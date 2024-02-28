Quintavius ‘Q’ Burdette From Survivor Has a Thriving Real Estate Career

Season 46 of the hit television reality series ‘Survivor,’ premiered in 2024. Set in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, it will follow eighteen castaways, separated into three tribes, as they strive to survive using the bare minimum over 26 days. Quintavius ‘Q’ Burdette is one of the castaways to grace the series as part of the Yanu tribe. A confident, brave, and resilient real estate agent, Q is looking to show the world his adventurous side on the show. Here’s all that we know about him.

Quintavius ‘Q’ Burdette is the First in His Family to Graduate College

Quintavius ‘Q’ Burdette was born in Senatobia, Mississippi on March 8, 1994. The 29-year-old is the fourth oldest of seventeen siblings. In September 2020, he shared the heartbreaking news of a younger brother’s passing. Q did his schooling at Senatobia High School before moving to the University of Mississippi in 2012 to earn a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance. Q was quite the athlete during his younger days. He was part of the football and track teams. In school, he was rated No. 90 running back in the nation. During his years as a sophomore and freshman Q played defensive back and in his junior year, moved to running back.

He finished with 1,235 yards and 16 TDs while averaging over 8 yards per carry. In his senior year, he played quarterback and also partook in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Game. In the first two years at Ole Miss, he played football as a defensive back, while in his last two, he played as a wide receiver. Meanwhile, on track, the quick Q was a part of the 100 m, 200 m, and 4×100 m relay teams. He had been named Honorable Mention All-American in 2015 and even ran for his university in the NCAA Championships as part of the 4×100 m relay team. Q’s exploits on the field were synonymous with his talents in the classroom. He had earned the Dean’s Honor Roll, UMAA Honor Roll, and SEC Academic Honor Roll during his days as a student at Ole Miss.

Quintavius ‘Q’ Burdette is Now the Second Best Real Estate Agent in the Country

After college Q had the opportunity to try with the Giants but things didn’t work out. Having a Master’s in Accounting, he decided to try and use it to work. He started his career as a Tax Consultant with KPMG in October 2017, followed by a brief association with MAA. Soon the realization hit that he didn’t enjoy dealing with numbers as much. Putting in a two-week notice, he started looking for a career that would not just make him happy but also feel worth it, and that’s when real estate popped up. Thereafter, he made a career transition that ended up transforming his life. However, Q’s foray into real estate was quite interesting. Being the first to graduate from his family, he wanted to do something that not only inspired him but also ensured a good flow of money.

Even though he did not have a clue about real estate, two to three years of hard work saw him become the number two agent in all of the US. Since 2018, he has been working as an affiliate broker. He joined RE/MAX Experts as a real estate consultant in 2019 and became a licensed realtor. His job profile not only makes him one of the best in the country, but he also gets to decide his schedule and work pressure, making it the ideal job. It was his experience growing up in a big family, his background in competitive sports, and his work in real estate that further propelled him to try and compete in ‘Survivor,’ and give his all to become the ‘Sole Survivor,’ and take home the million-dollar cash prize. He even has his own website where he sells merchandise that’s exclusive to his ‘Survivor’ journey!

Quintavius ‘Q’ Burdette is Set to Embrace Fatherhood Soon

Along with a thriving professional career, Q has an equally beautiful and heartwarming personal life. He got married to his university mate and Kansas City, Missouri native, Emily Engelken, on July 18, 2020. A qualified physician assistant, Emily is one of Q’s biggest cheerleaders, and the madly-in-love pair celebrated their third wedding anniversary in 2023. On December 16, 2023, through a series of goofy and fun-filled photos, the couple shared that they were expecting their first child sometime in mid-2024.

In a February 6, 2024, social media post congratulating her husband on his stint on the show, Emily revealed that she and Q were expecting a boy. In September 2022, Q shared snaps of a new luxury car that the couple had brought. Both Q and Emily’s social media profiles give a glimpse into the beautiful bond they share and the cherished memories they make with each other while awaiting the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

