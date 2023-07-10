Pulkit Agrawal: Where is the MIT Researcher Now?

As a documentary living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Unknown: Killer Robots’ breaks all bounds of what we know to be the use of the ever-growing Artificial intelligence (AI). That’s because it incorporates not just remarkable footage but also exclusive interviews with key individuals to really shine a light upon the military complex of automotive (no man-run) robots. Amongst them was actually none other than MIT Improbable AI Lab Researcher Pulkit Agrawal — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Pulkit Agrawal?

If there’s only one word we can ever use to describe India-born Pulkit, it would have to be visionary, considering how he has dedicated his life to AI, computer engineering, as well as robotics. The truth is he actually graduated from the renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Kanpur with a Bachelor’s in Electrical Engineering before making his way to the United States for good. Once here, he enrolled at the University of California (UC) – Berkeley, where he earned a Master’s in Computer Science (2014) prior to obtaining a Doctorate in Artificial Intelligence (2018).

Though by this point, Pulkit had also already gained a lot of professional experience by Interning at the University of Melbourne, Carnegie Mellon University, and Qualcomm for a few months each. Then there was his serving as a Consultant at Cavium Inc. for an entire year in 2015 before he Interned again at DeepMind and then Co-founded-Operated his own technology-based companies. The first was a fall prevention building company by the name of SafelyYou (December 2015 – July 2019), followed by the rather self-explanatory firm AI Foundry (July 2019 – September 2021).

Yet, the reason Pulkit featured in the original production was something else wholly — it was his most recent unconventional research work in the field of General Artificial Intelligence for the world. After all, in his Improbable AI Lab, he’s attempting to uncover the ways in which systems can evolve and self-learn with the help of a robotic dog — he’s delving into the world of Machine Learning. “The physical world is really messy,” Pulkit said in the documentary, implying there are many unforeseen changes at nearly every step of the way, which makes it hard to train AI Systems, so the question remains, “could they also adapt like animals and humans?”

Where is Pulkit Agrawal Now?

From what we can tell, Pulkit is continuing his research at Improbable AI Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the Greater Boston area of the Northeastern State to this day. Moreover, and more importantly, he currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) Department of the globally renowned University. We should mention this public speaker (he has a TEDx Talk titled Why it’s harder for AI to open doors than play chess?) even works as an Advisor to Tutor Intelligence, Common Sense Machines, as well as AI Foundry.

As if that’s not enough, Pulkit’s Improbable AI Lab is actually a part of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL), is closely affiliated with the Laboratory for Information and Decision Systems (LIDS), and is also involved with NSF AI Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Fundamental Interactions to bring forth the most unconceivable yet necessary ideas to expand the reach as well as the impact of AI across the world.

Read More: Sean Ekins: Where is Collaborations Pharmaceuticals CEO Now?