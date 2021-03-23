Investigation Discovery’s ‘Still a Mystery: In Her Own Home’ takes the viewers through two vicious crimes that were left unsolved. One of them revolves around the tragic death of Rachael Galbreath in the year 2014, and naturally, it left her family reeling and searching for answers. While her murder seemed to be personal, the police couldn’t get much further in the investigation, with the case eventually going cold. So, let’s find out more about this case, shall we?

How Did Rachel Galbreath Die?

Rachel Galbreath was a 33-year-old woman living in South Holland, Illinois. After a string of jobs, she started working at a dog grooming salon not far from her apartment. According to her family, she was a sweet and loving person who rescued dogs and had adopted three of her own. In the days leading up to her death, she had talked to her family about moving to Wisconsin to stay closer to them. Sadly, that dream was never realized.

On the morning of May 9, 2014, Rachel’s friend and colleague, Samantha, discovered her body face down in a pool of blood. Rachel was found between the kitchen and the living room savagely beaten to death. The autopsy report revealed that she had a broken nose and jaw, a fractured skull, and over twenty bruises and cuts. Her death was ruled a homicide and the brutality of the crime was shocking.

The police were tight-lipped about the details of the investigation that ensued, but it was reported that the authorities considered the murder was possibly a crime of passion. While the evidence collected at the scene was tested multiple times over the past few years, the police have stated that it hasn’t revealed anything about the identity of the killer. The murder of Rachel Galbreath remains unsolved to this day.

Who Killed Rachel Galbreath?

Rachel Galbreath had just got out of a romantic relationship, according to her family. She dated a man named Jason intermittently, and they lived together for almost eight years. She had asked him to move out of the house upon realizing that he had been seeing someone else for years. It was also reported that he was the sole beneficiary of a life insurance policy in Rachel’s name. While all of these alleged incidents seemed suspicious, the police had questioned him but never named him as a suspect or charged him. The investigation didn’t lead to a promising lead or a suspect beyond this, leaving Rachel’s family and friends with bitter disappointment.

Rachel’s stepfather, Mark Richards, stated in 2016, “I feel as if nothing is being done. Or everything has been exhausted.” They still haven’t given up though. Soon after Rachel’s death, a Facebook page called Justice for Rachel Galbreath was set up in a bid to keep her story alive. The page sees regular updates with pictures of Rachel and planned events in her remembrance. The family still hopes that Rachel’s killer will be found and arrested.

