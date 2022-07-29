10 Shows Like Paper Girls You Must See

Amazon Prime’s ‘Paper Girls’ is a time travel show with four twelve-year-old girls as its protagonists. Based on the comic book series of the same name, it creates a new set of rules for itself, laying the groundwork for further seasons where the scope of time traveling expands tenfold. The series offers a lot of mystery and interesting characters, leaving the audience befuddled at every turn.

The comics have been compared to ‘Stranger Things’, even though they are tonally and thematically very different shows. ‘Paper Girls’ also bears some resemblance with the likes of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Westworld’ when it comes to the variety of characters and their sense of time and space. If you are looking for more stories that offer the same things, then we’ve compiled a list for you. You can watch all of these shows similar to ‘Paper Girls’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services.

10. Locke and Key (2020-2022)

Netflix’s ‘Locke and Key’ follows the story of three siblings who move into their family house following the death of their father. Still reeling from their loss, they discover a bunch of keys that open new doors for them. This revelation brings its own set of struggles, while the teens find out more things about their father’s past. There are other people looking for these keys which makes the entire situation very dangerous for the kids. If you liked the mysterious air of ‘Paper Girls’, then this one will surely keep you hooked.

9. The Society (2019)

Considered a modern twist on ‘Lord of the Flies’, Netflix’s ‘The Society’ follows the story of a group of teenagers who are stranded in their town, with no adults in sight. This leads them to create their own system of hierarchy which reveals their true nature. The first season focuses more on the setting up of the new teen society, and barely touches the sci-fi element, which would have been explored in the second season. It’s a shame that Netflix axed it, but that shouldn’t stop you from exploring this brilliant story.

8. The Nevers (2021- present)

On the surface, HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ appears to be a sci-fi story set in Victorian times. By the end of the first season, however, it creates such a twist in the narrative that you are forced to reconsider everything you thought you’d figured out about it. Much like ‘Paper Girls’, it has a group of women at its center, focusing entirely on their place in the world as well as their struggles. You’ll have to pay attention while watching this one because the story truly expands within the last couple of episodes, which puts it in quite a similar position as the plot arc of ‘Paper Girls’.

7. Travelers (2016-2018)

While most time travel stories focus on a person physically traveling, Netflix’s ‘Travelers’ offers a different perspective of the situation. It has people from the future coming back to the present but in a very different manner. Instead of sending their bodies, they send their consciousness to the past. They inhabit the minds of other people and use them to work on their missions, while also trying to save the world from an impending apocalypse.

6. Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (2016-2017)

If you want time travel, but with a bit more quirkiness, then Netflix’s ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ is the one you should watch. Based on the book series of the same name by Douglas Adams, it begins with a murder. A detective, more specifically, a holistic detective, shows up to solve the crime. His specialty is looking into the cases that seem really weird but are actually all about the idea of things being connected to each other. With every episode, the story becomes more eccentric and really fun and offers a fresh take on the sci-fi genre.

5. Wayward Pines (2015-2016)

‘Paper Girls’ follows the story of four girls who end up in a different time with no idea of how that happened to them. Now, increase the scope of the story and apply it to an entire town of people who have no idea how they ended up in a strange place full of strange things. Fox’s ‘Wayward Pines’ begins with a US Secret Service agent starting an investigation regarding the disappearance of his two colleagues. A car accident leads him to wake up in the eponymous town where the rules of the land have changed drastically. The show works as horror but has deep sci-fi leanings.

4. His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

So you like stories featuring preteens who can’t seem to stay in their original place and time? If so, then HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ is the show you should jump on next. It follows the story of a young girl, named Lyra, who discovers startling things about her family as well as the world she lives in when she goes looking for her friend who was kidnapped by a group of mysterious people. Based on the book series of the same name, the story mixes the elements of sci-fi with religion and portrays all the good, the bad, and the ugly from the eyes of a preteen, who’s on the cusp of puberty.

3. Russian Doll (2019- present)

Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll’ is one of the most innovative sci-fi shows to come out in recent times. It stars Natasha Lyonne in the role of Nadia Vulvokov, whose birthday party leads her on a path of self-discovery, reflection, and digging out family secrets. Time is an important factor in the show, with the first season focused on a loop and the second season centered on time travel. Family, past, and mental health drive its narrative, as more attention is paid to the emotional workings rather than a specific science to explain away the convoluted sense of time.

2. The OA (2016- 2019)

If you like stories that confuse and keep you on edge, then Netflix’s ‘The OA’ is the one to watch. This brilliant show explores sci-fi themes with a hint of the supernatural and the persistent vibe of true crime. There are so many layers in its storytelling that the deeper you dig, the more confusing it’ll get. It begins with the return of a girl called Prairie Johnson, who’d gone missing seven years ago. She was blind back then, but when she returns, she seems to have recovered her sense of sight. She brings together a group of teenagers and a high school teacher and makes them a part of her unbelievable story. Things only get more mind-bending from here.

1. Dark (2017-2020)

One of the best shows in the genre, Netflix’s ‘Dark’ takes the concept of time travel to a completely different level. With every season, it keeps adding the layers of multiple timelines to the story and creates such a convoluted mix of characters and their relationships with each other that if you miss even a single thread, you’ll have a very difficult time figuring out what actually happened. ‘Paper Girls’ too deals with a lot of back and forth in the past and the future, and promises to become more layered with its upcoming seasons. To prepare for that, you should definitely spend some time in the town of Winden, where ‘Dark’ is set.

