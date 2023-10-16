Rachel Good: Missing or Found? Is She Dead or Alive?

Rachel Good’s day seemed ordinary as she spent time with friends and returned home. However, when she failed to communicate with anyone afterward, her family and friends became concerned. An investigation was launched to locate her, but it yielded no leads. Then, a few days later, her parents learned of information they were unaware of. ‘Crime Junkie: Rachel Good’ is a podcast that delves deep into the details surrounding Rachel’s disappearance and explores the various aspects that contributed to her vanishing. If you’re eager to learn more, we have all the information you need to get started.

What Happened to Rachel Good?

Rachel Good was born to Cary and Brenda Good in 1983 and grew up alongside her brother, Adam. The divorce of her parents in 1990 marked a challenging period for her, and she found it difficult to adapt to life with her new stepfather. She was still a bright and hard-working student who finished her school at Fort Defiance High School. At the age of 20, Rachel was residing in Elkton, Virginia, where she was taking care of three children of her own.

On October 18, 2003, Rachel was spending time with her friends in the parking lot of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Department. They witnessed her getting into her car and driving off towards her home at about 6 p.m. The following day, when she hadn’t checked on her children, her parents, particularly her mother, became worried. Her car, a Dodge Neon, was found parked near her home in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Elkton. Her mother wasted no time and promptly contacted the police to report her daughter missing. The case was assigned to 22-year-old Adam Williams, who took on the role of the lead investigator in the case.

The situation became more complex when Rachel’s parents discovered letters at her house that hinted at a romantic relationship between Rachel and Williams. Compounding this was the fact that Williams was a married man, which led to suspicions that they had been involved in a secret relationship. However, then-Police Chief Richard Pullen stated that he had no official knowledge of such a relationship. By the time the state police took over the investigation, ten days had elapsed, and Williams had already searched Rachel’s house to gather evidence.

The police focused their attention on a red truck that had been parked outside Rachel’s house on October 19, the day after her disappearance. However, they were unable to locate the driver of the truck for questioning. Meanwhile, Rachel’s family began to suspect that she might have been pregnant with Williams’ child. They believed that he was pressuring her to have an abortion, but Rachel did not want to go through with it. She was allegedly threatening to reveal the affair to his wife.

Is Rachel Good Dead or Alive?

After his involvement in the case became known, and following a search of his residence conducted by the police, Williams submitted a letter of resignation in November 2003. This resignation would take effect in January 2004, and he was placed on administrative leave for the remainder of his term. Seven months later, he was officially declared a suspect in the disappearance of Rachel Good. In response to these developments, Rachel’s family filed a $5.5 million wrongful death lawsuit against Williams. However, Williams contended that the statute of limitations had expired, making it impossible to pursue a claim of unlawful behavior against him.

In September 2004, a special jury was assembled to investigate the case and review the evidence, but no indictments were made. Authorities believed that Rachel had no apparent reason to leave her hometown and that she had likely come to harm in some way. However, without her body being found, they couldn’t secure a conviction against anyone. In 2010, Rachel was legally declared dead.

In 2017, Rachel’s parents decided to withdraw the original wrongful death claim due to difficulties they encountered with the Virginia State Police regarding evidence in the case. However, six months later, they initiated a new legal action seeking damages for $50,000. On May 2, 2018, Judge T.J. Wilson ruled that Williams had not met the state-mandated deadline to respond to the wrongful death lawsuit. This failure to respond would open the door for a default judgment, which means the court would rule in favor of Rachel’s parents. A default judgment would legally imply Williams’ admission of liability and take away his right to argue the case in court. In May 2018, a pretrial hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court was held to determine whether Williams’ request to dismiss the case was filed too late.

The next stage in the legal process will likely involve a hearing to determine the amount of damages to be awarded. Under Virginia law, these damages would be directed toward Rachel’s children. Williams, who now resides in Louisiana, has made only occasional appearances at the grand jury conventions held intermittently over the years. Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst has stated that it is still considered “an active investigation,” with the state police leading the efforts, and the grand jury remains active. Cary Good said, “All I want to know is where she’s at. That’s all I want so I can bring her home.” It’s an unfortunate situation that Rachel’s children, who are now likely almost adults, still do not have answers about what happened to their mother, and the case remains unsolved.

