Rectify: Is Paulie Real Town in Georgia?

In Sundance TV’s ‘Rectify,’ Daniel Holden returns to his hometown of Paulie, Georgia, after nineteen years in prison. At eighteen, he was arrested and sentenced to death for the murder of his girlfriend, Hanna Dean. Now, new DNA evidence suggests there might be more to the story. Daniel’s sentence is vacated, and while he may be free, he doesn’t quite feel at home anymore. At the same time, the people of the town are also divided over his innocence, making his reentry into society even more complicated. While the characters play an important part in setting the tone of the story, the small Southern town setting also plays a major role in deciding the course of Daniel’s journey. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Paulie is Brought to Life by a Real Georgian Town

‘Rectify’ is a fictional story set in a fictional town called Paulie. The story comes from the mind of Ray McKinnon, who also grew up in a small town in Georgia and wanted to present a realistic portrayal of a Southern town. This is why the show’s creators decided to film in an actual location that reflects the setting’s authenticity and lends depth to the story. They found Griffin in Georgia to be the perfect place to film the series. The town has also welcomed productions of shows like ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Watchmen,’ and ‘MacGyver,’ among others. Founded in 1840 and developed as a railroad town, Griffin is located about an hour south of Atlanta, named after landowner Col. Lewis Lawrence Griffin.

For filming purposes, the creators of ‘Rectify’ decided to use real locations in town to give the story a more realistic feel. Some scenes were filmed on soundstages built next to a local leather-tanning business. In other scenes, the townsfolk opened their businesses and even their homes to the show’s cast and crew. The Paulie Tire & Rim shop run by Daniel’s stepfather, Ted, was filmed at Hill’s Tire and Auto Service Repair – The Goodyear Store at 415 West Taylor Street. Murphy’s Restaurant at 508 West Taylor Street #2820 served as the diner where Marcy works, and the residents of Paulie often come to dine and discuss their issues with one another. Similarly, the local church was used to film scenes set in Paulie’s fictional church; a real optometrist’s office was used to film scenes featuring Daniel’s visit to a doctor.

A real family’s backyard was used to film a fake birthday party, with the real people of Griffin serving as background actors. In the same vein, the real police station in Griffin was used to film the show’s fictional police station. These filming locations allowed the characters to completely immerse themselves in the story. Abigail Spencer, who plays Daniel’s sister, Amantha, described working on real locations like “ a theater troupe going and making something for a summer.” She added: “When you arrive in Griffin, you leave off all of the pace and things you have to do in LA or New York. It provides a lot of focus.” The rest of the cast and crew echoed her sentiments, calling the use of a real Southern town integral in presenting a raw and emotional side of the story.

Read More: Is Rectify Based on a True Story?