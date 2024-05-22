Rasa Bagdonaviciute: Buying London Star is also an Educator Today

Netflix’s ‘Buying London’ offers an inside look at London’s competitive and glamorous world of high-end real estate. One of the standout real estate advisors featured on the show was Rasa Bagdonaviciute, an exemplary and determined face who quickly stood out for speaking for herself. She was able to learn from her mistakes, and her personality went through an arc that resonated with many viewers. It showed that she was willing to learn from her mistakes and was headed towards a goal that no one could stop her from achieving.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute Worked Tirelessly to Impress Her Boss

Initially, Rasa Bagdonaviciute felt sidelined within DDRE when a €16 million listing was given to Lauren Christy instead of her. Rasa expressed frustration, believing Lauren received the important listing due to her friendship with Daniel Daggers. When Daniel learned about the criticism of his working style, he pulled Rasa aside and advised her to be respectful and patient with her work. This interaction didn’t improve Rasa’s relationship with Lauren. Rasa blamed her for informing Daniel and felt Lauren should have confronted her directly if she had an issue with her comments.

When tasked with managing a few listings together, Rasa and Lauren finally had the opportunity to discuss their insecurities. Rasa revealed that her frustration stemmed from feeling invisible when Lauren interrupted and talked over her during a meeting. Despite this conversation, tensions flared again, leading to another argument. Daniel had to intervene and pull Rasa aside, informing her that she would not be joining the team on their trip to Dubai due to her recent flare-ups and loss of temper.

Rasa discussed her problems with Juliana Ardenius, finding a supportive ally in their female friendship. However, Rasa realized prioritizing her career was more important than getting caught up in interpersonal conflicts. She set aside her differences and focused on her work, successfully securing several impressive listings that astounded Daniel. He was very impressed with how Rasa had upped her game and maintained the right mindset, making her an indispensable part of the team.

Where is Rasa Bagdonaviciute Now?

Rasa Bagdonaviciute brings her extensive network and experience to Netflix’s ‘Buying London’ as a real estate advisor. Before her career in real estate, she cultivated relationships with the Ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) community during her tenure as a Customer Service Assistant at Genting Casinos in London from 2012 to 2013 and again from 2014 to 2022. Additionally, she gained valuable experience in the real estate industry as a property consultant for Taktical Realty Group in Dubai before joining DDRE Global in 2022, where she made significant strides in her career. She shared that her success was made possible because of her mother, Janina Bagdonaviciene, and she still finds only support and comfort from her.

Rasa Bagdonaviciute’s academic background includes a bachelor’s degree in International Business from Vilnius University, which complements her role as a prime real estate advisor. Her proficiency extends beyond real estate, as she possesses advanced luxury lifestyle and customer relationship management skills. Additionally, Rasa contributes to the field as an educator, teaching courses at the Daniel Daggers Academy. She handles the curriculum of The Importance Of Digital and Sales Training for the Academy, highlighting her industry experience and expertise.

Rasa demonstrates a remarkable entrepreneurial spirit, continuously expanding her social network and influence. She actively fosters community engagement as an ambassador for Locals, a social platform facilitating connections for events and communities primarily in London. She is also not a stranger to reality TV since she starred in ‘Selling Super Houses,’ a reality TV series in which agents competed for a job. She introduced herself as a trainee and was able to catch many eyes then too.

Beyond her real estate career, Rasa is a fervent fashion enthusiast, boasting affiliations with renowned brands such as Versace, Alo, and Chanel. Comfortable in front of the camera, she occasionally models for photographers like Saidis Orda, projecting an image of grace and luxury. With an impressive digital media presence established, Rasa harbors ambitious aspirations for her future endeavors and is poised for continued success based on her journey thus far.

