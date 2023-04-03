Quantum Leap: How do Addison, Jenn and Magic Die in the Future?

NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ follows the story of Dr. Ben Song, who time travels to save his fiancée from a tragic fate. Addison was supposed to be the leaper, but when Ben takes her place without telling anyone, it becomes clear that the stakes must have been high for him to do such a thing. Ben loses his memory as a side effect of time travel, but slowly, his memories start coming back, and he remembers that he did it to save Addison.

He doesn’t know what the danger is, but the team figures out that he wants to go to a specific time in the future. In the final episode, he finally leaps to 2051 and meets Ian, who reveals some shocking things. If you are wondering what happens to the rest of the team, we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD

What Happens to Addison, Jenn, and Magic in the Future?

In the mid-season finale of ‘Quantum Leap,’ Ben reveals that he leaped in time to save Addison. He doesn’t remember why he kept it a secret from his friends, including Addison, but he knows the danger is fatal. If it weren’t, he probably would have found some other way to deal with the situation. When Ben arrives in the future, he discovers that Addison is gone, which means that he could not save her in that timeline. What’s more, is that Jenn and Magic are dead too. Ian is the only survivor. He doesn’t have much time to explain exactly what happened, but he drops enough details to give us a sense of what might have happened.

In the original timeline, Addison leaps into the past and does all the good work Ben does when he leaps. However, changing the past creates ripples that affect the future, which the government dislikes. To undo everything, they decide to nip the problem in the bud and kill Addison before she leaps. For this purpose, Richard Martinez is sent into the past. He has to reach 2018 and kill her before she gets inside the quantum accelerator.

It was to stop him that Ben wanted to go to the future, where he meets Ian, who gives him the code that solves the problem which had persisted all this time. In the future, after Martinez has been sent on the mission, the government destroys the quantum accelerator so that no one can come back from their leap, including Martinez.

The government targeted the Quantum Leap project because they needed a scapegoat to target blame for the bad things that happened because of them. They didn’t want to take responsibility for their actions or learn anything from them. This led the situation to worsen and, eventually, led to a nuclear war. In 2051, Ben witnesses snowfall in LA. Ian reveals that it is the effect of nuclear winter. This means that something along the lines of a third World War has happened and has destroyed the world as we know it.

Ian is the only one who survived this, though he doesn’t specify how the rest of the team members died. Considering that the government was after them, one can assume that an assassin, most probably Martinez, killed Addison, Jenn, and Magic. However, the plan was to kill them all in the past, so it would also seem redundant to kill them in the future. This means that the three of them became casualties of the war that destroyed the world. Addison and Magic have a military background, so when war broke, they might have returned to the frontlines, meeting their end there.

Jenn and Ian would’ve been left behind to keep the Quantum Leap project running, which someone clearly didn’t want. They might’ve been attacked, killing Jenn. Martinez reveals that before he leaped, they made Ziggy run the probability of what happens in the aftermath of Addison’s death and the official shutdown of the Quantum Leap project. The AI revealed that in every scenario, even after Addison was killed, her team kept working on the project to go back in time and save her.

In all of the scenarios, regardless of whom Martinez killed along with Addison, one of the team members survived and secretly kept working on the project to save their friends. This prompted the idea of killing all of them simultaneously to save the trouble of dealing with them later. This gives rise to another possibility. Perhaps, when Martinez went back in the past to kill Addison, he also succeeded in killing Jenn and Magic. Because he couldn’t control his leaps, it is possible that before he could finish the job by killing Ian, he was pulled out of the leap and thrown into another time period. Since none of his future leaps brought him back to the time in which Ian was alive, Martinez never got to kill them, which is why Ian is the only surviving member of the Quantum Leap team.

Read More: Does Richard Martinez Die? Did Walter Perez Leave Quantum Leap?