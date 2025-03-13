Reacher Season 3 Episode 6: Smoke on the Water

As the third season of Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ inches towards its finale, the eponymous hero and his friends find themselves in a string of trouble. Just when it seems that things might finally be working in his favor, a new problem emerges, leading Reacher and his team to come up with new ways to go about their investigation. The episode keeps the protagonist and the audience on their toes as one unexpected after another happens, but the return of a familiar face adds more excitement to the plot, which is already quite tense.

Quinn’s Amnesia Works in Reacher’s Favour

The last time Reacher and Quinn faced each other, he shot the latter in the head. This should have killed him, but the villain turned out to be rather lucky. Years later, when they stand face to face again, it is Reacher’s turn to be lucky. A bullet to the head led Quinn to have retrograde amnesia, which means that he doesn’t have certain memories of his past, most importantly, the ones surrounding his traumatic near-death experience. So, when he faces Reacher and talks to him, he has no clue who is standing in front of him. Reacher could have used this to his advantage and killed Quinn then and there. But then, he notices a dress being brought in, which is most likely for Teresa, confirming that she is alive. So, he controls his desire for revenge.

At the same time, the Russian mob shows up at Quinn’s door, and it becomes clear that he has a lot of problems to solve if he wishes to be alive. On the ride back home, Zachary Beck tells Reacher that Quinn, aka McCabe, got seed capital to start his business from the Russian mob. They were the ones who helped him take over Beck’s operation by kidnapping Richard and forcing his father to work for Quinn. He has a lot of money stuck in a massive deal that must go through at all costs. If it doesn’t happen, then he will have to deal with the wrath of the Russian mob, which will not end well for him at all.

Richard Discovers Reacher’s Secret

When they reach home, Reacher quickly calls Duffy, asking her to meet him at the market. He goes there with Richard, and they briefly part ways. During this time, Reacher catches up with Duffy, who kisses him, and things blow up when Villanueva shows up. When Reacher calls Duffy, he tells her to come alone, but she doesn’t heed his words and drives to the rendezvous point with Villanueva. Right at that moment, Richard walks in, and he recognizes Villanueva as the cop Reacher had shot and killed the day they first met. He realizes that the kidnapping was fake, which makes him question everything he knows about the man he thought he could trust.

Reacher explains the whole situation to him, emphasizing that his actions are only meant to protect him and his father from the villainous Quinn. At the same time, it also becomes clear to Richard that when Reacher’s mission ends, his father will be sent to prison. By the time they reach home, Richard seems to have made up his mind about keeping Reacher’s secret. When his father asks him if something is wrong, he dismisses it by saying that he crossed paths with his bullies again. Zachary also warns Reacher not to act like Richard’s father and even wonders when the time will come for him to die, just like his predecessors.

Quinn Closes in on Reacher

With the Russians at his throat and the revelation of an ATF agent in their midst, Quinn becomes adamant about weeding out anyone who can be a threat to him and his operation in the future. Instead of waiting for them to make a mistake and be found, he decides to take things into his own hands. He tells Harley to find anyone who has tried to look into him or his operation. This leads him to the young officer from the first episode, whom Reacher called to check into the license plates after he saw Quinn at the market years after he thought he had killed him.

Soon, the officer is visited by two of Quinn’s goons who torture him to reveal who had asked him to look into the license plates. The officer refuses to give up Reacher, following which Quinn tells his men to torture him to death because there is no fun in straight-up shooting the man in the head. At the same time, Quinn’s men also close in on Neagley in Chicago. While they try to catch her off guard, they don’t realize what a storm of trouble they are in themselves. The former Special Investigator shoots and kills both her attackers, but before one of them dies, he tells her that he was told by a man named Costopoulos to go after her.

Neagley immediately calls Reacher to tell him what has happened. She also wonders if Costopoulos is the name Quinn is going with these days, but Reacher tells her he is going by McCabe. While she decides to look into this new name, Reacher realizes that she is not the only one Quinn would have gone after. He immediately checks up on the officer to discover he did not show up for work. He asks for a few armed officers to be sent to look for the man, hoping that he will be saved in time.

Reacher’s Cover is Blown, But He Gets a Major Lead

When Quinn discovers that people in the Special Investigations unit of the military have been looking into him, he barges into Beck’s house to ask him what he did to stoke the ire of the military. When he mentions the 110th, Zachary realizes that this is the same unit that Reacher served in. As the realization dawns on them, Reacher runs away, receiving heavy gunfire and being chased by a couple of Quinn’s goons. But in the end, he manages to get out of the place alive. Meanwhile, Quinn terrorizes Richard and Zachary, forcing the son to play Russian roulette while the father watches. To stop this torment, Zachary agrees to do whatever Quinn wants, and the villain asks him to cut out his ear.

The next day, Reacher makes his way to Duffy and Villanueva. They are stumped about what to do next as they don’t have any more leads, Teresa is still unaccounted for, and with Reacher’s cover blown, they have no way to find out what Quinn will do next and how to get to him. When Teresa decides to give up and let ATF take charge and arrest everyone at Beck’s house, Reacher points out that with the score of charges against them, none of the criminals will talk, and Teresa will be left unfound in whatever place she is currently. To arrest Quinn and his men right now would mean condemning Teresa to a terrible fate.

Luckily, things don’t get that far. After tracking the place where Quinn got the dress for Teresa, whom he is keeping alive for the client who likes redheads, a lead finally pops up. It seems that the number that made the call for the dress order also received calls from a place called Port Rome. This reminds Reacher that there is a harbor there, and, most likely, Teresa will be there. He and Duffy reach the place, and sure enough, there is a boat separate from the rest. He and Duffy swim to the boat, and it becomes clear that Teresa was there at one time. This means they are on the right path. This is when Harley shows up, and they torture him to tell them where Teresa is now.

Harley reveals that since Reacher’s deception came to light, McCabe, aka Quinn, has been keeping all his cards close to his chest. He doesn’t trust anyone anymore, so no one knows when and where the next deal will go down. As for Teresa, he is keeping her in a place where he can keep an eye on her himself. Once they are convinced that Harley doesn’t know anything else, they leave him on the boat that is set on fire. As the man blows up with the boat, Duffy and Reacher ponder their next steps. While Duffy believes they have exhausted all their options, Reacher believes that there is still a card left to play. They have a man on the inside, though he doesn’t know it yet. This is most likely a reference to Beck, but before handing him, they need to get to LA.

