ZALT Shark Tank Update: A Nicotine-Free Pouch For Quick Hydration

For athletes and people constantly on the go, staying refreshed and maintaining electrolyte levels can be essential, particularly after exercise or during demanding days. While electrolyte drinks and supplements offer a convenient way to replenish what the body loses, carrying bottles or mixing powders can still be inconvenient. ZALT set out to make the process simpler with a unique product that combines the convenience of a pouch with the benefits of electrolytes. Featured on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, episode 3, ZALT offers a portable way to refuel and stay hydrated wherever the day takes you.

ZALT: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

ZALT was born from the everyday routines of its two founders, Sam Mitchell and Dominic Gozza, who wanted to rethink a product format they already enjoyed. Both are active and spend considerable time outdoors, whether surfing, running, training, or simply being on the move. They liked the simplicity and ritual of pouches, but rather than using them for nicotine, they wondered whether the format could deliver something more useful. That question led them to create ZALT, a nicotine- and stimulant-free electrolyte pouch designed for people who want hydration support without carrying a bottle or mixing a drink.

Sam brings a background spanning construction, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. He studied Construction Management at the University of Florida and worked as an Assistant Project Manager at The Haskell Company, where he was involved in major water and wastewater projects. He is also the co-founder of roo.bru and has served on the board of UNLITTER, a nonprofit focused on sustainable and health-conscious living. Dominic, meanwhile, comes from the technology and engineering world. After studying Computer Science and Software Engineering at the University of North Florida, he held increasingly senior positions in software development and engineering leadership, including Staff Software Engineer at Altruist and technical and engineering roles at PeakActivity. He also has a connection to surfing through the UNF Surf Team.

ZALT officially entered the direct-to-consumer market in January 2026. The founders subsequently opened a pre-seed funding round, while early users included endurance athletes, shift workers, frequent travelers, and people seeking an alternative to nicotine pouches. Short-form demonstrations and humorous skits helped the brand gain early attention, generating more than two million organic views across social media platforms. Designed for buccal absorption, the product is formulated to deliver electrolytes quickly without requiring mixing, shaking, or waiting. Each pocket-sized pouch is designed to provide quick hydration support, while B vitamins support energy metabolism and a healthy nervous system.



ZALT: Where Are They Now?

ZALT is increasingly positioning itself within the broader hydration and performance space rather than limiting its identity to a nicotine-free alternative. The founders see an opportunity in the habit-forming nature of pouches, as once consumers find a convenient product that fits naturally into their daily routines, the potential market becomes much larger. The brand currently offers four flavors: Watermelon, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Lemonade, and Cool Mint. Strawberry Lemonade and Lemon Lime were introduced as part of the brand’s Version 2.0 launch in September 2026, giving customers more variety in how they use the product.

ZALT is priced at $44.95 for a five-can pack, while a three-can pack costs $32.97. Customers can also choose a mixed pack containing one can of each of the four flavors for $36.96. The formulation combines essential electrolytes and B vitamins, including French sea salt, sodium citrate, potassium citrate, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. It also contains xylitol, traditionally used to support oral hygiene, and MCT oil, an ingredient often highlighted for its potential to support cognitive focus. ZALT says its formulation uses natural ingredients, with plant fiber, specifically microcrystalline cellulose, forming the pouch and stevia leaf extract providing sweetness.

Beyond its products, ZALT has been working to build a community around the brand. Its Field Team program allows participants to earn points that can be redeemed for store credit, encouraging customers to be active contributors to the brand’s growth. ZALT products can be purchased through its website, which also features a store locator to help customers find nearby retailers carrying the product. The company’s visibility has continued to grow alongside its product range, including being featured on the official 1-800-DTC page in August 2026. As ZALT expands, it is increasingly presenting itself as a standalone hydration and performance brand rather than simply an alternative to nicotine pouches.