Reacher Season 4 Episode 6 Recap: Will Reacher and Tamara Die?

The fourth season of Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ puts the protagonist in a particularly tough spot following a shocking revelation. It turns out that the girl Reacher thought he was helping is the actual villain who has been playing him all along. The sixth episode begins with him finally coming face-to-face with her and discovering just how lethal she can be. In the previous episode, the discovery of Anna’s flash drive and its contents leads Reacher and its team to split up and figure out their next move. But things take a turn when Reacher and Tamara reach the place Anna was headed on the night she killed herself and find Lila and Amisha holding Jacob at gunpoint. It turns out he didn’t listen when they told him to go to the library with Plum, and now things are out of control. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Plum’s Life Hangs by a Thread

With their true nature exposed, Lila and Amisha no longer beat around the bush. They ask Reacher to give up the drive in exchange for Jacob. Because they still haven’t figured out exactly what the picture on the flash drive means, it is important that they don’t lose it. At the same time, they also don’t want Jacob to die. This leads to a bit of verbal sparring between Reacher and Lila, and a clueless Plum walks into the middle of it. Before anyone can do anything, a shot rings out, hitting Plum right in his chest. Then came the smoke grenades, and several soldiers, likely working for the CIA, were sent to capture everyone in that room.

A brutal fight breaks out, and in the chaos, Lila gets hold of the flash drive and flees. By the time the dust settles, all the attackers are dead, Lila and Amisha are in the wind, and Reacher and his friends are the only ones left behind. As the sirens start to blare in the distance, Reacher and Tamara think about escaping, but Jacob insists on taking an injured Plum to the hospital. Reacher assures him that cops and ambulances are headed this way, and they will find and help Plum. However, Jacob feels guilty for not listening when he was told to stay away and pulling Plum into the mess where he got shot.

He cannot have another man’s death on his conscience, so he has Reacher put Plum in the back of a car and drives away. Before they leave, Plum says one word to Reacher and Tamara: Ahlquist. As Reacher and Tamara run in the opposite direction, they think about finding a hiding place before the cops catch up to them. But it turns out to be too late. Their faces are on the billboards at the city center, which means everyone in the city knows they are wanted. This includes Sampson, who wonders what mess Reacher has gotten himself into. His wife points out that he and Reacher have been seen together publicly.

This means any question about Reacher’s actions will come back to bite Sampson. She advises him to distance himself from this mess, or it could lead the media to ask more questions, starting from Reacher and going from Cahill and Anna’s suicide, all the way back to what happened in Indonesia. Sampson knows his wife is right. He also knows that Reacher’s next target will be the mysterious man in the picture. He tells Springfield to find the chemist, find Reacher, and then take care of the whole situation once and for all.

Reacher and Tamara Chase a New Lead

Reacher and Tamara find a fresh change of clothes. During this break, she asks him how he was fooled by Lila into doing her bidding and had no idea he was sleeping with a killer. The conversation also turns to Reacher, who wonders whether, since he is not Tamara’s type, she likes Jacob, though she decides not to answer and instead indulges him. A quick Google search reveals that the Ahlquist Plum is Leo Ahlquist of Plutus Chemicals, a company based in Dover, Delaware, that makes pesticides and other chemicals. They wonder what it might have to do with the CIA, but for answers, they have to go to Dover. Fortunately, a bus comes in right around that time, so they don’t have to worry about transportation.

Reacher and Tamara hide in the luggage section, and it soon turns out that she is claustrophobic. He helps her calm her mind and not think about her fear of spaces, which leads them to discuss why she had been pushed to the sidelines. It turns out that when Tamara was a detective, she got the case of a waitress who had been assaulted rather viciously. Everyone knew who the culprit was, but she was told to let him go because the guy’s parents had connections to the mayor. Tamara paid no heed to that and arrested the guy in the middle of the day, in front of a huge crowd. For this, she was demoted, pushed to work night shifts dealing with petty crimes and suicides. It was then that she decided she wasn’t going to bother with the actual work anymore.

Tamara would have continued to do that if it weren’t for what happened to Anna and everyone else who came even remotely close to the case. Meanwhile, Amisha and Lila assemble a group to auction the contents of the flash drive. At the same time, there’s a guy breaking a code in the picture. Once the program is complete, the next step is fabrication, which they want to happen as soon as possible. Curiously, nothing in this reveals what exactly they are working on. What is clear is that Amisha is worried that they won’t be able to get the thing done in time and will have to face the wrath of the people to whom some high promises have been made. Lila assures her everything will work out. Here, it is also revealed that Amisha was trained by Putra, and it was she who found and trained Lila in her own image.

Jacob Gets Trapped With a Familiar Face

When Jacob drops Plum off at the hospital, he is recognized by two cops, who chase him. However, he manages to evade them and runs away from the hospital. He calls his Uncle Monty, the only person he can think about trusting now. It turns out Monty is already on his way to Philadelphia after getting several calls from the Philadelphia police department about Jacob. He tries to convince Jacob to turn himself in, assuring him that they’ll get him a good lawyer. Jacob, however, tries to explain to him that they cannot trust anyone. The cops, the FBI, and even the CIA have people after him and his friends. Eventually, Monty decides to hear him out in person, but when he shows up, Jacob realizes he has brought Philly PD with him.

Jacob is loath to discover that Monty never believed a word he said and had already made a deal with the chief of Philly PD. The point was to get Jacob off the streets and focus on the others, especially Reacher, whom Monty considers the real troublemakers. But then Docherty shows up, takes Jacob away, and Monty realizes he made a mistake. Docherty should have taken Jacob to the police station, but when they pass it without stopping, Jacob realizes he is going to be killed. He calls out Docherty’s connection to Tamara and beseeches him not to do something a bad cop would. Docherty tells him to shut up, but it’s clear that he really is torn over killing another cop for money and is reconsidering his choices.

Reacher and Tamara Face an Imminent End

In another interesting turn of events, a mysterious figure shows up to meet Amisha and Lila. His face is not revealed, but the women address him with deep respect, going so far as to say they are at his service and will provide him with whatever he requires. Meanwhile, Reacher and Tamara reach Plutus Chemicals, where they find Leo Ahlquist. He is in the middle of destroying disks, and reveals he received a call from Cahill sometime back. It was then he’d found out about the leak and knew that nothing could be done to stop it now. But even as Reacher threatens to kill him, he refuses to tell them what exactly his connection to Sampson and Putra is. The threats are cut short by Vance and his goons’ arrival.

Reacher recognizes them as the mercenaries he’d previously fought off at the bowling alley. As Ahlquist walks away, Reacher and Tamara fight, but this time, they are overpowered. They are thrown into the back of a truck and taken out of the city, into the woods. The situation is so dire that even Reacher has accepted that they are going to die now. He tells Tamara to prepare for her end and take the bullet with her head held high. She would prefer not to take the bullet at all, but there is nothing she can do now anyway. The last scene has Vance and his men pointing their guns at Reacer and Tamara. It looks like they are going to meet their end, but knowing Reacher, a deus ex machina is likely already on the way to save them in the nick of time.

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