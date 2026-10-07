UnderWarmer Shark Tank Update: Disposable Vests as a Clothing Solution

Staying active in cold climates can be challenging, particularly when regular winter wear does not always provide the warmth or comfort needed for outdoor activities. From running and hiking to skiing and other winter pursuits, having versatile clothing options can make it easier to remain comfortable without feeling weighed down by layers. UnderWarmer offers an alternative with its adaptable vest-style clothing, designed to provide warmth while allowing freedom of movement across a range of activities and conditions. The brand was featured on episode 3 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 18, where it showcased its cold-weather apparel.

UnderWarmer: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

UnderWarmer was co-founded by Paul and Bryan Schaefer, although relatively little is publicly known about either founder or their backgrounds. The idea, however, was straightforward: create an easy, ready-to-use way for people to stay warm without the preparation often associated with heated clothing. Their solution is the UnderWarmer, a unisex, soft and lightweight compression shirt with eight built-in, air-activated heat packs.

Once opened, it begins to warm within minutes and can reach temperatures up to 100°F (38°C), providing up to 12 hours of heat. Its close-fitting design keeps warmth close to the body while remaining comfortable and allowing freedom of movement. The UnderWarmer is disposable, but if used for only a few hours, it can be placed in an airtight or ziplock bag to pause the heating process and reactivate it later. This can be repeated two to three times before the garment reaches the end of its use.



UnderWarmer: Where Are They Now?

Since its launch around 2017, UnderWarmer appears to have built a loyal customer base, with customer testimonials highlighting how useful the product has been in cold-weather situations. Its applications extend well beyond everyday winter wear, making it suitable for tailgating, football games, hiking, camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, outdoor work, and other activities where staying warm for extended periods can be difficult.

The Missouri-based business continues to offer the UnderWarmer on its website, where it is available in four sizes: S, M, L, and XL. These are priced at $14.99 per unit. The brand also offers free ground shipping on orders over $25, making it easier for customers to purchase multiple units for longer outdoor activities or group use. With its reusable heating capability for shorter periods and established customer base, UnderWarmer appears to be continuing its presence in the cold-weather apparel market.