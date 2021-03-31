Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Rui Tsukiyo and illustrated by Shiokonbu, ‘Redo of Healer’ or ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ is an adult fantasy anime series that has garnered considerable attention for its depiction of sexual violence, BDSM, and sexual slavery. The story revolves around Keyaru or Keyarga, a healing hero, who is also known by the moniker “Hero of Recovery.” After being tortured, raped, and exploited by other heroes and their subordinates, he decides to seek revenge. However, his current physical state is too broken for him to pursue his heart’s desire. After killing a Demon Lord, he gains a Philosopher’s Stone and subsequently reverts time, going back to his former healthy self to unleash his fury and vengeance on those who wronged him.

Despite the controversial content, the show has garnered significant popularity both in Japan and the rest of the world. ‘Redo of Healer’ has recently concluded airing. If you are wondering when season 2 will come out, here is what we know.

Redo of Healer Season 2 Release Date

‘Redo of Healer’ season 1 premiered on January 13, 2021, and aired 12 episodes before concluding on March 31, 2021. Studio TNK produced the series, with Takuya Asaoka as the main director and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu as the main scriptwriter. Because of its sensitive content, three versions of the anime were made: a censored broadcast version, a streaming-exclusive “Redo” version, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Most of the networks that aired the series showed the broadcast version. Only AT-X aired the complete recovery version at a 4 a.m. timeslot.

As for season 2, the producers haven’t released any official statement on the subject yet. Tsukiyo is quite active on Twitter and regularly engages with the fans of his work. He reacted with surprise when a streaming platform reported that ‘Redo of Healer’ anime had drawn a higher percentage of female viewers than the average. In January 2021, amidst a growing interest for the second season of the anime, Tsukiyo informed the fans that it could only happen if the Blu-Ray/DVD sold well. A few weeks later, he requested the fans to help him increase the sale of the original light novels, adding that if they didn’t sell, there wouldn’t be any further development for the anime.

TNK has previously produced multi-seasonal anime shows like ‘UFO Ultramaiden Valkyrie’ and ‘High School DxD,’ so they clearly have the skills and capacity to produce more seasons of ‘Redo of Healer.’ Nine volumes of the light novel series have been published to date, and only three of them have been adapted for the inaugural season. If the light novels and Blu-Ray/DVD enjoy respectable sales figures, it might lead to the anime’s renewal within a year. We can then expect ‘Redo of Healer’ season 2 to come out sometime in 2023.

