the creative design director at Korto Momolu Originals, gained prominence through her appearance on ‘Project Runway’ during season 5. Beyond the show, her brand has flourished, expanding to include an accessory line, showcasing her versatility in the fashion domain. Known for presenting her clothing collection at numerous fashion shows, including the prestigious New York Fashion Week, Korto consistently captures attention with her unique designs.

Balancing her creative career with her personal life, she makes her home with her husband and children, exemplifying a harmonious integration of family and fashion in her narrative. Korto’s journey continues to be marked by creativity, resilience, and a commitment to evolving her brand in the dynamic world of fashion.

Kara Saun Now Embodies the Title of The Fashion Fairy Godmother

Embodying the title of ‘The Fashion Fairygodmother,’ Kara Saun, as the CEO of Kara Saun LLC, wields her influence across the realms of fashion and costume design, operating from her base in Los Angeles. Venturing into the world of film, Kara assumes the role of a producer in the short film ‘Trying at Love,’ showcasing her versatility as both a creative and executive force. Beyond the glitz of runways and screens, she intertwines her creative prowess with philanthropy, notably exemplified by ‘Kingdoms and Capes,’ a Halloween event designed to bring joy to the homeless.

In the intricate realm of costume design, Kara Saun’s indelible imprint graces a myriad of productions, from the sharp wit of ‘Comedy Central Roasts’ to the fantastical landscapes of the Disney movie ‘Descendants.’ Her expertise extends to TV specials, including the enchanting ‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ and the festive ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration.’

Her contribution to the costume department is evident in events like ‘The 3rd Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,’ where she serves as a wardrobe contributor, and ‘The Angel of St. Catherine’s Academy,’ where she takes on the role of costume coordinator.

Anna Yinan Zhou is Embracing The Warmth of Motherhood

Anna Yinan Zhou, the founder and creative director of ORAZ, specializes in dark romantic aesthetics. A 2019 Academy of Art University BFA Fashion Design alumna, fans expressed disappointment when she faced elimination on the show. Some critics labeled her designs as copies of similar ones, sparking debates. Despite all this, she showcased her collection at New York Fashion Week. In a notable collaboration, she worked with Vogue magazine on a project called ‘Fearless,’ showcasing her influence in the fashion industry. Apart from her creative pursuits, Zhou is a proud mother and adores her son.

Fabio Costa Has Found Love

The mastermind behind the unique clothing brand Not Equal, Fabio Costa, left an indelible mark on the fashion landscape. Having showcased his creativity on ‘Project Runway: All Stars’ during seasons 4 and 6, Fabio once again mesmerized audiences in the dynamic competition of season 20. Beyond the confines of the runway, Fabio Costa invites us into the personal chapters of his life. In a delightful twist, his Instagram account unveils glimpses of newfound happiness, adding a touch of romance to his narrative.

His avant-garde designs caught the eye of the fashion elite, earning him a coveted spot in the official lineup of Casa de Criadores in 2018—a testament to his esteemed status in Brazil’s premier authorial fashion week. The designer not only crafts garments that defy convention but also reveals a dimension of his own life that mirrors the creativity and beauty he injects into his creations.

Kayne Gillaspie is Now a Fashion Expert

Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie, the creative force behind the namesake brand, gained initial recognition as a contestant on ‘Project Runway’ season 3, ‘Project Runway All Stars’ season 2 and season 20 of the original show. Beyond the runway, Kayne doesn’t just design; he also serves as a fashion expert for Country Weekly, Zuus Country, and NStyle Country. His designs, showcased on the world’s biggest stars, have graced the most prestigious red carpets. He also launched the Johnathan Kayne for Empire Intimates Line, featuring fashion-forward corsets and lingerie.

The artist also showcased his expertise and fun-loving personality on the TLC special ‘Gown Crazy.’ His social media is filled with a collection of stunning prom dresses, showcasing his specialization. Notable among his celebrity clients are Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Kelly Pickler, Tanya Tucker, and Britney Spears. With a keen eye for design, Johnathan Kayne continues to leave his mark in the fashion world, dressing the stars and creating fashionable moments.

Hester Sunshine is Building a Sustainable Fashion Brand

Emerging as the vibrant Jewish finalist in the captivating ‘Project Runway’ season 17, Hester Sunshine again appeared for season 20 to try her talent on the stage once again. At the forefront of Hesta, alongside the eponymous lines Hester By Hester and Sunshine By Hester, she has become a force to be reckoned with in the realm of ready-to-wear. This transformation has not gone unnoticed, earning her features in prestigious pages and on TV news channels, highlighting Hester’s distinctive commitment to sustainable fashion that truly sets her apart.

As she meticulously crafts her post-show narrative, Hester’s commitment to sustainability emerges not as a passing trend but as a transformative ethos in the fashion industry, marking a profound shift towards a more responsible and thoughtful approach to style. Beyond the glitz of the runway, Hester stands as a beacon, not merely for design innovation but for conscientious fashion. Through her online platform, where her distinctive costumes find a home, Hester continues to redefine the boundaries of style, bringing sustainability to the forefront.

Viktor Luna is Today The Head Patternmaker Manager at LA Roxx

Viktor Luna’s initial appearance in season 9 marked the beginning of his journey, and his return in season 20 showcased not only his evolution but also his unwavering dedication to the craft. Viktor Luna’s journey is a testament to his versatility and collaborative spirit. Beyond his ventures, he contributed his talents as an associate designer for Michael Costello, a figure celebrated for his remarkable achievements in season 1 of ‘Project Runway.’

Viktor Luna has established himself as a significant figure with Viktoe Luna, LLC., and his role as the head patternmaker manager at LA Roxx further solidifies his influential position in the industry. Luna’s creative prowess extends beyond the runway, as evidenced by his role as a Costume Designer for the TV series ‘Spring Street.’ In each chapter of his career, Luna continues to redefine and expand the boundaries of his creative contributions to the fashion and entertainment realms.

Mila Hermanovski Has Announced The Sale and Donation of Her Last Collection

Semi-finalist of season 7, Mila Hermanovski returned to the limelight with season 20. Her enduring talent for fashion shone once again, proving the timelessness of her creative vision. Beyond the runway, Hermanovski has ventured into innovative design territory, crafting masks and cashmere pillows using upcycled sweaters. Hermanovski has also left an indelible mark on the visual landscapes of projects like ‘Star Trek Into Darkness,’ ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mrs. America,’ ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ and ‘Velvet Buzzsaw.’

In addition to her creative endeavors, Mila Hermanovski has embraced entrepreneurship with an online shop and a presence on Etsy. In the realm of television, Mila Hermanovski has played pivotal roles in acclaimed series such as ‘Counterpart,’ ‘American Horror Story,’ and ‘Twin Peaks,’ showcasing her talent as an assistant costume designer and key costumer. Her influence extends to the big screen, where she contributed to the blockbuster ‘The Fate of the Furious.’ However, Recently she posted on her Instagram suggesting a potential shift in her creative journey. She has announced the sale and donation of her last collection, marking a significant and reflective moment in her evolving narrative.

Nora Pagel is Happily Married to Todd Pagel

Once appeared in season 1, Nora Caliguri Pagel again graced the spotlight, showcasing her continued presence and impact in the industry. Having carved her distinct path in the fashion industry since the show, Nora’s personal and professional life intertwines harmoniously as she navigates the journey with her husband, Todd Pagel. Nora’s influence in the world of design remains resilient and enduring as she currently operates her private fashion designer shop as well.

Read More: Project Runway Season 12: Where are the Designers Now?