Pup Stack Shark Tank Update: Making Pet Management Easier Indoors and Outdoors

The initial puppy training phase can be challenging, especially when it comes to getting them comfortable with a leash. Once outdoors, the leash can easily become tangled as an energetic puppy moves around, making walks frustrating for both the pet and owner. Yet, outdoor time is important for exercise and socialization, which helps young dogs become more confident in their surroundings. Finding a solution that makes these walks easier without limiting a puppy’s freedom became the idea behind Pup Stack, featured on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, episode 3. It is a portable, anchored leash that is adjustable and comes with other useful features.

Pup Stack: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The story behind Pup Stack begins with a family going through a difficult chapter and finding something positive within it. Brian Zibricky created the product after his wife, Sue, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which eventually left her wheelchair-bound and unable to continue her work as an elementary school reading specialist. Brian began working from home so he could care for her, and in 2019, the family welcomed Cooper, their surprise Christmas puppy, into their lives. What started as a way to keep Sue company soon became the inspiration for a product designed around the realities of owning a small dog.

Brian brought a varied professional background to the idea. He earned a bachelor’s degree in English Education from Western Illinois University and spent years in the technology-training industry. At New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, he progressed through roles including Technical Instructor, Training Supervisor, Solutions Architect, Product and Marketing Manager, and eventually Vice President of Marketing and Products. He later served as Director of Marketing at United Training before moving to Pearson VUE, where he currently works as a Marketing Manager for Learning Products. The idea for Pup Stack took shape as Brian dealt with the everyday challenges Cooper presented. Their backyard was not completely fenced, and Brian wanted Cooper to spend time outside without constantly holding his leash.

Tying the leash to a fixed object was not much better, as Cooper could quickly become tangled. Brian also found himself forgetting essentials such as treats, poop bags, or water when taking Cooper out. He began sketching a portable system that could give dogs room to move while making things easier for their owners. After numerous prototypes, testing, and design changes, Pup Stack took its final form. The product combines a 10-pound base with a retractable 20-foot tie-out line that locks at any length, rotates 360 degrees to help reduce tangling, includes storage for treats and toys, and comes with a removable water bowl. Its design allows for the base plate to be expanded up to 40 lbs, which makes it useful for longer runs.

Pup Stack: Where Are They Now?

Pup Stack has grown into a practical solution for pet parents who want their dogs to enjoy both indoor and outdoor time with greater freedom and convenience. The product has been warmly received by customers, helping the brand establish a presence in the pet-care market. The original Pup Stack is priced at $124.99 and comes in pink, white, and black, while an additional Pup Stack weight can be purchased for $19.99. Building on its popularity, the company has also expanded its range with products such as the Pup Stack Plush, a soft dog toy inspired by the original design, priced between $14.99 and $29.98.

Other accessories include a Dog Seat Belt for $15.99, a Pup Stick Holder for $22.99, a bundle containing Pup Sticks and BulluLock Mini for $37.98, and a six-pack of Pup Sticks for $14.99. All products are available through the brand’s website. Behind the brand, Brian’s daughter, Kayla Zibricky, has also taken an active role, particularly in developing one-on-one relationships with customers. This personal connection allows the company to understand the experiences and concerns of pet parents while building a community around the products. Pet safety remains at the forefront of Pup Stack’s approach, with safety and weight guidelines provided to help owners choose and use the products appropriately.

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