Raid the Cage Renewed For Season 2 at CBS

CBS has renewed the game show ‘Raid the Cage‘ for a second season. The auditions for the sophomore installment are currently open to the public with the casting directors looking for “dynamic” teams of two comprising individuals with a valid passport to travel in and out of the United States and who are outgoing, spontaneous, and excellent in trivia. Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai, the hosts of the first season, are expected to continue presenting the show with a massive cage.

In the first season of ‘Raid the Cage,’ the competition was fierce as two-person teams battled against each other to snatch prizes from the Cage before time ran out. Citrus Heights-based firefighting fiancés faced off against two of New York City’s firefighters, while sisters fought for sibling supremacy. Theater friends clashed with a poultry-loving mother and her stepdaughter. Former professional football players and their wives brought their competitive spirits into the mix.

As the installment progressed, identical twins displayed their twin power, married couples dueled for dollars, and lovebirds went head-to-head. A father-daughter duo took on married college sweethearts in a holiday-themed episode, while friends and enemies faced off in intense battles. The season finale featured a showdown between mother-son and mother-daughter teams, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats to see who would emerge victorious.

In the anticipated second season of the game show, viewers can expect even more thrilling showdowns as contestants will be battling it out to raid the Cage and claim coveted prizes. With new teams stepping into the spotlight, including diverse pairs possibly ranging from friends and siblings to couples and relatives, each episode promises intense competition and unexpected twists. From fiery rivalries to heartwarming collaborations, the upcoming installment may showcase a variety of dynamic relationships and personalities, adding a layer of excitement to the game.

With hosts Damon Wayans Jr. and Jeannie Mai potentially leading the charge, audiences can look forward to a rollercoaster of emotions, jaw-dropping moments, and fierce determination as contestants vie for victory in the ultimate prize-grabbing challenge.

Read More: Raid the Cage: All Shooting Locations of the CBS Series