Where is Regina Hicks’ Family Now?

In October 2001, when Regina Hicks suddenly disappeared from Willard, Ohio, her mother, Lacella Holbrook, knew something was wrong. Regina had been on her way to pick up her four-year-old son, Montana Hicks, from the home of her estranged husband, Paul Hicks. Lacella knew that her daughter would never willingly fail to show up for her son, and her concerns quickly grew. Just a few days later, her worst fears were confirmed when Regina’s remains were discovered inside her car at the bottom of a pond. ABC’s ’20/20: The Secret in the Water’ details the case, Regina’s final struggle, and the loss Montana was forced to live with in the years that followed.

Regina Hicks’ Family Was a Huge Support to Her in Raising Her Son

Lacella Rowe spent most of her life in Willard, Ohio. Alongside her first husband, Rollie B. Rowe, she raised their three children: Chad, Charles, and Regina, in the small community with a lot of love. They worked hard to instill responsibility and diligence in their children and took great pride in the people they became. After her marriage to Rollie ended, Lacella found love again with Lance Holbrook and began a new chapter in her life. As her children settled down and started families of their own, grandchildren entered her life. She was especially happy for her daughter, Regina, who married Paul Hicks and welcomed their son, Montana Hicks, on October 1, 1997.

Lacella is believed to have been aware of her daughter’s alleged marital problems and supported Regina’s decision to separate from Paul. She often helped care for Montana when her daughter was busy, and that was the plan on October 17, 2001, as well. Regina was supposed to pick up her son from her estranged husband’s house and bring him to Lacella so she could go out for the evening. However, she never returned home. Lacella immediately sensed that something was wrong and contacted the police. On October 22, 2001, Regina’s remains were found inside her car at the bottom of a pond in Willard. She had sustained injuries to her head, but her official cause of death was determined to be drowning.

Lacella Holbrook Never Got to See the Justice She Deserved

Lacella Rowe Holbrook spent most of her working life at Pepperidge Farm in Willard. She was devastated by her daughter’s death, and with no immediate arrest made in the case, she began her own relentless effort to find answers. According to reports, her living room became filled with news clippings, documents, and information related to the investigation. She also purchased an advertising banner along a highway, which displayed details about Regina’s case and appealed to the public for information. Lacella firmly believed that someone knew more than they had revealed and never gave up hope that justice would eventually be served.

In 2007, she suffered another loss when her husband, Lance Holbrook, passed away. Despite knocking on countless doors and seeking answers for years, little progress was made in the investigation. Later, Lacella was diagnosed with cancer. On July 18, 2015, she passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. It would be nearly a decade after her death before an arrest was finally made in Regina’s case.

Montana Hicks Doesn’t Support His Father’s Conviction Even Today

Montana Hicks moved into a duplex on his grandparents’ property in Toledo, Ohio, where he was raised and cared for by his father, Paul Hicks. For much of his life, he lived away from the spotlight, but that sense of normalcy began to crumble as developments emerged in his mother’s case. In December 2025, when Paul was convicted of Regina’s killing, a statement from Montana was read in court by a representative.

He said that throughout most of his life, he had felt like an outsider and had never been fully accepted by his mother’s family. Montana stated that he did not believe justice had been served and argued that his father did not deserve severe punishment. He added that if his father had committed the crime, he believed mental health treatment would be more appropriate than a lengthy prison sentence and pleaded for mercy on his behalf. Montana has largely remained out of the public eye and continues to maintain privacy around his personal life.

Read More: Regina Hicks Murder Details and Investigation Timeline