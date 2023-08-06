Radley Horwitz: Where is Donna Horwitz’s Son Now?

When authorities found Lanny Horwitz dead in his bathroom on September 30, 2011, they initially suspected it to be a death by suicide. However, incriminating evidence and the discovery of a tumultuous personal relationship soon turned the case on its head. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Mother May I Murder?: Nine Bullet “Suicide”‘ takes the viewer through the horrifying murder and charts out the investigation that honed in on the perpetrator. If this case tickles your interest and you want to know where Lanny’s killer is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Radley Horwitz?

For the second time in four years, a Palm Beach County jury begun hearing evidence to help them decide whether Donna Horwitz fatally shot her ex-husband in a jealous rage in their upscale Jupiter home or whether someone else committed the 2011 murder. The 14 jurors heard the first of roughly a dozen witnesses prosecutors called to prove the 70-year-old murdered her 66-year-old ex-husband, Lanny, in their home in the exclusive Admiral’s Cove community.

The star witness during the trial was again expected the couple’s now 42-year-old son, Radley. During Horwitz’s 2013 trial, which ended in a conviction and life sentence that were later overturned, her attorney Grey Tesh said Radley stood to inherit $500,000 from his father’s life insurance policy. Further, Tesh claimed Radley, who harshly criticized his father, once bought a handbook on how to get away with murder. Tesh suggested Radley or a hitman he hired could have fired the shots that killed the lawyer and real estate developer.

Donna Horwitz married and divorced Lanny twice yet continued to have a relationship with him. In diaries, she called him “Mr. Meanie,” and bemoaned his hurtful relationships with other women. Her conviction was overturned last year by the Florida Supreme Court. It ruled that jurors shouldn’t have been told she refused to talk to investigators when they arrived to find Lanny dead in the bathroom of the home the couple shared even though they were divorced.

Prosecutors, the court ruled, improperly used Horwitz’s constitutional right to remain silent against her. With her once long frizzy hair cut short, Horwitz appeared relaxed. Wearing a gray pantsuit with a black tank top, she smiled and laughed as prospective jurors answered questions. She has remained incarcerated. After marrying and divorcing Lanny Horwitz twice, Donna Horwitz was hoping for yet a third reconciliation, McRoberts said during opening statements.

Where Is Radley Horwitz Now?

Donna Horwitz had persuaded her aging mother to give Lanny $200,000 so he wouldn’t have to sell the heavily mortgaged house. Lanny, who was a lawyer who invested in real estate, had even agreed to let Donna and her mother live in the house with him. But despite that, Lanny Horwitz didn’t hide his relationship with another woman. In fact, he was leaving that morning with the other woman to travel to his other house in Ashville, N.C. The couple and their son were all gun lovers. Donna Horwitz was an accomplished target shooter.

Radley had operated a gun-selling business before he was convicted of a weapons violation and ordered to spend five months in federal prison. Tesh claimed Radley blamed his father for his arrest. Further, Radley, who had a young daughter to support and no job, needed the $500,000 he could collect from his father’s life insurance police. It was the second time Tesh, who represents Donna Horwitz, pointed the finger at Radley to explain how Lanny Horwitz ended up naked, his body riddled with bullets.

Both juries agreed Donna Horwitz emptied two revolvers into her ex-husband as he showered, getting ready to take a trip with another woman. But they didn’t agree on what prompted the murder. While the first jury convicted her of first-degree murder, finding that it was premeditated, the second jury convicted her of second-degree murder. Radley said he would wait, having broken off ties with his mother two years ago when she ridiculed him for seeking psychological help. He doesn’t anticipate a reunion.

Read More: Lanny Horwitz Murder: Where Is Donna Horwitz Now?