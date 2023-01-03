10 Shows Like Quantum Leap You Must See

‘Quantum Leap’ is a science fiction series that aired from 1989 to 1993. It follows the story of Dr. Sam Beckett, a scientist who becomes trapped in a time-traveling experiment gone awry. Sam finds himself leaping into the bodies of different people in different times and places, living their lives for a short period of time before leaping again. Sam is aided by a holographic AI version of his friend and fellow scientist, Al, who appears as a guide and mentor. Together, they work to correct historical events and set things right in the past, while also searching for a way for Sam to return home.

The creator of the series has reimagined the original ‘Quantum Leap’ into a new and innovative series for the present time. The 2022 series follows the life of Dr. Ben Song who goes through a similar experience as Sam. Instead of AI, Ben is accompanied by Addison through a holographic image. Both sci-fi shows work on the same premise where experiments go wrong. If you want to binge more shows that are ahead of their times and are seeped in time travel adventures, then you are going to love the following shows. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Quantum Leap’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. Tales from the Loop (2020)

‘Tales from the Loop’ is a science fiction television series that premiered on Amazon Prime. The show is based on the art book of the same name by Simon Stålenhag. It takes place in a small town in Ohio, where the lives of the residents are impacted by a mysterious research facility known as the Loop. Each episode tells a standalone story that explores the themes of love, loss, and the search for connection in a world where the boundaries of science and the supernatural are blurred. The show is co-written and created by Nathaniel Halpern. Consequently, time travel plays a huge role in both shows ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Tales from the Loop.’ Science fiction and its resulting aspects also find depiction in the shows.

9. Outlander (2014- )

Created by Ronald D. Moore, ‘Outlander’ is a historical drama series. It is based on the ‘Outlander’ series of novels by Diana Gabaldon. Furthermore, the series follows the story of Claire Randall, a married World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back in time to the year 1743. While in the past, Claire is thrown into the midst of the Jacobite risings and meets Jamie Fraser, a young Scottish warrior. Despite being from different time periods, Claire and Jamie fall in love and become embroiled in the political and historical events of the time. Additionally, they try to find a way to return to their own time and reunite with their loved ones. Like all the other shows on the list, time travel drives the events of the series and furthers the plot.

8. Russian Doll (2019- )

‘Russian Doll’ is a comedy-drama series on Netflix. The show is created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler. The protagonist, Nadia Vulvokov, is a young woman who finds herself trapped in a mysterious and surreal time loop, reliving the same day over and over again. As she tries to unravel the mystery of the time loop and find a way out, she encounters a range of characters who are also struggling with their own issues, including addiction, mental health, and relationship problems.

Along the way, Nadia learns to confront her own past and come to terms with the events that led her to become stuck in the time loop. Moreover, ‘Russian Doll’ and ‘Quantum Leap’ may differ in genre or an overall plot basis, but the primal concept that consolidates both stories is time travel.

7. Travelers (2016- )

‘Travelers’ is a science fiction series created by Brad Wright. In the show, a group of people from the future called “travelers” are sent back in time to the 21st century to prevent a global disaster from occurring. Each traveler is assigned a specific mission, and they must carry out their tasks while also trying to fit in and maintain their cover in the present day.

The travelers work to complete their missions and encounter challenges and conflicts that are hard to navigate. The show explores themes of time travel, fate, and the consequences of one’s actions. Similar themes are portrayed in ‘Quantum Leap’ as well. Furthermore, the 2022 version shows how Ben needs to make things right in order to survive.

6. Tru Calling (2003-2005)

‘Tru Calling’ is created by Jon Harmon Feldman and stars Eliza Dushku as Tru Davies, a medical school student who discovers that she has the ability to relive the day of a person’s death to try and prevent it from happening. Each episode of the science fiction show follows her as she receives a call from a “dead person of the day” and is transported back in time to the day of their death.

Tru then has to figure out how to prevent the death from occurring and try to change the course of events. Along the way, she grapples with the complications of traveling through time and making out alive. ‘Quantum Leap’ also sheds light on how time travel is complex and demands intricate knowledge of the subject.

5. Timeless (2016-2018)

‘Timeless’ is a science fiction series that aired on NBC. The show is created by Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan. The team of travelers must chase a mysterious criminal through time in order to prevent him from altering the course of history. The show follows them as they travel to different time periods and encounter historical figures and events, all while trying to stay one step ahead of the criminal and his organization.

Along the way, the travelers must also deal with the personal and moral issues that arise from their time-traveling missions, as well as the potential consequences of changing the past. ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Timeless’ handle the intricacies of people making their way through different time periods. Moreover, the shows witness protagonists who learn to master their abilities with time.

4. Paper Girls (2022)

‘Paper Girls’ is a science fiction drama series based on the eponymous graphic book by Brian K. Vaughan. Created by Stephany Folsom, the Amazon Prime series explores the lives of four paper girls. As they begin their paper route on Halloween in 1988, they get stuck between time travelers and their squabbles. Furthermore, this changes the course of their lives completely. The young friends travel ahead of time and encounter their adult counterparts. Consequently, they unite to figure out how to get the world out of danger. Like Sam and Ben in ‘Quantum Leap,’ the four protagonists also travel in time unknowingly. They navigate the strange situations that arise in their respective stories.

3. Journeyman (2007)

The science fiction series ‘Journeyman’ is created by Kevin Falls. It features Kevin McKidd as Dan Vasser, a San Francisco newspaper reporter who discovers that he has the ability to time travel. He finds himself involuntarily traveling through time and appearing in different locations and time periods. As he tries to understand and control his ability, he uses his travels to try and help the people he encounters and fix the problems he encounters along the way.

However, Dan’s time-traveling also causes complications in his personal life, including his relationships with his wife, his son, and his brother. Additionally, this show, like ‘Quantum Leap,’ explores themes of fate, destiny, and the consequences of one’s actions, as well as the impact of time travel on personal relationships.

2. 12 Monkeys (2015-2018)

‘12 Monkeys’ follows James Cole, a time traveler from the year 2043 who is sent back to the present day. He is tasked with stopping the spread of a deadly virus that will eventually wipe out most of humanity. As he works to track down the source of the virus and prevent its release, Cole encounters a scientist named Dr. Cassandra Railly and a group known as the Army of the 12 Monkeys. They are connected to the virus and the events leading up to it.

The science fiction series is a re-imagining of the 1995 film of the same name, which was itself inspired by the 1962 French short film ‘La Jetée.’ Both shows ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘12 Monkeys’ are known for their complex and multi-layered storytelling, as well as their strong performances and their exploration of themes such as time and destiny.

1. Dark (2017-2020)

The Netflix science fiction show ‘Dark’ is created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. It is set in the town of Winden, Germany. The disappearance of a young boy sparks a series of events that uncover the town’s dark past and the interconnected lives of its residents. The show follows multiple characters across different time periods.

From the 1980s to the present day and the future, they try to unravel the mystery of the disappearance and its connection to a series of strange occurrences in the town. As the characters investigate, they discover a web of secrets and lies that link their families and their pasts. They must confront the truth about themselves and their relationships. Additionally, the German show shares the complexity of time travel and its consequent repercussions with the show ‘Quantum Leap.’

