Hulu’s Queenie: All Filming Locations Explored

‘Queenie’ narrates the story of the titular 25-year-old Jamaican British woman, immersing us in her life in South London. Queenie faces the paradox of being brought up in two distinct cultures but fitting into neither one. Facing a breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Tom, Queenie begins a chaotic journey involving self-discovery, wild flings, and an exploration of womanhood. During this time, she faces backlash from her conservative Jamaican family, who don’t understand what she is going through. Learning from new experiences and the guidance of friends, Queenie realizes that she must come to terms with her past before she can rebuild herself.

Based on the eponymous book written by Candice Carty-Williams, the Hulu comedy series features an honest and grounded portrayal of Queenie’s everyday life in London. As we follow her story, the backdrops vary between gritty concrete jungles and chic urban neighborhoods, igniting curiosity about the real-world filming sites employed by the show.

Where is Queenie Filmed?

True to its narrative, ‘Queenie’ is largely filmed in South London, England. Shooting for the Hulu show began in late April 2023 and was wrapped up for the 8 episodes of the first season by early June of the same year. The cast and crew seemed to be in good spirits behind the scenes, partaking in shenanigans and joking around. This was despite the short filming schedule, which saw the team work long hours into the night. “This thing from South London took a lot of hard graft and late nights,” wrote costume designer Cobbie Yates in the caption of a picture she shared on Instagram. “I learned a hell of a lot from this job.”

London, England

‘Queenie’ is set and shot in South London, which starts south of the River Thames. The region is a fitting backdrop for the show as it houses a diverse population, including immigrant communities and eclectic neighborhoods. Featuring prominently in the show, Brixton is known for its Afro-Caribbean influence, lively markets, eateries, and thriving music scene. South London is also home to areas like Peckham and Camberwell, which are recognized for artistic activity, with galleries, studios, and street art adding to their flair. However, it doesn’t seem like filming takes place there.

In establishing shots of ‘Queenie,’ we can spot the Lambeth Town Hall made prominent by its imposing clock tower and its Edwardian Baroque style architecture. Marking the busy corner of Brixton Hill and Acre Lane, the structure is a Grade II listed building that houses the Lambeth London Borough Council. Another identifiable complex, the Mursell Estate, contrasts the elegance of Lambeth Town Hall with its Brutalist style of concrete landscape.

Situated on Lansdowne Way, the Mursell Estate is an expansive housing complex where the scene of Queenie visiting her friend’s house and knocking on the door too hard is shot. The estate can be recognized by its neat array of green shuttered windows and verdant parks. The property is welcoming to film crews and open to shooting within its empty apartments and public areas.

The show also takes us to the Brixton Village, which is termed London’s most diverse market. A thriving hub of independent shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants, the area is a melting pot of global cuisines, fashion, and artisanal crafts. Originating in the 1870s, the market suffered damage from bombs during World War II and has undergone a revival over the years. In addition to its culinary offerings, Brixton Village hosts regular events, live music performances, and cultural celebrations, contributing to its popularity.

Much of the show’s filming revolves around Brixton, a multicultural neighborhood in the borough of Lambeth. This is because the show is centered on a Jamaican family, and the Jamaican community in South London is notably concentrated in Brixton. The neighborhood is also known for its vibrant nightlife and music scene, some of which is seen interspersed within the episodes of ‘Queenie.’ Brixton has a long history of music and is known for being the birthplace of legendary musician David Bowie. It is also home to the iconic Brixton Academy, which has hosted countless famed performances.

In recent years, Brixton has undergone significant regeneration and gentrification, attracting young professionals and artists drawn to its lively atmosphere and convenient location. However, this has also led to concerns about affordability and the displacement of long-standing residents and businesses. Some films that feature the neighborhood as a filming location include ‘Beyond the Lights,’ ‘Get Him to the Greek,’ ‘My Beautiful Laundrette,’ and ‘City of Tiny Lights.’

