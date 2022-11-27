Rachel Thompson and Brittney Robertson Murders: Where Are Anthony Barnes Jr. and Desmond Laster Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Ice Cold Killers Winter Blaze’ follows the gruesome quadruple murder of Rachel Thompson, her two infants, and Brittney Robertson. While the bodies of the young mother and children were found in Wisconsin in February 2010, Rachel’s body was discovered in a grassy field in Arkansas. The episode chronicles how investigators caught the perpetrator, taking the viewers chronologically through the chain of events. If you are interested to know the killer’s identity and current whereabouts, here’s what we know.

How Did Rachel Thompson and Brittney Robertson Die?

Even Wisconsin’s frozen coast is no match for Rachel Thompson’s warmth. The 23-year-old is a dedicated single mother to her three boys, Mason, Noah, and baby Cedric. Her uncle, Moreno, said, “She really loved the winters. She enjoyed taking the kids, sledding, and making snow angels. She put her children above everything. Her life was based on giving her children the best life they could possibly have.” She actually was going to school to become a daycare teacher. She wanted to run her own daycare.

In the apartment, police found Thompson’s sons, ages 3 and 4, had died after plastic garbage bags were taped around their heads. Thompson was killed after being stabbed by Robertson several times, according to the criminal complaint. It states Robertson used two knives in the stabbing, both of which broke. The trio stole about $800 from the apartment after the murders.

However, the complaint alleges the murders were committed because Robertson hated Thompson, as both women were previously in relationships with the same man, Maurice Visor, the father of Thompson’s 6-week-old son. Barnes, Laster, and Robertson then allegedly took the infant from the apartment and set the building on fire to cover up the murders. Robertson later left the baby outside Eastbrook Church, 5385 N. Green Bay Ave.

Who Killed Rachel Thompson and Brittney Robertson?

It was 4:30 a.m. on February 26, 2010, when Desmond Laster and Anthony Barnes accompanied 19-year-old Brittney Robertson to the apartment she shared with Thompson at the 800 block of S. 12th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Robertson reportedly had plans to rob her roommate of $800. According to Barnes’s statements, they found Thompson sleeping on the couch. Laster punched her in the face in an effort to wake her up. He then tied up Thompson and her two children, aged 3 and 4, with duct tape.

With help from Robertson, he suffocated the children with a plastic bag. Barnes stated that Robertson turned to Thompson and repeatedly stabbed her before “talking trash” to her. A picture of Robertson was broadcast by local affiliates after police discovered the crime scene. Officials said they believed she was in danger. Laster and Barnes became nervous over this publicity and killed Robertson as a result of their anxiety, according to the complaint. She was shot in the head at about 6 p.m. in a house in the 10100 block of West Kiehnau Avenue on the Northwest Side.

Authorities released new details of the Feb. 26 gruesome quadruple homicide, after two of the major suspects in the case were charged last week. Anthony Barnes Jr. and Desmond Laster made their first court appearances Thursday and were charged in connection to the killings of two women and two young children. Their bail was set at $1 million each. Barnes, 23, and Laster, 21, each faces four counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of being felons in possession of a firearm, and one count of arson to a building.

The criminal complaint against the two men reveals how the late February crime spree allegedly unraveled. The two men are being charged with murder after allegedly helping Laster’s girlfriend, Brittney Robertson, 19, killing her roommate Rachel Thompson, 23, and her sons in their apartment in the 800 block of South 12th Street.

Where Are Anthony Barnes Jr. and Desmond Laster Today?

Desmond Laster and 24-year-old Anthony Barnes were accused of going with 19-year-old Brittney Robertson to her apartment and helping rob her roommate Rachel Thompson. According to the criminal complaint, Robertson stabbed Thompson and helped Laster suffocate Thompson’s 3- and 4-year-old sons on Feb. 26, 2010. Robertson and Laster then allegedly set the apartment ablaze before taking Thompson’s 6-week-old son. Robertson later left him outside a church before Barnes allegedly shot her to death.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the prosecutor called Laster’s alibi preposterous during the trial. Barnes agreed to plead guilty in exchange for the prosecutor’s recommendation of a sentence of 30 to 35 years. As part of a plea deal, Anthony testified against Desmond and admitted his part in the three murders and the robbery. He was handed 40 years in prison. In March 2011, Desmond was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and was sentenced to four life terms with no chance of parole.

Read More: Brenda Spicer and Joel Tillis Murders: Where is Irvin Bolden Jr. Now?